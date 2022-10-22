« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 51177 times)

Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2040 on: Today at 07:50:44 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:19:17 pm
Benfica got greedy
No. They've been consistent from day one. Apparently, Chelsea offered less than the 130m they promised to pay.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2041 on: Today at 07:53:03 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 06:25:34 am
The problem I have with the potential signing of Nunes is we had the money last summer for him, he was available and we are always told that if a player becomes available and they are the right ones then we do something. Well that was the case last summer with Nunes but we didn't move for him, presumably because he wasn't good enough or was deemed too risky...plays for wolves for half a season, at the bottom of the league and now he's good enough, his price has actually gone up..yeah definitely adds up.

Were told well sign them if its the right player at the right time. And it seems possible to me that our preference was to add him in 2023 rather than 2022, as we knew that was the point wed have multiple midfielders leaving. It was the wrong decision, but I can understand why they reached it.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2042 on: Today at 07:59:30 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:53:03 am
Were told well sign them if its the right player at the right time. And it seems possible to me that our preference was to add him in 2023 rather than 2022, as we knew that was the point wed have multiple midfielders leaving. It was the wrong decision, but I can understand why they reached it.

It could show how quickly things changed with us though. Nunes signed August 18th and on August 27th Klopp said we needed a midfielder. Its likely Klopp came to that realisation sooner, but I appreciate the deal to Wolves was probably signed and sealed way before August 18th.

I think it also questions our inability to move players on. Its something which is clearly hampering us and something we are not able to do as effectively anymore.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2043 on: Today at 08:16:41 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:59:30 am
It could show how quickly things changed with us though. Nunes signed August 18th and on August 27th Klopp said we needed a midfielder. Its likely Klopp came to that realisation sooner, but I appreciate the deal to Wolves was probably signed and sealed way before August 18th.

I think it also questions our inability to move players on. Its something which is clearly hampering us and something we are not able to do as effectively anymore.

Yep - I wonder if we might have gone for Nunes if we'd managed to move Ox on. Think the main reason we didn't go for Nunes last summer is simply that we had eight midfielders on our books, and that's a huge failure on our part. Also underlines why Milner shouldn't have been renewed - if he hadn't, we may have felt we had more flexibility to get a midfielder that we wanted in.
Offline klopptopia

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2044 on: Today at 08:28:23 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:16:41 am
Yep - I wonder if we might have gone for Nunes if we'd managed to move Ox on. Think the main reason we didn't go for Nunes last summer is simply that we had eight midfielders on our books, and that's a huge failure on our part. Also underlines why Milner shouldn't have been renewed - if he hadn't, we may have felt we had more flexibility to get a midfielder that we wanted in.

I dont think Milner was the problem as he is on a lower wage I suspect but it was not being able to get rid of Ox and to a lesser extent Keita. The injury Ox got effectively removed any chance of selling him in the summer meaning we still have/had a large pool of midfielders.
Online rob1966

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2045 on: Today at 08:32:32 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:59:30 am
It could show how quickly things changed with us though. Nunes signed August 18th and on August 27th Klopp said we needed a midfielder. Its likely Klopp came to that realisation sooner, but I appreciate the deal to Wolves was probably signed and sealed way before August 18th.

I think it also questions our inability to move players on. Its something which is clearly hampering us and something we are not able to do as effectively anymore.

With the wages and bonuses paid at the top clubs, it's always going to be an issue to get rid of surplus players, especially when they have had such a bad injury as Ox suffered. Ox is likely on about £4 million a year with us, he's not going to be offered that anywhere else, probably 50% of his wage is the best he can expect, so he'd be daft to walk away from what £2m before tax, over a £1m net.

Could be worse, we could be the Mancs, with more deadwood than a forest  ;)
Online Redman78

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2046 on: Today at 08:33:03 am »
Great point Killer, a point which many will miss. A big issue is our inability to shift players, how have we ended up with so many midfielders who don't contribute anywhere near enough? Are we not ruthless enough, and may this be Klopp's achilles heal?
Online rob1966

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2047 on: Today at 08:34:25 am »
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 08:33:03 am
Great point Killer, a point which many will miss. A big issue is our inability to shift players, how have we ended up with so many midfielders who don't contribute anywhere near enough? Are we not ruthless enough, and may this be Klopp's achilles heal?

As I've just said, you can't force players to move, especially when it's going to cost them one or two million in wages. Would you walk away from £2m?
Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2048 on: Today at 08:41:10 am »
Quote from: 5-times-Phill on Today at 07:35:25 am
The point at which Nunes goes to Wolves Klopp was still doing his we have 9 midfielders already, what sort of midfielder do you think we need gimmick and Keita had just been complaining about his play time at a point where I think most expected him to sign a new contract. I wonder if they liked Nunes, enough that they would have moved for him, but theyve decided that there just wasnt room for him the squad, especially if they were to give Keita more game time to hopefully secure his extension.
It was only the injury to Henderson early in the season that triggered the move for Melo.

I really like Keita as a player as my posting history will attest but if this is accurate re a new contract for Keita it's just boneheaded decision making from the club. What do we really need in midfield? Athletic and robust midfielders. Players who can run all day, can cover a lot of ground quickly in both directions and who are able to stay fit consistently. Naby is none of those things. We've got Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago all locked in for a while, we absolutely cannot be carrying another midfielder who doesn't really fit what we need in important ways.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2049 on: Today at 08:42:31 am »
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 08:33:03 am
Great point Killer, a point which many will miss. A big issue is our inability to shift players, how have we ended up with so many midfielders who don't contribute anywhere near enough? Are we not ruthless enough, and may this be Klopp's achilles heal?

Contracts work both ways, they protect the club and the player, we can't force a handsomely paid player out of the club, he's more than entitled to stay put.  The club can tell the player he isn't in any long term plans, the club could force a player to train away from the first team, it doesn't matter, this player will be settled in the city, his children maybe in local schooling and obviously he'll be getting an extremely decent wage and will be looking at a great signing on fee when he eventually moves on a free.  Footballers put themselves and their family before the needs of a club, and so they should, obviously as fans our priority is the opposite.
Online plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2050 on: Today at 08:42:44 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:34:25 am
As I've just said, you can't force players to move, especially when it's going to cost them one or two million in wages. Would you walk away from £2m?

It differs players from players. They are still earning lots of £ per year and have maybe done so for a couple of years, but most clubs in PL etc will also offer them millions per year. So playing time should be encouraged elsewhere. I guess with Klopp he never says I wont play you here anymore.

Weve been good in selling you get talent at least before.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2051 on: Today at 08:45:07 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:34:25 am
As I've just said, you can't force players to move, especially when it's going to cost them one or two million in wages. Would you walk away from £2m?
Loaning them out and saving 70-80% of their wages is okay if we can't sell. Lukaku is on a lot and Chelsea still managed to loan him to Inter.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2052 on: Today at 08:50:53 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:45:07 am
Loaning them out and saving 70-80% of their wages is okay if we can't sell. Lukaku is on a lot and Chelsea still managed to loan him to Inter.

I don't think we should be using a 97.5 million pound flop as a poster boy for anything  ;D
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2053 on: Today at 08:53:11 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:50:53 am
I don't think we should be using a 97.5 million pound flop as a poster boy for anything  ;D
Lol. It's an example to show that even the most expensive players can be moved on. If we really wanted to move the likes of Ox on, we could have. He has been surplus to requirements for 2-3 years now.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2054 on: Today at 08:59:48 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:32:32 am
With the wages and bonuses paid at the top clubs, it's always going to be an issue to get rid of surplus players, especially when they have had such a bad injury as Ox suffered. Ox is likely on about £4 million a year with us, he's not going to be offered that anywhere else, probably 50% of his wage is the best he can expect, so he'd be daft to walk away from what £2m before tax, over a £1m net.

Could be worse, we could be the Mancs, with more deadwood than a forest  ;)

Ive said before that i think we have been a bit unlucky really. I dont think we have managed some things well (the extensions dont look great in hindsight) but there definitely is a bit of luck involved which we have not been on the right side of. Sods law, Fabinho’s legs come close to falling off this season, our two prime age midfielders being a bit broken and thus difficult to sell.

Thats why we have to be ruthless this summer. We have 9 midfielders and we are able to lose 4 and as much as i love Milner, we cannot renew any of them. Continuing that ruthless theme, that could mean we make a decision around Jones and Fabinho. Personally i would sell both.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2055 on: Today at 09:01:25 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:53:11 am
Lol. It's an example to show that even the most expensive players can be moved on. If we really wanted to move the likes of Ox on, we could have. He has been surplus to requirements for 2-3 years now.

There was a market for Lukaku, not sure you could say the same about Ox given his fitness issues.
Online eeekaj

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2056 on: Today at 09:05:10 am »
I'd like to see the club act a bit smarter in the window and instead of bidding for players they could have signed for 1/10 of the price a year back (Enzo, Caicedo, Nunes) start looking at the next big thing - Andre Trindade or Joao Gomes from Brazil, for example.

Decision making has gone to sh*t....
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2057 on: Today at 09:06:32 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:01:25 am
There was a market for Lukaku, not sure you could say the same about Ox given his fitness issues.
4-6 transfer windows is more than enough time mate. If we really wanted to move him on, we would have. He was fit from January last year till the end of the season and barely got a kick after we signed Diaz.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2058 on: Today at 09:11:31 am »
I do think we will get a midfielder this window.
We tried desperatley last few days of August & its only became en even bigger issue the longer the season has gone on.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2059 on: Today at 09:35:45 am »
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 08:33:03 am
Great point Killer, a point which many will miss. A big issue is our inability to shift players, how have we ended up with so many midfielders who don't contribute anywhere near enough? Are we not ruthless enough, and may this be Klopp's achilles heal?

This is one of them annoying 'points' which will forever rage, and its just daft.

Of our current midfield there's probably two who you'd think we'd have liked to 'shift'; Ox and Naby. Ox in particular is tricky. He's on £120k a week, he's playing for the best club he'll ever play for, its guaranteed to be a downwards step from here, he's playing with the best manager he's ever played under, with the best players he'll ever play with, and he still gets games cos he's still a half decent player (even now). Naby probably less so as he's younger and might be able to get a move to a good Bundesliga team...but that it only likely to happen on a free. More and more players are leaving clubs on free transfers, bigger names than them two. 
Online rob1966

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2060 on: Today at 09:37:48 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:53:11 am
Lol. It's an example to show that even the most expensive players can be moved on. If we really wanted to move the likes of Ox on, we could have. He has been surplus to requirements for 2-3 years now.

If you've got a fully fit Ox and he performs approaching the levels he was showing before the injury you'd keep him, not loan him out. However, say we did want to loan him, what if he said "nah, fuck that". For all we know, we said to Ox "we want to loan you to Brighton/Southampton/Bournemouth" and him/his agent said no, he's happy where he is, his missus is pregnant, he can't be arsed moving house. Players hold all the power, if they don't want to do something, they don't do it.

There's also the chance no clubs actually wanted to take the risk on him. Inter know Lukaku can do it in Italy, Ox has the talent, but is his knee strong enough?
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2061 on: Today at 09:41:52 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:11:31 am
I do think we will get a midfielder this window.
We tried desperatley last few days of August & its only became en even bigger issue the longer the season has gone on.

The only bit that gives me hope is that the player is coming from the Bundesliga. All those clubs have extended breaks. Otherwise, why we wouldn't have the same situation as Gakpo for a midfielder is beyond me.
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2062 on: Today at 09:54:52 am »
The reason AOC is still here is that we extended his contract AFTER his career defining injury .. we didnt have to do it and there was no reason or evidence to do it
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2063 on: Today at 09:57:01 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:59:48 am
Ive said before that i think we have been a bit unlucky really. I dont think we have managed some things well (the extensions dont look great in hindsight) but there definitely is a bit of luck involved which we have not been on the right side of. Sods law, Fabinhos legs come close to falling off this season, our two prime age midfielders being a bit broken and thus difficult to sell.

Thats why we have to be ruthless this summer. We have 9 midfielders and we are able to lose 4 and as much as i love Milner, we cannot renew any of them. Continuing that ruthless theme, that could mean we make a decision around Jones and Fabinho. Personally i would sell both.

It's a tough one to call really. In hindsight, the Ox extension was a terrible idea (some called it at the time to be fair) and Henderson's latest extension was pretty questionable, but there's also been bad luck with Jones, Keita and Fabinho. Signing Thiago was also arguably a bad call, he's an excellent player but by signing him we've added a declining midfielder to our pool of declining midfielders.

I like Jones and it sounds like his injury problems are more down to one long-term issue he has to manage, rather than being injury prone, but hopefully we don't come to rue giving him a lengthy extension too.

Regardless of the luck of it however, the writing has been on the wall with this midfield for a while and the lack of activity this window is a sign the club don't really give a shit about this season. Throwing all of our eggs in the Bellingham basket looks like it might just ruin us for multiple seasons if it falls through.
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2064 on: Today at 09:58:08 am »
Quote from: eeekaj on Today at 09:05:10 am
I'd like to see the club act a bit smarter in the window and instead of bidding for players they could have signed for 1/10 of the price a year back (Enzo, Caicedo, Nunes) start looking at the next big thing - Andre Trindade or Joao Gomes from Brazil, for example.

Decision making has gone to sh*t....

On this, I wonder if Michael Zorc, Klopp's super successful Director of Football at Dortmund might fancy a 3-year contract at Liverpool. He's not working at the minute, has an amazing contacts book and would be a senior figure who could tell Klopp the truth or even correct him/challenge him.

We need somebody tough to supervise the clearout and the signing of 5-6 key players.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2065 on: Today at 09:58:48 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:54:52 am
The reason AOC is still here is that we extended his contract AFTER his career defining injury .. we didnt have to do it and there was no reason or evidence to do it

Yep, a truly strange decision. Gomez and Van Dijk could easily go the same way, we gave them new deals after a serious knee injury.
Online eeekaj

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2066 on: Today at 10:02:39 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:58:08 am
On this, I wonder if Michael Zorc, Klopp's super successful Director of Football at Dortmund might fancy a 3-year contract at Liverpool. He's not working at the minute, has an amazing contacts book and would be a senior figure who could tell Klopp the truth or even correct him/challenge him.

We need somebody tough to supervise the clearout and the signing of 5-6 key players.

Klopp himself said in an interview recently that he wished the club were 'braver and took more risks' in the market and I assume he means the clubs stance on not signing players until they are European or even Premier League 'proven'.

It's not a cheap philosophy for a club who don't like to spend.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2067 on: Today at 10:05:49 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:58:48 am
Yep, a truly strange decision. Gomez and Van Dijk could easily go the same way, we gave them new deals after a serious knee injury.

Heart overruling the head
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2068 on: Today at 10:07:11 am »
Ox's contract extension is a bit of a non-event really. He signed a five year deal when he joined in 2017 (so up until the summer just past) and we gave him a one year extension on top of that when he'd returned from injury. Clearly there's an element of sentimentality in that but that's how the manager works, would we have been as successful if we were more 'ruthless'? It was hardly some bonkers, crazy decision. We added a year because he'd missed a year through injury just as he'd established himself in the side.

You can't just refuse to keep any player who has suffered a serious injury, and the call that we shouldn't have extended VVD or Gomez either are just daft.
Online Redman78

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2069 on: Today at 10:08:10 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:34:25 am
As I've just said, you can't force players to move, especially when it's going to cost them one or two million in wages. Would you walk away from £2m?

You can't, but I think there are examples of players being given new contracts when they shouldn't. I also feel that if we make it clear to a player that his playing time is going to be very limited, you'd like to think they'd move on for the sake of their careers. I wouldn't necessarily want to walk away from a my contract but some of these guys are top players who can surely earn a good wage elsewhere and a move may even prolong their career.
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2070 on: Today at 10:10:10 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:05:49 am
Heart overruling the head

I think its partly this but also the idea that keeping existing players who we know can hit a certain level is cheaper / a better use of budget than buying new players

The initial model was to buy young and cheap, develop and win then sell on at a profit - that was changed I think because of a combination of the level of success we achieved that led to Klopp (whose naturally attached to his players) having more say at a time when FSG are less involved

Its utterly crazy and that weve given so many players contracts that take them to the point that theyre post peak / have very little sell on value

All that said Ive been against almost every contract extension weve done back to Lallanas so I am biased towards churn and youth for a club in our situation
Online Redman78

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2071 on: Today at 10:15:06 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:35:45 am
This is one of them annoying 'points' which will forever rage, and its just daft.

Of our current midfield there's probably two who you'd think we'd have liked to 'shift'; Ox and Naby. Ox in particular is tricky. He's on £120k a week, he's playing for the best club he'll ever play for, its guaranteed to be a downwards step from here, he's playing with the best manager he's ever played under, with the best players he'll ever play with, and he still gets games cos he's still a half decent player (even now). Naby probably less so as he's younger and might be able to get a move to a good Bundesliga team...but that it only likely to happen on a free. More and more players are leaving clubs on free transfers, bigger names than them two.

Naby and Ox are 2 examples, and I agree it's not as simple as it's sometimes made out to just get rid, but there's also Milner's extension more recently, these players are taking up vital squad places and not contributing enough. And now because we have a ton of midfielders, we can't sign any.
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2072 on: Today at 10:17:25 am »
Henderson shouldn't have got an extension either.  Not saying we should have tried to move him on, but instead just let his previous contract run out.
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2073 on: Today at 10:21:55 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:07:11 am
Ox's contract extension is a bit of a non-event really. He signed a five year deal when he joined in 2017 (so up until the summer just past) and we gave him a one year extension on top of that when he'd returned from injury. Clearly there's an element of sentimentality in that but that's how the manager works, would we have been as successful if we were more 'ruthless'? It was hardly some bonkers, crazy decision. We added a year because he'd missed a year through injury just as he'd established himself in the side.

You can't just refuse to keep any player who has suffered a serious injury, and the call that we shouldn't have extended VVD or Gomez either are just daft.

He returned from injury 3 years before his previous contract was up so there was really no need to extend his contract, we could've spent a season evaluating his return and then looked to extend with 2 seasons still on his contract.

How bad of a decision it was ultimately comes down to how much our numbers in midfield has affected our ability or willingness to spend. If we didn't sign a midfielder in the summer because we have so many players on big contracts, then perhaps letting 2-3 of those contracts lapse sooner could've got us a player who can actually contribute at a high level.

I'm close to hoping another club signs Bellingham this month, we only seem to act in the market when we're reacting to other clubs, and if someone else takes him off the market maybe we'll finally look to get the 2-3 reinforcements we desperately need.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2074 on: Today at 10:21:57 am »
The contract extensions are another red herring. No-one is batting an eyelid at Hendersons contract extension if we have a couple of younger, athletic midfielders playing regularly and he's only starting every other game. And the optics of refusing to talk about a contract extension to one of our greatest ever captains right after he's completed his set of trophies, when the gaffer clearly wanted it, wouldn't have been great either.
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2075 on: Today at 10:23:39 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:21:57 am
The contract extensions are another red herring. No-one is batting an eyelid at Hendersons contract extension if we have a couple of younger, athletic midfielders playing regularly and he's only starting every other game. And the optics of refusing to talk about a contract extension to one of our greatest ever captains right after he's completed his set of trophies, when the gaffer clearly wanted it, wouldn't have been great either.

Good PR doesn't win trophies.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2076 on: Today at 10:24:29 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:23:39 am
Good PR doesn't win trophies.

Good team ethic and having a close-knit group does.
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2077 on: Today at 10:25:16 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:21:57 am
The contract extensions are another red herring.


They're obivously not.
It can't be both a problem that we can't move players on and also not a problem that we've extended so many players contracts?!

All of our resources are finite... squad slots, minutes on the pitch and especially wage budget
The more of these taken up by older players or players not at a high enough level the harder it is to compete

And that's before you get to the obstruction they create in bringing in new players and lack of sell on value to produce fees for new players
Online plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2078 on: Today at 10:25:54 am »
For both Henderson and Milner the club could have been more ruthless. Neither of them would be able to move to a bigger club than this, neither would get better wages than here (besides some Chinese or Arab league perhaps) so letting them run to the end of their contracts before potentially offering them a +1 year rolling contract decided by the club with much lower wages would have been doable and something both probably agreed with. Unless they wanted to go back to Leeds/Sunderland thing.

Instead we were very generous, ending up with longer contracts and higher wages.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2079 on: Today at 10:26:54 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:17:25 am
Henderson shouldn't have got an extension either.  Not saying we should have tried to move him on, but instead just let his previous contract run out.

Yep, a 2 year extension for a 31 year old who already had 2 years remaining was horrific but we got guilt tripped in to it via the media. He'd have been out of contract this summer now and we could have let him go or put him on a 1 year deal. He could have refused of course but then it's not like he's walking in to Real's midfield or something if he left, we held all the cards here. We actually had him in the perfect contract situation and somehow fucked it up.
