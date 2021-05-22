From a formerly pro Henry journalist in Boston.
Ive been someone who has defended him over the last year-plus, saying hes invested in this team and well see this off-season this off-season has come and pretty much gone and he hasnt and they havent done anything.
I think every bit of outrage that Red Sox fans feel is justified.
I wanted to give them the benefit of the doubt coming into this off-season.
They had a tonne of money to spend, they made no secret of their intentions to spend it, and then they got outbid on every single player on the market.
Maybe some of that is on [chief baseball officer] Chaim Bloom, but I have to feel like a lot of it is on Henry and what he is prioritising as an owner now, which is being efficient with how you spend your money and all of that stuff.
And where that gets you is last place in the American League East, not just this year but the foreseeable future.
