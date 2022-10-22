Neil Jones:
Liverpools inability - or unwillingness - to further strengthen means they now find themselves with their midfield a mix of the ageing, the injured, the expiring and the emerging.
[An] overhaul needs to start now too, because missing out on Champions League qualification will only make things harder.
Klopp may have a point when he talks about spending, and in fairness Liverpool have just paid £44 million [$53m] for a new player in Gakpo. But this is a crucial time for the club, short and long term, and Fenway Sports Group, the clubs owners, need to recognise that and act accordingly.
It may not be Jude Bellingham, target No.1 as far as the summer is concerned, but it needs to be somebody, and somebody good. They are out there, and they can make a difference.
Look at the way Thomas Partey and Casemiro have transformed Arsenal and Manchester United respectively, or the impact Bruno Guimaraes has had at Newcastle.
January isn't the easiest market, but it's a lot easier if you're willing to spend. That's the challenge FSG face now. Back Klopp and give him the tools he needs to rescue the season." #lfc [neil jones goal]