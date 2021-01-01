« previous next »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 02:49:32 pm
It would appear Chelsea have well and truly burnt their bridge with Benfica!

https://twitter.com/videos_cfc/status/1610991281534025729
Dust off the spreadsheet, were back in business boys and girls, Enzo and Jude 2023 here we go!!!
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:45:50 pm
Vinicius is 22 and was slaughtered by Real fans for the first three seasons he was at the club. Valverde is only 24 and has really only been at his current level for the last 18 months. If anything, it's an example of how to be patient with your youngsters instead of discarding them if they aren't world class before they're out of their teens.
Jones has not progressed mainly through injury. Eliott is playing in the wrong position now. Carvalho will need more time
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:45:29 pm
The complaint with Elliot is that he's just outright not a midfielder and doesn't look like he'll ever be one.


That's where the manager plays him every game so all of the evidence points to the manager thinking he's a midfielder. 
Quote from: eeekaj on Today at 09:05:10 am
I'd like to see the club act a bit smarter in the window and instead of bidding for players they could have signed for 1/10 of the price a year back (Enzo, Caicedo, Nunes) start looking at the next big thing - Andre Trindade or Joao Gomes from Brazil, for example.

Decision making has gone to sh*t....

We should obviously have one eye on signings that could become the next big thing without needing extensive playing time that we might not be able to provide, but not the main priority in this window at all, we need to be bringing in somebody who can start and make an impact for us this season.
Quote from: abhred on Today at 01:56:41 pm


But you (and many others) are assuming that what Klopp is saying in public about is not what he believes. My belief is he completely believes in what he's saying - he doesn't want to create a culture of constantly buying new players because that will dilute the belief current players (like Eliott) have in themselves.

Of course, he'll wait for the right player but I don't think he's giving out contract extensions due to his hands being tied in the transfer market. He's giving contact extensions as he believes that effort should be rewarded. And if those extensions means that squad is bloated and he can't buy new players till others leave, then so be it. He fully believes in the players he has right now.

No, I think he is genuine personally; what he says is what he believes. I just don't agree with that approach. It is not loyal giving midfield time to James Milner in 2021,22,23 it's a bit foolhardy, IF you want to win lots of games in the PL. Harvey Elliot, nice kid, good talent. Why set him adrift in the middle of Liverpool's midfield where he struggles off the ball?

These things are not loyalty. Klopp is much smarter than me, he knows if he doesn't have the midfield unit with legs, pressing all the rest of it then we're not going to be at the top end of the table.

Anyway, he has a transition to deal with. Whether we pluck a midfielder out this month remains a deep mystery, as does who will OWN the club when the Summer transfer window rolls around.
