I'd hazard a guess we're probably trying to take more 'risks' with getting players early....and are getting quoted pretty drastic fees. You can't just look at Benfica signing Enzo Fernandez (well, 75% of him) for €10 million and then go 'Oh Liverpool could have signed him for €10 million'. Selling a player to a 'stepping stone' club is likely to see a selling club profit a second time when he's sold, you're unlikely to get that if you sell the player direct to the 'final destination' club.