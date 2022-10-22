Ive said before that i think we have been a bit unlucky really. I dont think we have managed some things well (the extensions dont look great in hindsight) but there definitely is a bit of luck involved which we have not been on the right side of. Sods law, Fabinhos legs come close to falling off this season, our two prime age midfielders being a bit broken and thus difficult to sell.



Thats why we have to be ruthless this summer. We have 9 midfielders and we are able to lose 4 and as much as i love Milner, we cannot renew any of them. Continuing that ruthless theme, that could mean we make a decision around Jones and Fabinho. Personally i would sell both.



It's a tough one to call really. In hindsight, the Ox extension was a terrible idea (some called it at the time to be fair) and Henderson's latest extension was pretty questionable, but there's also been bad luck with Jones, Keita and Fabinho. Signing Thiago was also arguably a bad call, he's an excellent player but by signing him we've added a declining midfielder to our pool of declining midfielders.I like Jones and it sounds like his injury problems are more down to one long-term issue he has to manage, rather than being injury prone, but hopefully we don't come to rue giving him a lengthy extension too.Regardless of the luck of it however, the writing has been on the wall with this midfield for a while and the lack of activity this window is a sign the club don't really give a shit about this season. Throwing all of our eggs in the Bellingham basket looks like it might just ruin us for multiple seasons if it falls through.