From a formerly pro Henry journalist in Boston.



Ive been someone who has defended him over the last year-plus, saying hes invested in this team and well see this off-season  this off-season has come and pretty much gone and he hasnt and they havent done anything.



I think every bit of outrage that Red Sox fans feel is justified.



I wanted to give them the benefit of the doubt coming into this off-season.



They had a tonne of money to spend, they made no secret of their intentions to spend it, and then they got outbid on every single player on the market.



Maybe some of that is on [chief baseball officer] Chaim Bloom, but I have to feel like a lot of it is on Henry and what he is prioritising as an owner now, which is being efficient with how you spend your money and all of that stuff.



And where that gets you is last place in the American League East, not just this year but the foreseeable future.







I am trying to think which Premier League club this reminds me of.