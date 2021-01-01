« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 50279 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2040 on: Today at 07:50:44 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:19:17 pm
Benfica got greedy
No. They've been consistent from day one. Apparently, Chelsea offered less than the 130m they promised to pay.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2041 on: Today at 07:53:03 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 06:25:34 am
The problem I have with the potential signing of Nunes is we had the money last summer for him, he was available and we are always told that if a player becomes available and they are the right ones then we do something. Well that was the case last summer with Nunes but we didn't move for him, presumably because he wasn't good enough or was deemed too risky...plays for wolves for half a season, at the bottom of the league and now he's good enough, his price has actually gone up..yeah definitely adds up.

Were told well sign them if its the right player at the right time. And it seems possible to me that our preference was to add him in 2023 rather than 2022, as we knew that was the point wed have multiple midfielders leaving. It was the wrong decision, but I can understand why they reached it.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,496
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2042 on: Today at 07:59:30 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:53:03 am
Were told well sign them if its the right player at the right time. And it seems possible to me that our preference was to add him in 2023 rather than 2022, as we knew that was the point wed have multiple midfielders leaving. It was the wrong decision, but I can understand why they reached it.

It could show how quickly things changed with us though. Nunes signed August 18th and on August 27th Klopp said we needed a midfielder. Its likely Klopp came to that realisation sooner, but I appreciate the deal to Wolves was probably signed and sealed way before August 18th.

I think it also questions our inability to move players on. Its something which is clearly hampering us and something we are not able to do as effectively anymore.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2043 on: Today at 08:16:41 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:59:30 am
It could show how quickly things changed with us though. Nunes signed August 18th and on August 27th Klopp said we needed a midfielder. Its likely Klopp came to that realisation sooner, but I appreciate the deal to Wolves was probably signed and sealed way before August 18th.

I think it also questions our inability to move players on. Its something which is clearly hampering us and something we are not able to do as effectively anymore.

Yep - I wonder if we might have gone for Nunes if we'd managed to move Ox on. Think the main reason we didn't go for Nunes last summer is simply that we had eight midfielders on our books, and that's a huge failure on our part. Also underlines why Milner shouldn't have been renewed - if he hadn't, we may have felt we had more flexibility to get a midfielder that we wanted in.
Logged

Online klopptopia

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2044 on: Today at 08:28:23 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:16:41 am
Yep - I wonder if we might have gone for Nunes if we'd managed to move Ox on. Think the main reason we didn't go for Nunes last summer is simply that we had eight midfielders on our books, and that's a huge failure on our part. Also underlines why Milner shouldn't have been renewed - if he hadn't, we may have felt we had more flexibility to get a midfielder that we wanted in.

I dont think Milner was the problem as he is on a lower wage I suspect but it was not being able to get rid of Ox and to a lesser extent Keita. The injury Ox got effectively removed any chance of selling him in the summer meaning we still have/had a large pool of midfielders.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,549
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2045 on: Today at 08:32:32 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:59:30 am
It could show how quickly things changed with us though. Nunes signed August 18th and on August 27th Klopp said we needed a midfielder. Its likely Klopp came to that realisation sooner, but I appreciate the deal to Wolves was probably signed and sealed way before August 18th.

I think it also questions our inability to move players on. Its something which is clearly hampering us and something we are not able to do as effectively anymore.

With the wages and bonuses paid at the top clubs, it's always going to be an issue to get rid of surplus players, especially when they have had such a bad injury as Ox suffered. Ox is likely on about £4 million a year with us, he's not going to be offered that anywhere else, probably 50% of his wage is the best he can expect, so he'd be daft to walk away from what £2m before tax, over a £1m net.

Could be worse, we could be the Mancs, with more deadwood than a forest  ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2046 on: Today at 08:33:03 am »
Great point Killer, a point which many will miss. A big issue is our inability to shift players, how have we ended up with so many midfielders who don't contribute anywhere near enough? Are we not ruthless enough, and may this be Klopp's achilles heal?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,549
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2047 on: Today at 08:34:25 am »
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 08:33:03 am
Great point Killer, a point which many will miss. A big issue is our inability to shift players, how have we ended up with so many midfielders who don't contribute anywhere near enough? Are we not ruthless enough, and may this be Klopp's achilles heal?

As I've just said, you can't force players to move, especially when it's going to cost them one or two million in wages. Would you walk away from £2m?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2048 on: Today at 08:41:10 am »
Quote from: 5-times-Phill on Today at 07:35:25 am
The point at which Nunes goes to Wolves Klopp was still doing his we have 9 midfielders already, what sort of midfielder do you think we need gimmick and Keita had just been complaining about his play time at a point where I think most expected him to sign a new contract. I wonder if they liked Nunes, enough that they would have moved for him, but theyve decided that there just wasnt room for him the squad, especially if they were to give Keita more game time to hopefully secure his extension.
It was only the injury to Henderson early in the season that triggered the move for Melo.

I really like Keita as a player as my posting history will attest but if this is accurate re a new contract for Keita it's just boneheaded decision making from the club. What do we really need in midfield? Athletic and robust midfielders. Players who can run all day, can cover a lot of ground quickly in both directions and who are able to stay fit consistently. Naby is none of those things. We've got Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago all locked in for a while, we absolutely cannot be carrying another midfielder who doesn't really fit what we need in important ways.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2049 on: Today at 08:42:31 am »
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 08:33:03 am
Great point Killer, a point which many will miss. A big issue is our inability to shift players, how have we ended up with so many midfielders who don't contribute anywhere near enough? Are we not ruthless enough, and may this be Klopp's achilles heal?

Contracts work both ways, they protect the club and the player, we can't force a handsomely paid player out of the club, he's more than entitled to stay put.  The club can tell the player he isn't in any long term plans, the club could force a player to train away from the first team, it doesn't matter, this player will be settled in the city, his children maybe in local schooling and obviously he'll be getting an extremely decent wage and will be looking at a great signing on fee when he eventually moves on a free.  Footballers put themselves and their family before the needs of a club, and so they should, obviously as fans our priority is the opposite.
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2050 on: Today at 08:42:44 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:34:25 am
As I've just said, you can't force players to move, especially when it's going to cost them one or two million in wages. Would you walk away from £2m?

It differs players from players. They are still earning lots of £ per year and have maybe done so for a couple of years, but most clubs in PL etc will also offer them millions per year. So playing time should be encouraged elsewhere. I guess with Klopp he never says I wont play you here anymore.

Weve been good in selling you get talent at least before.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2051 on: Today at 08:45:07 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:34:25 am
As I've just said, you can't force players to move, especially when it's going to cost them one or two million in wages. Would you walk away from £2m?
Loaning them out and saving 70-80% of their wages is okay if we can't sell. Lukaku is on a lot and Chelsea still managed to loan him to Inter.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,284
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2052 on: Today at 08:50:53 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:45:07 am
Loaning them out and saving 70-80% of their wages is okay if we can't sell. Lukaku is on a lot and Chelsea still managed to loan him to Inter.

I don't think we should be using a 97.5 million pound flop as a poster boy for anything  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2053 on: Today at 08:53:11 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:50:53 am
I don't think we should be using a 97.5 million pound flop as a poster boy for anything  ;D
Lol. It's an example to show that even the most expensive players can be moved on. If we really wanted to move the likes of Ox on, we could have. He has been surplus to requirements for 2-3 years now.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Up
« previous next »
 