Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:37:22 am
If the midfield overhaul consists of Caicedo and Nunes, while it is not quite what we hope for, I would come round to it and be quite sanguine about that. Lets get them. Lets do it!

Still, while we are on this side of it, Caicedo and Bellingham, please. The former now, with the new agent helping to get it done. The latter in summer, with an announcement on a deal being agreed to calm our nerves between now and then.

Isn't he the PSV midfielder we were after?
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:16:58 pm
Barella at 25 years old is as close to a Wijnaldum clone as we're ever going to get, in fact I'd argue he's possibly an upgrade with a higher ceiling. Adhesive close control, gyroscopic balance, ability to really drive through the middle, stamina to burn and almost press-proof.
Would be as difficult as Barcelona trying to sign Trent supposedly.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:16:58 pm
Barella at 25 years old is as close to a Wijnaldum clone as we're ever going to get, in fact I'd argue he's possibly an upgrade with a higher ceiling. Adhesive close control, gyroscopic balance, ability to really drive through the middle, stamina to burn and almost press-proof.
Teams don't tend to go for experienced players like him anymore. The trend is to go for younger players. Considering inflation, they'll rather spend big on players that that give you 10-15 years.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:29:04 am
Stick Wijnaldum from 2017-19 in this team and were suddenly a lot better. I dont think it fixes all of our problems, even if we signed two midfielders. The counter press has been poor and the energy levels throughout the team have dropped, but it would go a long way. Caicedo is probably the closest to that type of player. Maybe Nunes, but we obviously have to wait for him.

It'd improve things, but it wouldn't make that much difference because he wouldn't be playing alongside the Henderson or Fabinho of 4 or 5 years ago either.

2017-19 Wijnaldum had a 2017-19 Jordan Henderson who was a supreme athlete and the best DM in the league in Fabinho (from 2018). Milner was also only early 30s and could still cover a lot of ground.

Wijnaldum benefited from those around him, just like the players now are struggling because the setup around them isn't there. If Henderson was at the peak of his powers we could still get by in midfield with him on the pitch and Fabinho would be helped a lot, Thiago freed up. Get someone like Caicedo in and it's a big help. Gini wasn't really an all-action energetic player who covered every blade of grass, he kept the ball ticking over. From what i've seen of the likes of Caicedo and Tchouameni or Bellingham is they aren't just a clone of Gini or Henderson or Fabinho they're well rounded midfielders.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:16:31 am
Teams don't tend to go for experienced players like him anymore. The trend is to go for younger players. Considering inflation, they'll rather spend big on players that that give you 10-15 years.

Can you really plan for a footballer giving you 10 to 15 years? Even if we get Bellingham, there is a good chance he only has 5-6 years at the club.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:16:58 pm
Barella at 25 years old is as close to a Wijnaldum clone as we're ever going to get, in fact I'd argue he's possibly an upgrade with a higher ceiling. Adhesive close control, gyroscopic balance, ability to really drive through the middle, stamina to burn and almost press-proof.

That league has such a low success rate coming to the PL, I think it might be quite barren for a few years in terms of big Serie A transfers to the PL. Alisson, Mo, Cancelo and Rudiger over the last 6 years or so are the only ones I'd say were big successes (and Rudiger is a push) and those are players who were only at their Italian clubs for a year or two. Off the top of my head I can't think of any central midfielders who have spent most of their careers in Serie A and then come to the PL and been a big success (and I wouldnt rate Jorginho as one at all).
Anyone else get the feeling something huge will happen today?
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 09:39:47 am
Anyone else get the feeling something huge will happen today?

Nope.
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 09:39:47 am
Anyone else get the feeling something huge will happen today?

Seen stuff on twitter that Jude is a done deal

So, no ;)
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:16:54 am
It'd improve things, but it wouldn't make that much difference because he wouldn't be playing alongside the Henderson or Fabinho of 4 or 5 years ago either.

2017-19 Wijnaldum had a 2017-19 Jordan Henderson who was a supreme athlete and the best DM in the league in Fabinho (from 2018). Milner was also only early 30s and could still cover a lot of ground.

Wijnaldum benefited from those around him, just like the players now are struggling because the setup around them isn't there. If Henderson was at the peak of his powers we could still get by in midfield with him on the pitch and Fabinho would be helped a lot, Thiago freed up. Get someone like Caicedo in and it's a big help. Gini wasn't really an all-action energetic player who covered every blade of grass, he kept the ball ticking over. From what i've seen of the likes of Caicedo and Tchouameni or Bellingham is they aren't just a clone of Gini or Henderson or Fabinho they're well rounded midfielders.
Yeah that's pretty much what I was getting at. Aside from keeping the ball ticking over, the distance he was able to cover and his tenacity were useful in protecting us in transition. He gave the same protection to Robertson that Henderson gave to Trent. He's far better than Thiago in this sense.

I'm still hopeful that Fabinho will get back to his near-best. He's never been the quickest and I think we're just seeing his weaknesses being exposed in a slow midfield. It does feel that we need some big changes though, and one big signing won't fix it - we probably need 3 depending on how Curtis Jones gets on. It's far from ideal having to reset the midfield and I just wish we were in a situation where we could be gradually transitioning, like we tried to do in attack. Going from Salah/Bobby/Mane to Salah/Jota/Diaz over the space of a year or two feels more comfortable than what I anticipate will happen in midfield.

Like I said, I'd stick with Fabinho. The right side of midfield is a glaring weakness, and I'd treat the left side as an empty space too. After the expected outgoings we only have Thiago (injury prone, final year) and Jones (injury prone, relatively unknown entity) who can play there.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:40:14 am
Nope.


Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:42:32 am
Seen stuff on twitter that Jude is a done deal

So, no ;)
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:37:20 am
That league has such a low success rate coming to the PL, I think it might be quite barren for a few years in terms of big Serie A transfers to the PL. Alisson, Mo, Cancelo and Rudiger over the last 6 years or so are the only ones I'd say were big successes (and Rudiger is a push) and those are players who were only at their Italian clubs for a year or two. Off the top of my head I can't think of any central midfielders who have spent most of their careers in Serie A and then come to the PL and been a big success (and I wouldnt rate Jorginho as one at all).
Sure it's a risk, but past performance doesn't predict future outcome. Footballers are individuals and even if Barella only gave us 3 seasons before a return to Inter (once they've got their finances back on track), I'd still bite their hands off right now for what he would bring to our play.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:37:20 am
Off the top of my head I can't think of any central midfielders who have spent most of their careers in Serie A and then come to the PL and been a big success (and I wouldnt rate Jorginho as one at all).
Di Matteo.
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 11:07:58 pm
Let's say we go for these Caicedo and Nunes types. If we missed out on Bellingham does it not put us in the shitter for home grown quota? Am I wrong to think if we don't get Bellingham we may need to sign a home grown player, even if it's a back up keeper or something.

Don't think it's particularly desperate or anything. We've 17 non-homegrown players at the moment which is the limit. Four are out of contract in the summer - Adrian, Arthur, Keita and Firmino. So even if Bobby stays, you've still got room for three new non-homegrown players (although there's a weird quirk where Ramsay will be included on the non-homegrown list in the CL/EL next season).
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:51:47 am
Di Matteo.

Well....quite :D Nearly thirty years ago and even then he was a 'pretty decent midfielder' and I wouldnt go much further than that. To be fair the league does seem to be getting quicker and it'd be daft to ignore clearly good players on the basis that others have failed in the past.....but its genuinely hard to think of too many transfers out of Serie A to any league which have been majorly successful, certainly in comparison to others.
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 09:39:47 am
Anyone else get the feeling something huge will happen today?

Yeah big time, but I can't seem to get off this conference call to get to the bog.
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:58:57 am
Yeah big time, but I can't seem to get off this conference call to get to the bog.

:D
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:57:24 am
Well....quite :D Nearly thirty years ago and even then he was a 'pretty decent midfielder' and I wouldnt go much further than that. To be fair the league does seem to be getting quicker and it'd be daft to ignore clearly good players on the basis that others have failed in the past.....but its genuinely hard to think of too many transfers out of Serie A to any league which have been majorly successful, certainly in comparison to others.


Think a lot of the time that Italians that move from Serie A to the PL tend to be players that are mid level or lower so the chances of flopping are probably higher.


The very best Italian players there tend to want to play for the big Italian clubs rather than English, German or Spanish clubs.


Think that is why when a top class player leaves Serie A be it a Salah, Alisson, Hakimi,  Kovacic and so on, they tend to not be Italian.

Looking at their league now it is easy to imagine Italian players like Tonali or Barella doing well in a team like ours but maybe easier to imagine them spending their prime years at a top Italian club and not being interested in moving abroad.
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 09:39:47 am
Anyone else get the feeling something huge will happen today?

I'll take a shot of whatever you're on thank you very much
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:58:57 am
Yeah big time, but I can't seem to get off this conference call to get to the bog.

I lost 2lbs with the one I dropped this morning.
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:58:57 am
Yeah big time, but I can't seem to get off this conference call to get to the bog.
Isn't that what the "stop video" and "mute" buttons are for? You can multitask I'm sure.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:20:52 am
Can you really plan for a footballer giving you 10 to 15 years? Even if we get Bellingham, there is a good chance he only has 5-6 years at the club.
Nothing is certain. For example, Modric moved to England at 27. However, the probability is higher for younger players.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:25:15 am
Nothing is certain. For example, Modric moved to England at 27. However, the probability is higher for younger players.

That can't be right, I'm sure he was early 20s when he moved to Spurs.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:27:39 am
That can't be right, I'm sure he was early 20s when he moved to Spurs.

Correct, he was 22 when he moved there in 2008
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:27:39 am
That can't be right, I'm sure he was early 20s when he moved to Spurs.

He was 22 I think. Was only 26 when he moved to Real.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:20:59 am
Isn't that what the "stop video" and "mute" buttons are for? You can multitask I'm sure.

Laptop balanced on the sink...
Ben Jacobs saying due to the fee its unlikely we are going to bid for Caicedo.
This a Crystal Palace player who I think will be a really good defensive midfielder for us but not Eze.
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:37:13 am
Ben Jacobs saying due to the fee its unlikely we are going to bid for Caicedo.

Frankly I'm gonna go with 'rightly so' with him, and Enzo Fernandez.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:32:38 am
He was 22 I think. Was only 26 when he moved to Real.
My bad. He was like Barella but big clubs have changed their strategy now.
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:37:13 am
Ben Jacobs saying due to the fee its unlikely we are going to bid for Caicedo.
He's biased towards Chelsea.
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:37:13 am
Ben Jacobs saying due to the fee its unlikely we are going to bid for Caicedo.

So he is over priced no question ...  if it's not buying him because we have a cheaper option this window then fine, he's definitely not unique ... if its not buying him because we're doing the 'Wenger' there's no value/right player dance and we don't get a midfielder this window ... not fine
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:37:13 am
Ben Jacobs saying due to the fee its unlikely we are going to bid for Caicedo.

I think he will be a summer target, where hopefully they would be more open to negotiate on a decent fee.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:41:20 am
So he is over priced no question ...  if it's not buying him because we have a cheaper option this window then fine, he's definitely not unique ... if its not buying him because we're doing the 'Wenger' there's no value/right player dance and we don't get a midfielder this window ... not fine

Agreed
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:38:57 am
Frankly I'm gonna go with 'rightly so' with him, and Enzo Fernandez.

True, brighton do over price their players. Look at Cucurella, £65 million and I think hes not even a 10 million pound player.

Wonder if Brighton would do business with Chelsea though.
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:45:07 am
True, brighton do over price their players. Look at Cucurella, £65 million and I think hes not even a 10 million pound player.

Wonder if Brighton would do business with Chelsea though.
Cucurella was really good at Brighton. I don't know what happened to him.
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:41:39 am
I think he will be a summer target, where hopefully they would be more open to negotiate on a decent fee.
Another summer target? Were finally going to have the big summer the LFC journos have been promising us
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:46:27 am
Cucurella was really good at Brighton. I don't know what happened to him.

He only had one season at Brighton, plenty of players have had a banger of a season and then never rediscovered that form.
