It'd improve things, but it wouldn't make that much difference because he wouldn't be playing alongside the Henderson or Fabinho of 4 or 5 years ago either.



2017-19 Wijnaldum had a 2017-19 Jordan Henderson who was a supreme athlete and the best DM in the league in Fabinho (from 2018). Milner was also only early 30s and could still cover a lot of ground.



Wijnaldum benefited from those around him, just like the players now are struggling because the setup around them isn't there. If Henderson was at the peak of his powers we could still get by in midfield with him on the pitch and Fabinho would be helped a lot, Thiago freed up. Get someone like Caicedo in and it's a big help. Gini wasn't really an all-action energetic player who covered every blade of grass, he kept the ball ticking over. From what i've seen of the likes of Caicedo and Tchouameni or Bellingham is they aren't just a clone of Gini or Henderson or Fabinho they're well rounded midfielders.



Yeah that's pretty much what I was getting at. Aside from keeping the ball ticking over, the distance he was able to cover and his tenacity were useful in protecting us in transition. He gave the same protection to Robertson that Henderson gave to Trent. He's far better than Thiago in this sense.I'm still hopeful that Fabinho will get back to his near-best. He's never been the quickest and I think we're just seeing his weaknesses being exposed in a slow midfield. It does feel that we need some big changes though, and one big signing won't fix it - we probably need 3 depending on how Curtis Jones gets on. It's far from ideal having to reset the midfield and I just wish we were in a situation where we could be gradually transitioning, like we tried to do in attack. Going from Salah/Bobby/Mane to Salah/Jota/Diaz over the space of a year or two feels more comfortable than what I anticipate will happen in midfield.Like I said, I'd stick with Fabinho. The right side of midfield is a glaring weakness, and I'd treat the left side as an empty space too. After the expected outgoings we only have Thiago (injury prone, final year) and Jones (injury prone, relatively unknown entity) who can play there.