Great point Killer, a point which many will miss. A big issue is our inability to shift players, how have we ended up with so many midfielders who don't contribute anywhere near enough? Are we not ruthless enough, and may this be Klopp's achilles heal?



Contracts work both ways, they protect the club and the player, we can't force a handsomely paid player out of the club, he's more than entitled to stay put. The club can tell the player he isn't in any long term plans, the club could force a player to train away from the first team, it doesn't matter, this player will be settled in the city, his children maybe in local schooling and obviously he'll be getting an extremely decent wage and will be looking at a great signing on fee when he eventually moves on a free. Footballers put themselves and their family before the needs of a club, and so they should, obviously as fans our priority is the opposite.