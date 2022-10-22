Neither Henderson nor Ox's extension are red herrings because the very logic used for not bringing in more CMs has been, 'we already have 9'. We've seen that on here and in what Klopp has said. Ox shouldn't still be here, picking up £120,000 a week and taking a place in the squad. He just shouldn't. And if he wasn't we'd have literally millions of pounds to spend on another midfielder's wages. Milner shouldn't be here as a member of the playing staff. Without those 2 we have 7 senior CMs and it becomes a much more natural decision to bring in another CM, although we'd still look bloated on paper if we consider Carvalho an 8.



As for Henderson, he's here for 2 more seasons after this one. On, presumably, the biggest money he's ever been on. The optics of refusing wouldn't have been great but that's on Klopp for failing to be discreet. And on Klopp for failing to reckon with the downsides of extending a player like Henderson well into his 30s.