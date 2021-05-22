« previous next »
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2240 on: Today at 06:21:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:19:13 pm
Boehly back in for Caicedo it seems.  :butt

Good. So if we want him we'll have to go for him. Chelsea must only get about 5% of the players they actually go for anyway.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2241 on: Today at 06:21:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:19:13 pm
Boehly back in for Caicedo it seems.  :butt

They'll get him, too.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2242 on: Today at 06:24:31 pm »
Boehly bids for anything that breathes for fucks sakes.  :wanker
Online plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2243 on: Today at 06:29:40 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:21:02 pm
Good. So if we want him we'll have to go for him. Chelsea must only get about 5% of the players they actually go for anyway.

Agreed. If we really thought he was good enough this might force our hand. But lets see what sums Brighton might drive Chelsea to (perhaps fake bid and nothing more which could also play into our hands).
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2244 on: Today at 06:32:21 pm »
Rumour is Brighton have always said £75m will get you him.
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2245 on: Today at 06:34:47 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:13:26 pm
Problem is Henderson backed the club into a corner by issuing an ultimatum via the media in 2021 summer.

He had a deal until this summer and really you'd do it on a year by year basis (like with Milner) but Henderson wanted his future sorted or to leave in 2021 and as he was still integral he got the contract.

Ultimately we should have replaced Wijnaldum that year anyway but we didn't want to lose Henderson and Wijnaldum in the same summer, although in hindsight it would have at least forced us into replacing him. We wouldn't have got a big fee though, so our options were don't give him a contract and refuse to sell (keeping an unhappy captain with it playing out in the press) or sell him cheap. We were backed right into a corner.

I understand that and know why Henderson was given the contract he pretty much wanted, Liverpool were backed into it emotionally. I also read that Klopp personally intervened to give him it. I just didn't believe it was necessary at the time but a lot of people agreed it was the right thing to do.
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2246 on: Today at 06:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:32:21 pm
Rumour is Brighton have always said £75m will get you him.

Was £60m before. Inflation is a bummer
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2247 on: Today at 06:36:42 pm »
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2248 on: Today at 06:39:30 pm »
I liked the old Samie better.
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2249 on: Today at 06:39:43 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 06:29:40 pm
Agreed. If we really thought he was good enough this might force our hand. But lets see what sums Brighton might drive Chelsea to (perhaps fake bid and nothing more which could also play into our hands).

Like we're going to match them in a bidding war.

He was always likely Chelsea bound once Potter took over. Unless we acted decisively and got him in for the start of Jan while they were chasing after Enzo.
Online disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2250 on: Today at 06:47:47 pm »
Todd Boehly is about five minutes away from putting a bid in for me
Online plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2251 on: Today at 06:54:08 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:39:43 pm
Like we're going to match them in a bidding war.

He was always likely Chelsea bound once Potter took over. Unless we acted decisively and got him in for the start of Jan while they were chasing after Enzo.

Not in a bidding war. Thats why I said Chelsea might drive the price up to sums out of our reach also.
But Chelsea might have less money available than thought, at least for this player here and now. Similar to with Enzo theres limits even for Chelsea.
Online skipper757

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2252 on: Today at 06:58:31 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 06:47:47 pm
Todd Boehly is about five minutes away from putting a bid in for me

[Fabrizio Romano] Chelsea bid 75 million in 2 payment installments for disgraced cake from RAWK.  RAWK mods holding out for 1 payment upfront.  Negotiations ongoing.
Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2253 on: Today at 06:58:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:32:21 pm
Rumour is Brighton have always said £75m will get you him.

I bet 😂
What is that the second highest fee for a premier league CM ever ?
Online rob1966

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2254 on: Today at 07:05:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:36:42 pm


McTominay is available, or maybe we should go for Fred?
Online disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2255 on: Today at 07:07:34 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 06:58:31 pm
[Fabrizio Romano] Chelsea bid 75 million in 2 payment installments for disgraced cake from RAWK.  RAWK mods holding out for 1 payment upfront.  Negotiations ongoing.

I'll be very disappointed if I see the 'HERE WE GO' soon. I could never play for such a soulless club but if Rawk need to sell then so be it  ;)
Online Dazzer23

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2256 on: Today at 07:12:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:05:33 pm
McTominay is available, or maybe we should go for Fred?

Surely they come as a pair?
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2257 on: Today at 07:22:28 pm »
Caicedo to Chelsea was nailed on, Brighton will rinse them once again for a fee higher than Cucurella's.

I wouldn't want to be in Boehly's shoes when Abramovic's goons come calling in the near future asking for that £1.5b loan to be repaid. I guess he has quite a few pounds of flesh he could live without, the fat fuck.
Online Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2258 on: Today at 07:34:03 pm »
From a formerly pro Henry journalist in Boston.

Ive been someone who has defended him over the last year-plus, saying hes invested in this team and well see this off-season  this off-season has come and pretty much gone and he hasnt and they havent done anything.

I think every bit of outrage that Red Sox fans feel is justified.

I wanted to give them the benefit of the doubt coming into this off-season.

They had a tonne of money to spend, they made no secret of their intentions to spend it, and then they got outbid on every single player on the market.

Maybe some of that is on [chief baseball officer] Chaim Bloom, but I have to feel like a lot of it is on Henry and what he is prioritising as an owner now, which is being efficient with how you spend your money and all of that stuff.

And where that gets you is last place in the American League East, not just this year but the foreseeable future.



I am trying to think which Premier League club this reminds me of.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2259 on: Today at 07:36:23 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:22:28 pm
Caicedo to Chelsea was nailed on, Brighton will rinse them once again for a fee higher than Cucurella's.

I wouldn't want to be in Boehly's shoes when Abramovic's goons come calling in the near future asking for that £1.5b loan to be repaid. I guess he has quite a few pounds of flesh he could live without, the fat fuck.
Caicedo will only join us if he insists. Boehly doesn't have unlimited cash anyway. After all the bravado, he offered significantly less than Enzo's clause. Their signings better work out or they could be in trouble very soon.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2260 on: Today at 07:37:25 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:34:03 pm
I am trying to think which Premier League club this reminds me of.

Make sure you let us know when you do.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2261 on: Today at 07:47:04 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:34:03 pm
From a formerly pro Henry journalist in Boston.

Ive been someone who has defended him over the last year-plus, saying hes invested in this team and well see this off-season  this off-season has come and pretty much gone and he hasnt and they havent done anything.

I think every bit of outrage that Red Sox fans feel is justified.

I wanted to give them the benefit of the doubt coming into this off-season.

They had a tonne of money to spend, they made no secret of their intentions to spend it, and then they got outbid on every single player on the market.

Maybe some of that is on [chief baseball officer] Chaim Bloom, but I have to feel like a lot of it is on Henry and what he is prioritising as an owner now, which is being efficient with how you spend your money and all of that stuff.

And where that gets you is last place in the American League East, not just this year but the foreseeable future.



I am trying to think which Premier League club this reminds me of.
Who wrote this out of curiosity?
Online Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2262 on: Today at 07:55:13 pm »
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2263 on: Today at 07:57:51 pm »
Feels like all decent young midfielders have inflated valuations. Bellingham has proven himself so his value is inevitable, but Enzo and Caicedo havent been around for long. Largely Boehlys fault for his crazy fee for Cucurella.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2264 on: Today at 08:18:11 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:39:30 pm
I liked the old Samie better.

I disliked the old Samie less.
Online cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2265 on: Today at 08:27:20 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:22:28 pm
Caicedo to Chelsea was nailed on, Brighton will rinse them once again for a fee higher than Cucurella's.

I wouldn't want to be in Boehly's shoes when Abramovic's goons come calling in the near future asking for that £1.5b loan to be repaid. I guess he has quite a few pounds of flesh he could live without, the fat fuck.

I'm going to ask a really stupid question but could they afford Caicedo if they have spent on Badashile and are heavily after Mudryk? Are they trying to beat the record loss
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2266 on: Today at 08:31:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:18:11 pm
I disliked the old Samie less.

I love you dickheads more evrey day.
Online CS111

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2267 on: Today at 08:38:33 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 06:47:47 pm
Todd Boehly is about five minutes away from putting a bid in for me

Hang on a minute here, hes already bid on me at 7 o'clock. Turned him down though, as I could be signed yet by fsg
Online CS111

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2268 on: Today at 08:40:18 pm »
No one bid on Bellingham yet ?
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2269 on: Today at 08:47:10 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:58:47 pm
I bet 😂
What is that the second highest fee for a premier league CM ever ?

I love the way that some collective insanity has set in amongst football clubs, some fin de siècle decadence regarding prices of players. Who, him? He's yours for 62 million. That bloke over there who can't run? 24. You want him?! He scored 3 goals in the Swedish second division. 38 mil. That sexy central mid everyone is looking for these days? Well, he's only 4 years old, but he's worth every penny of 83 million.
Online G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2270 on: Today at 08:50:53 pm »
The price that Chelsea were willing to pay for Enzo, even if not the full release clause in one payment up front, lets Brighton know that they have the money they will want for Caicedo.
Online plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2271 on: Today at 08:53:25 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 08:50:53 pm
The price that Chelsea were willing to pay for Enzo, even if not the full release clause in one payment up front, lets Brighton know that they have the money they will want for Caicedo.

Ok, yeah sure perhaps. But that doesnt mean they will bid the same amount for Caicedo. I think clubs have learned something perhaps from the likes of Antony etc and I reckon a bid worth £50-55m + add ons is what Brighton at best can look for Caicedo right now.
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2272 on: Today at 08:54:10 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 08:53:25 pm
Ok, yeah sure perhaps. But that doesnt mean they will bid the same amount for Caicedo. I think clubs have learned something perhaps from the likes of Antony etc and I reckon a bid worth £50-55m + add ons is what Brighton at best can look for Caicedo right now.
the poor bastards.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2273 on: Today at 08:55:24 pm »
Twitter nerds hinting that the Brentford result has changed the thinking about a midfielder this window basically
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2274 on: Today at 08:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:55:24 pm
Twitter nerds hinting that the Brentford result has changed the thinking about a midfielder this window basically

didn't need twitter nerds to report it.

we still need 3 new mids.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2275 on: Today at 08:59:09 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:55:24 pm
Twitter nerds hinting that the Brentford result has changed the thinking about a midfielder this window basically
Happy to hear were not making knee jerk decisions.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2276 on: Today at 09:01:21 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 08:59:09 pm
Happy to hear were not making knee jerk decisions.

I for one will be glad if they make a knee jerk decision and sign a midfielder.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2277 on: Today at 09:02:23 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:57:34 pm
didn't need twitter nerds to report it.

we still need 3 new mids.
5 I think
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2278 on: Today at 09:02:41 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:55:24 pm
Twitter nerds hinting that the Brentford result has changed the thinking about a midfielder this window basically

Which twitter nerds are these?
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2279 on: Today at 09:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:55:24 pm
Twitter nerds hinting that the Brentford result has changed the thinking about a midfielder this window basically
not exactly the word of God, then?
