You dont need a player going around just winning the ball (or shall we say that being his best skill). We need energy, but we need a player physically ready but who is good on the ball, backed by a compact system. I think a lot of people seem to believe just more energy will plug the huge gaps we have.



Caicedo is good on the ball, good touch, can dribble out of danger, doesn’t lose it, if you’re talking about progressive passing and dribbling then there more than a few midfielders better but what we do need is a player who is physical with boundless energy more than anything, are problems haven’t been in regards to creating chances but limiting others from creating them.