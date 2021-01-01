



But you (and many others) are assuming that what Klopp is saying in public about is not what he believes. My belief is he completely believes in what he's saying - he doesn't want to create a culture of constantly buying new players because that will dilute the belief current players (like Eliott) have in themselves.



Of course, he'll wait for the right player but I don't think he's giving out contract extensions due to his hands being tied in the transfer market. He's giving contact extensions as he believes that effort should be rewarded. And if those extensions means that squad is bloated and he can't buy new players till others leave, then so be it. He fully believes in the players he has right now.



No, I think he is genuine personally; what he says is what he believes. I just don't agree with that approach. It is not loyal giving midfield time to James Milner in 2021,22,23 it's a bit foolhardy, IF you want to win lots of games in the PL. Harvey Elliot, nice kid, good talent. Why set him adrift in the middle of Liverpool's midfield where he struggles off the ball?These things are not loyalty. Klopp is much smarter than me, he knows if he doesn't have the midfield unit with legs, pressing all the rest of it then we're not going to be at the top end of the table.Anyway, he has a transition to deal with. Whether we pluck a midfielder out this month remains a deep mystery, as does who will OWN the club when the Summer transfer window rolls around.