Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 61427 times)

kvarmeismydad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2360 on: Yesterday at 11:07:58 pm
Let's say we go for these Caicedo and Nunes types. If we missed out on Bellingham does it not put us in the shitter for home grown quota? Am I wrong to think if we don't get Bellingham we may need to sign a home grown player, even if it's a back up keeper or something.
@paulair

rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2361 on: Yesterday at 11:09:39 pm
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2362 on: Yesterday at 11:14:42 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:54:17 pm
You dont need a player going around just winning the ball (or shall we say that being his best skill). We need energy, but we need a player physically ready but who is good on the ball, backed by a compact system. I think a lot of people seem to believe just more energy will plug the huge gaps we have.

Caicedo is good on the ball, good touch, can dribble out of danger, doesnt lose it, if youre talking about progressive passing and dribbling then there more than a few midfielders better but what we do need is a player who is physical with boundless energy more than anything, are problems havent been in regards to creating chances but limiting others from creating them.
rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2363 on: Yesterday at 11:16:58 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:06:04 pm
Yep. He is hardworking, gets around the field but is awesome with the ball. Klopp has never really had an out and out destroyer who is weak on the ball so unless he is deviating completely, i dont buy these Caicedo links.
Barella at 25 years old is as close to a Wijnaldum clone as we're ever going to get, in fact I'd argue he's possibly an upgrade with a higher ceiling. Adhesive close control, gyroscopic balance, ability to really drive through the middle, stamina to burn and almost press-proof.
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2364 on: Yesterday at 11:20:22 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:33:05 pm
A pinch? Heaps of salt.

You mean he's giving away KFC's secret recipe now?  :o
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2365 on: Yesterday at 11:24:07 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:05:06 pm
That's sarcasm right? Right?

He does know a lot, even if what he knows isnt remotely true
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2366 on: Yesterday at 11:24:22 pm
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 11:07:58 pm
Let's say we go for these Caicedo and Nunes types. If we missed out on Bellingham does it not put us in the shitter for home grown quota? Am I wrong to think if we don't get Bellingham we may need to sign a home grown player, even if it's a back up keeper or something.

Not having enough homegrown players simply means that you can't have a maximum sized squad rather than specifically needing homegrown players.

Does Bellingham even count as one due to the age he moved to Dortmund?
MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2367 on: Yesterday at 11:39:34 pm
Its probably prejudice or something but nobody is selling me on Barella. Id take any of the other options over an Italian out of the Seria A. Dont care how much it looks like a good fit.

Id be over the moon with Caciedo now and nunes in the summer.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2368 on: Yesterday at 11:40:04 pm
I got a feeling we may get Caicedo. Not boarding a train yet on the idea though.
MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2369 on: Yesterday at 11:43:12 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 11:24:22 pm
Does Bellingham even count as one due to the age he moved to Dortmund?
No. needed to go back to England last year for that.
rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2370 on: Yesterday at 11:47:58 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:39:34 pm
Its probably prejudice or something but nobody is selling me on Barella. Id take any of the other options over an Italian out of the Seria A. Dont care how much it looks like a good fit.
Aquilani I suspect.
rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2371 on: Yesterday at 11:50:36 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:40:04 pm
I got a feeling we may get Caicedo. Not boarding a train yet on the idea though.
Most unlike you to loiter around the station concourse.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2372 on: Yesterday at 11:54:51 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:50:36 pm
Most unlike you to loiter around the station concourse.

 ;D

Taking in the sight's mate. I'm not confident enough on this to board just yet.
cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2373 on: Today at 12:02:07 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:40:04 pm
I got a feeling we may get Caicedo. Not boarding a train yet on the idea though.

Any chance before he runs all over our midfield in 8 days and adds £10m to his price?
harleydanger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2374 on: Today at 12:05:52 am
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 10:37:21 am
Liverpool want Jude
Madrid want another superstar but cant pay for Enzo cash now.
Madrid try to get Jude
Chelsea fail on Enzo
Madrid left to get Enzo at release clause at end of season
Liverpool get Jude
All good

Real get both, added to Tchouaméni, thereby recruiting the entire midfield we identified two years ago as our rebuild.
MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2375 on: Today at 12:13:30 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:47:58 pm
Aquilani I suspect.
Him and I cant think of others who have left and been really successful. Im sure there are some but I cant think of them.
smurfinaus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2376 on: Today at 12:20:37 am
So if we by chance get Caicedo AND Nunes... would the pair be enough sans Jude ?
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2377 on: Today at 12:29:29 am
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:02:07 am
Any chance before he runs all over our midfield in 8 days and adds £10m to his price?

Ideally we sign him before then and make him cup-tied a la Ibe, or rather just play him against them. It would be hilarious to watch us gazump that fat c*nt Boehly, who will be busy trying to put together a trade package that includes high draft picks as we steal Caiceido out from under his lard arse.
JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2378 on: Today at 12:32:10 am
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:43:12 pm
No. needed to go back to England last year for that.

I asked about this in the summer thread and was told his youth at Birmingham counted towards the 3 years before he's 21. The ruling just says at least 3 years for an FA affiliated club before their 21st birthday (nothing stating it needs to be the senior team) and given he spent 10 years at Birmingham I think he would qualify.
MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2379 on: Today at 12:37:27 am
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 12:32:10 am
I asked about this in the summer thread and was told his youth at Birmingham counted towards the 3 years before he's 21. The ruling just says at least 3 years for an FA affiliated club before their 21st birthday (nothing stating it needs to be the senior team) and given he spent 10 years at Birmingham I think he would qualify.
I could be wrong and usually am, but I dont think it works like that.
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2380 on: Today at 12:39:49 am
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 12:20:37 am
So if we by chance get Caicedo AND Nunes... would the pair be enough sans Jude ?

I don't know - I'd want a third, to be honest - but we would be more solid for sure.


Diaz/Gakpo                     Nunez                    Salah


           (Bellingham alternative/Harvey/Carvalho/etc.)


Robbo                                                            Trent

     
             Caicedo                        Nunes


                      VVD               Konate


                                 Ali



I don't have any idea if that would work or not, but one of the biggest keys to the midfield overhaul IMO is providing license for Trent and Robbo to bomb forward without leaving cracks behind them. With those two new MFs to provide athletic cover and eat up space, those two fullbacks would be freer to join the attack. Slotting Bellingham into that top spot would be ideal, obviously, and I am confident it will happen, despite Madrid's usual blathering.       
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2381 on: Today at 12:47:51 am
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2382 on: Today at 12:58:55 am
JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2383 on: Today at 01:03:41 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:37:27 am
I could be wrong and usually am, but I dont think it works like that.

https://footballhandbook.com/homegrown-player/#What_is_the_homegrown_player_rule_in_the_EPL

This site says 3 years before they're 21 for Premier league homegrown rules and the UEFA rules just state between 15 and 21, no actual minimum amount of years required. So it sounds to me like he'd qualify as homegrown for both.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2384 on: Today at 01:05:10 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:58:55 am
What? Very soon?
All aboard the Caicedo hype train!
kvarmeismydad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2385 on: Today at 01:05:23 am
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:43:12 pm
No. needed to go back to England last year for that.

Seriously? Wow.
@paulair
