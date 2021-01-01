It could show how quickly things changed with us though. Nunes signed August 18th and on August 27th Klopp said we needed a midfielder. Its likely Klopp came to that realisation sooner, but I appreciate the deal to Wolves was probably signed and sealed way before August 18th.
I think it also questions our inability to move players on. Its something which is clearly hampering us and something we are not able to do as effectively anymore.
With the wages and bonuses paid at the top clubs, it's always going to be an issue to get rid of surplus players, especially when they have had such a bad injury as Ox suffered. Ox is likely on about £4 million a year with us, he's not going to be offered that anywhere else, probably 50% of his wage is the best he can expect, so he'd be daft to walk away from what £2m before tax, over a £1m net.
Could be worse, we could be the Mancs, with more deadwood than a forest