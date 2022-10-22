« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 51985 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:24:29 am
Good team ethic and having a close-knit group does.

So we should just keep giving out contracts to players indefinitely if they're well liked? Footballers come and go, it's something all players are used to, failing to move them on at the right time has been the downfall of a lot of clubs.

An extension might have been good if it was on reduced wages but a fat contract for a declining player, which giving out contracts to other declining or crocked players has obviously impacted our ability to replace them, since we tend to be quite tight with spending.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
I mean it's pretty easy in hindsight to say we shouldn't have extended a contract.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:54:52 am
The reason AOC is still here is that we extended his contract AFTER his career defining injury .. we didnt have to do it and there was no reason or evidence to do it
We gave Henderson,Van Dijk & Ox new contracts are big injuries,

No issue with Van Dijk.
But we gave Henderson too long of a contract. He hasnt been the same since his muscle injury vs Everton
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:28:12 am
I mean it's pretty easy in hindsight to say we shouldn't have extended a contract.

A lot of folks were puzzled by it at the time.  And a lot of the justification was because Milner was leaving and Henderson would take his role in the squad of wise old head, but then we renewed Milner again too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Neither Henderson nor Ox's extension are red herrings because the very logic used for not bringing in more CMs has been, 'we already have 9'. We've seen that on here and in what Klopp has said. Ox shouldn't still be here, picking up £120,000 a week and taking a place in the squad. He just shouldn't. And if he wasn't we'd have literally millions of pounds to spend on another midfielder's wages. Milner shouldn't be here as a member of the playing staff. Without those 2 we have 7 senior CMs and it becomes a much more natural decision to bring in another CM, although we'd still look bloated on paper if we consider Carvalho an 8.

As for Henderson, he's here for 2 more seasons after this one. On, presumably, the biggest money he's ever been on. The optics of refusing wouldn't have been great but that's on Klopp for failing to be discreet. And on Klopp for failing to reckon with the downsides of extending a player like Henderson well into his 30s.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:27:16 am
So we should just keep giving out contracts to players indefinitely if they're well liked? Footballers come and go, it's something all players are used to, failing to move them on at the right time has been the downfall of a lot of clubs.

I dont know, ask the manager :thumbup We literally gave Adam Lallana a contract extension to not play for us, just so he could be around when we won the title. I'm pretty sure thats not an 'FSG trying to save money by extending contracts instead of signing players' decision, so it seems pretty clear that we're giving players contract extensions for reasons not just limited to what they do on the pitch, rightly or wrongly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:28:12 am
I mean it's pretty easy in hindsight to say we shouldn't have extended a contract.

Some was hindsight. Fabinho for example and who knows about Salah. We absolutely should have extended those. Henderson was also a controversial one, and same with Milner. I think we could make the same mistake with Firmino.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
As I recall, the general feeling around here was that the players deserved those extensions for what they'd done for the club and anyone who argued otherwise wasn't a real Liverpool fan.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:30:33 am
Some was hindsight. Fabinho for example and who knows about Salah. We absolutely should have extended those. Henderson was also a controversial one, and same with Milner. I think we could make the same mistake with Firmino.

I'd have thought he'd have signed by now if he was really staying, shouldn't be that complicated a deal to do. I'd imagine our offer isn't particularly great compared to what he could get elsewhere so hopefully he gets a good move and we give him a great send off at the CL final and parade.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Liverpool want Jude
Madrid want another superstar but cant pay for Enzo cash now.
Madrid try to get Jude
Chelsea fail on Enzo
Madrid left to get Enzo at release clause at end of season
Liverpool get Jude
All good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Any decent Southampton players we can look to pouch as they're looking likely to go down. I do like James Ward Prowse, but more for his set piece delivery rather than anything else
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Neil Jones:⁣

Liverpools inability - or unwillingness - to further strengthen means they now find themselves with their midfield a mix of the ageing, the injured, the expiring and the emerging.⁣

[An] overhaul needs to start now too, because missing out on Champions League qualification will only make things harder.⁣

Klopp may have a point when he talks about spending, and in fairness Liverpool have just paid £44 million [$53m] for a new player in Gakpo. But this is a crucial time for the club, short and long term, and Fenway Sports Group, the clubs owners, need to recognise that and act accordingly.⁣

It may not be Jude Bellingham, target No.1 as far as the summer is concerned, but it needs to be somebody, and somebody good. They are out there, and they can make a difference.⁣

Look at the way Thomas Partey and Casemiro have transformed Arsenal and Manchester United respectively, or the impact Bruno Guimaraes has had at Newcastle.⁣

January isn't the easiest market, but it's a lot easier if you're willing to spend. That's the challenge FSG face now. Back Klopp and give him the tools he needs to rescue the season." #lfc [neil jones  goal]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Machae on Today at 11:08:04 am
Any decent Southampton players we can look to pouch as they're looking likely to go down. I do like James Ward Prowse, but more for his set piece delivery rather than anything else

A midfielder with little pace or power, loads of miles on his football clock, and whose best attribute is set pieces, something we've already got covered with Trent?  No thanks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:11:56 am
A midfielder with little pace or power, loads of miles on his football clock, and whose best attribute is set pieces, something we've already got covered with Trent?  No thanks.

Trents set piece is in no way comparable to JWP. Although I'm not advocating buying him, as besides that he doesn't appear to excel anywhere else

Just wondered whether Southampton had any other talents

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:30:17 am
I dont know, ask the manager :thumbup We literally gave Adam Lallana a contract extension to not play for us, just so he could be around when we won the title. I'm pretty sure thats not an 'FSG trying to save money by extending contracts instead of signing players' decision, so it seems pretty clear that we're giving players contract extensions for reasons not just limited to what they do on the pitch, rightly or wrongly.

I wasn't blaming FSG, just pointing out that when money seems to be limited, having 3-4 players on high wages and declining or not contributing isn't ideal, regardless of who made the decisions.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Machae on Today at 11:14:20 am
Trents set piece is in no way comparable to JWP. Although I'm not advocating buying him, as besides that he doesn't appear to excel anywhere else

Just wondered whether Southampton had any other talents

I think they're pretty sparse, and the half decent ones they have are probably one of the 87 players they signed from Abu Dhabi over the last two seasons and likely have a buyback clause for a packet of Space Invaders and a freddo
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Machae on Today at 11:08:04 am
Any decent Southampton players we can look to pouch as they're looking likely to go down. I do like James Ward Prowse, but more for his set piece delivery rather than anything else

He's not the type of player we need at the moment, and, from what I gather, Gakpo is also decent at set pieces.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
How u all doing hons?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:17:33 am
I think they're pretty sparse, and the half decent ones they have are probably one of the 87 players they signed from Abu Dhabi over the last two seasons and likely have a buyback clause for a packet of Space Invaders and a freddo

Freddo is ace, going up in price though. Closely followed by Twirl
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 11:17:49 am
He's not the type of player we need at the moment, and, from what I gather, Gakpo is also decent at set pieces.

Yeah, said I like his set pieces but didn't say we should buy him. Will see how Gakpos deliveries are
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:19:32 am
How u all doing hons?

bad. Right now I need 2 positives
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:19:32 am
How u all doing hons?

Well. The reds have turned me back to drink and i have remembered how sweet the taste of alcohol is. Its those who dont drink i feel for.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:19:32 am
How u all doing hons?

I for one am 'down bad'.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:19:32 am
How u all doing hons?

Tired, neurotic, chronic overthinker, but also easily distracted. Unfortunately this thread is what's distracting me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:19:32 am
How u all doing hons?

Fed up of the reds doing stupid stuff on and off the pitch. Can we get back to making all the right decisions please and being dead good?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:19:32 am
How u all doing hons?

Need shiny new toys.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
I think we will sign someone in this window. Klopp's comments to me are setting expectations that it won't be a huge signing. Someone maybe not at the level we really want but who can do a job for now and give us something. God knows who, probably someone we didn't really see coming like Tielemans or someone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:55:00 am
I think we will sign someone in this window. Klopp's comments to me are setting expectations that it won't be a huge signing. Someone maybe not at the level we really want but who can do a job for now and give us something. God knows who, probably someone we didn't really see coming like Tielemans or someone.

Joe Allen on the final day, loan with an obligation to buy.
