So if we by chance get Caicedo AND Nunes... would the pair be enough sans Jude ?



I don't know - I'd want a third, to be honest - but we would be more solid for sure.Diaz/Gakpo Nunez Salah(Bellingham alternative/Harvey/Carvalho/etc.)Robbo TrentCaicedo NunesVVD KonateAliI don't have any idea if that would work or not, but one of the biggest keys to the midfield overhaul IMO is providing license for Trent and Robbo to bomb forward without leaving cracks behind them. With those two new MFs to provide athletic cover and eat up space, those two fullbacks would be freer to join the attack. Slotting Bellingham into that top spot would be ideal, obviously, and I am confident it will happen, despite Madrid's usual blathering.