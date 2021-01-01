« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 49038 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,103
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2000 on: Yesterday at 10:24:55 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 09:49:54 pm
Ive only seen Nunes once this season and I immediately said to myself, why didnt we sign him? Im a bit surprised that nobody rates him and that overall hes been poor for them. Mind you I didnt look at the league table and when youre down there nobody is rated.

It's more the fact we didn't get him last summer if that's who we want, rather than pay more next year (and potentially without the CL, which is a direct consequence of refusing to buy a midfielder). It's a clown show, that's the issue,  not the player.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,203
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2001 on: Yesterday at 10:25:43 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:19:23 pm
Do big bellends regularly go AWOL?

You can still find them.

Logged

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2002 on: Yesterday at 10:26:00 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:19:23 pm
Do big bellends regularly go AWOL?

 :lmao
Logged

Offline HARD AS HELL

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 127
  • Hitachi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2003 on: Yesterday at 10:30:17 pm »
I love transfers but Nunes coming to us in the summer is about as interesting to me right now as Trent's first born son making his Anfield debut in 2043.
We need a midfielder now.

Get me a 26 year old scorcher - and do use those words.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,203
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2004 on: Yesterday at 10:31:20 pm »
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Yesterday at 10:30:17 pm
I love transfers but Nunes coming to us in the summer is about as interesting to me right now as Trent's first born son making his Anfield debut in 2043.
We need a midfielder now.

Get me a 26 year old scorcher - and do use those words.

Sol Dangerfield turned his hand from casting to football agency has he?
Logged

Offline ByrdmanLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2005 on: Yesterday at 11:06:14 pm »
The Red Sox are signing Rafael Devers for 11 years, 330$ million so thats us done for the next 2-3 windows.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,518
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2006 on: Yesterday at 11:19:17 pm »
Benfica got greedy
Logged

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,320
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2007 on: Yesterday at 11:20:19 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:19:17 pm
Benfica got greedy

Not really. They dont need to sell him so if somebody wants him right now pay the release clause.
Logged

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,261
  • Weve been to...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2008 on: Yesterday at 11:22:53 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 11:06:14 pm
The Red Sox are signing Rafael Devers for 11 years, 330$ million so thats us done for the next 2-3 windows.

Can he play centre-mid?

In all seriousness, they were getting big heat it appeared from Red Sox fans, after losing Betts, Xander recently.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,518
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2009 on: Yesterday at 11:26:11 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 11:20:19 pm
Not really. They dont need to sell him so if somebody wants him right now pay the release clause.

It was a high release clause which Chelsea were ready to pay (even above the clause), but they wanted it in one lump sum?

Besides PSG or City (I don't even know if they have), who has really done that?
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,797
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2010 on: Yesterday at 11:30:02 pm »
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 11:22:53 pm
Can he play centre-mid?

In all seriousness, they were getting big heat it appeared from Red Sox fans, after losing Betts, Xander recently.

Thats not crazy money in baseball. They have a 162 game regular season, plus additional 7 game series in playoffs the further they go. Its a highly overplayed sport here. That is a 30m$ per year contract and its wages. They arent paying him 330 million right now. This news has nothing to do with us.
Logged

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,320
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2011 on: Yesterday at 11:30:29 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:26:11 pm
It was a high release clause which Chelsea were ready to pay (even above the clause), but they wanted it in one lump sum?

Besides PSG or City (I don't even know if they have), who has really done that?

Chelsea have offered 85m in instalments.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,089
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2012 on: Yesterday at 11:31:12 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:13:57 pm
I dont think its a case of nobody rating him, its just the fact we had the chance to sign him for 40 million-ish in the summer and said no to it. If he was coming straight from Sporting Im sure so many would have been buzzing. Hes looked good in the CL and the sort of player we need in midfield in the sense that he likes to commit players and run at defenders- something were badly missing in the middle.

Obviously hes not set the league alight and if were wanting him now, why didnt we just do the deal 6 months ago- I think thats whats the most confusing part of that transfer.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:24:55 pm
It's more the fact we didn't get him last summer if that's who we want, rather than pay more next year (and potentially without the CL, which is a direct consequence of refusing to buy a midfielder). It's a clown show, that's the issue,  not the player.
I get that and it does seem like a fairly big mistake but it shouldnt take away from the quality of the player and how he is viewed. My point is nobody seems excited to sign him now and that doesnt make sense to me unless people are watching him every week and he cant handle it and looks like he never will.

You never know like, the year playing in the league for a shite side may do him a world of good and we get a more finished product.
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,263
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2013 on: Yesterday at 11:35:16 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on January  1, 2023, 09:49:52 am
Yeah I think were facing the consequences for not been ruthless enough, which is easier for us fans to say and call for here. Its part of what makes Klopp such a great man manager afterall.

I was very happy, like all Liverpool fans, that weve kept the group together but I was expecting more succession planning in the midfield like we have done in defence and attack.

Id also argue Ox, Keita and possibly Milner still been here isnt a lack of ruthlessness but too far the other way on the loyalty spectrum.
My biggest worry is until now we've always had some player sales to balance the books, can't think of a  player we can sell.

We've let players run down their contracts, so if we keep with FSG sell to buy just where is the money coming from. Gakpo honestly looks like a to good a deal to miss purchase (not complaining) same with Carvalho.

 Clearly FSG know this hence looking for investment or sale (thought thats what the Redbird deal was meant to be)
We also have the worrying sign of key people leaving, why would you leave Liverpool after we nearly did the Quadruple?

I honestly can't see us getting Bellingham, especially if we dont get top four.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:36:47 pm by lgvkarlos »
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,518
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2014 on: Yesterday at 11:37:45 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 11:30:29 pm
Chelsea have offered 85m in instalments.

Is that confirmed, thought they were happy to meet his release clause. If its 85 in instalments then fair enough
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,833
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2015 on: Yesterday at 11:38:41 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 11:06:14 pm
The Red Sox are signing Rafael Devers for 11 years, 330$ million so thats us done for the next 2-3 windows.

I find it funny you think FSG fund our transfers.  ;D
Logged

Offline jizzspunk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,050
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2016 on: Yesterday at 11:41:30 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:24:55 pm
It's more the fact we didn't get him last summer if that's who we want, rather than pay more next year (and potentially without the CL, which is a direct consequence of refusing to buy a midfielder). It's a clown show, that's the issue,  not the player.

The simplicity is seemingly thru the summer it was felt we could squeeze one more season out of what we had..plus we had player contracts ending 12 months later..it wasn't really about wanting individuals..the club would move 12 months later..this is the heart of the problem..it's not about wanting Nunes
Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Offline Racer

  • Shit Aldi Snickers
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2017 on: Yesterday at 11:46:16 pm »
51 pages in 4 days is a good effort by Rawk standards
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2018 on: Yesterday at 11:46:44 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:31:12 pm
I get that and it does seem like a fairly big mistake but it shouldnt take away from the quality of the player and how he is viewed. My point is nobody seems excited to sign him now and that doesnt make sense to me unless people are watching him every week and he cant handle it and looks like he never will.

You never know like, the year playing in the league for a shite side may do him a world of good and we get a more finished product.

Agree with you and I'm excited to sign him personally... if it will actually happen. At the same time, after a while you get tired of 'next summer' 'next transfer window' 'saving money for when this happens' 'next solar eclipse we'll get in Gerrards son, the heir to the CM throne'. The latest is apparently we aren't even in the same place in terms of our valuations for the player :lmao it's comedy at this point.

As a player Nunes can be outrageously good, carries the ball well, tenacity, good turn of pace, aggressive a lot of things we need, the issue isn't ability (not for me anyway) it's the years of neglected the areas we obviously need work only for it to be pointed out and then happen, it can even just for a moment prove infuriating.

The issues with Nunes IMO

He could/should have been signed last summer
He would have been cheaper than he will be come this summer
We apparently dont even have an agreed price so could STILL not get him
We need a midfielder NOW so it doesn't help us now and for us, we're constantly hearing we cant afford this, that and the other... imagine waiting to sign players and we miss out on CL, then we have even less money.

For some others they question his ability as he hasn't set the league alight at Wolves... but that doesn't bother me at all, I rate the lad highly.

I think we've fucked up at crucial points through various avenues, a number of people have to shoulder their share of the blame but to be honest, fuck all that, have the discussion on the gravity of this shit, work together and do what needs to be done. The talent is out there and its now being shown by sides all over the world because they're buying them at varying points... buy the players we need. Even if Nunes is definitely gonna come in summer, he alone isn't enough, get someonen else in now AND Nunes in summer, madly enough, those 2 still might not be sufficient but its a damn sight better than our current position.
Logged

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,890
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2019 on: Yesterday at 11:53:44 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 11:30:02 pm
Thats not crazy money in baseball. They have a 162 game regular season, plus additional 7 game series in playoffs the further they go. Its a highly overplayed sport here. That is a 30m$ per year contract and its wages. They arent paying him 330 million right now. This news has nothing to do with us.

Perfectly summarised.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2020 on: Today at 12:04:17 am »
Nunes will operate in the same position/space as Bellingham so if we do get him I dont think well get Bellingham as well.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2021 on: Today at 12:04:38 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:46:44 pm
Agree with you and I'm excited to sign him personally... if it will actually happen. At the same time, after a while you get tired of 'next summer' 'next transfer window' 'saving money for when this happens' 'next solar eclipse we'll get in Gerrards son, the heir to the CM throne'. The latest is apparently we aren't even in the same place in terms of our valuations for the player :lmao it's comedy at this point.

As a player Nunes can be outrageously good, carries the ball well, tenacity, good turn of pace, aggressive a lot of things we need, the issue isn't ability (not for me anyway) it's the years of neglected the areas we obviously need work only for it to be pointed out and then happen, it can even just for a moment prove infuriating.

The issues with Nunes IMO

He could/should have been signed last summer
He would have been cheaper than he will be come this summer
We apparently dont even have an agreed price so could STILL not get him
We need a midfielder NOW so it doesn't help us now and for us, we're constantly hearing we cant afford this, that and the other... imagine waiting to sign players and we miss out on CL, then we have even less money.

For some others they question his ability as he hasn't set the league alight at Wolves... but that doesn't bother me at all, I rate the lad highly.

I think we've fucked up at crucial points through various avenues, a number of people have to shoulder their share of the blame but to be honest, fuck all that, have the discussion on the gravity of this shit, work together and do what needs to be done. The talent is out there and its now being shown by sides all over the world because they're buying them at varying points... buy the players we need. Even if Nunes is definitely gonna come in summer, he alone isn't enough, get someonen else in now AND Nunes in summer, madly enough, those 2 still might not be sufficient but its a damn sight better than our current position.

Good post.
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,328
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2022 on: Today at 12:04:58 am »
Quote from: Racer on Yesterday at 11:46:16 pm
51 pages in 4 days is a good effort by Rawk standards
Yeah, most of it is calling Pep Lijnders an evil so and so for taking Klopps power from him and secretly running the club, players not wanting to come to us because they see our shite injury record and think our medical team deliberately harm players. And we have a few pages on M. Nunes coming to us this window and his agent who has all the seedy underworld links will ensure it happens and hell be eligible to play. Usual shit on Bellingham, someone reads a random shite article from Spain saying Madrid have agreed a deal to sign him and people believe it. What have I missed? Think that sums up most of the 50 pages.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,494
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2023 on: Today at 12:07:06 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:04:17 am
Nunes will operate in the same position/space as Bellingham so if we do get him I dont think well get Bellingham as well.

Would mean though we have money for more players.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2024 on: Today at 12:22:06 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:04:17 am
Nunes will operate in the same position/space as Bellingham so if we do get him I dont think well get Bellingham as well.

Nunes played 6 and 8 in modern parlance for Sporting and also on the right and left. Fair to say he can accommodate. Did he not even play as a 10?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,833
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2025 on: Today at 01:20:25 am »
Coolie is a bit high Roy, leave him be.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2026 on: Today at 01:26:42 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:22:06 am
Nunes played 6 and 8 in modern parlance for Sporting and also on the right and left. Fair to say he can accommodate. Did he not even play as a 10?

Yeah but isnt that pretty much the same profile as Bellingham, plays as a 6(4) 8 10 hence hes number, but we know if he comes here he will most likely be an 8. I dont see Nunes or Bellingham being an ideal 6 in our system so I think both would be operating as an 8 if they were to come here, I dont see a situation where we get two more attacking minded midfielders either, would think we would at least go for an actual 6 given our woes in that position this season which Nunes isnt.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2027 on: Today at 01:27:01 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:20:25 am
Coolie is a bit high Roy, leave him be.

 ;D
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2028 on: Today at 02:29:54 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:26:42 am
Yeah but isnt that pretty much the same profile as Bellingham, plays as a 6(4) 8 10 hence hes number, but we know if he comes here he will most likely be an 8. I dont see Nunes or Bellingham being an ideal 6 in our system so I think both would be operating as an 8 if they were to come here, I dont see a situation where we get two more attacking minded midfielders either, would think we would at least go for an actual 6 given our woes in that position this season which Nunes isnt.
I dont see Bellingham as the controller 8 role. He way too good in the final 3rd and would be too ahead of the ball for how Klopp likes somebody in that role.
Probably looking at the controller 8 type(to pair with Jones to take over the thiago role) and the more advanced 8 which is I think Bellingham fit for and would be great in.
bajcetic, Fabinho, Henderson will take up the 6 role.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2029 on: Today at 02:50:57 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:29:54 am
I dont see Bellingham as the controller 8 role. He way too good in the final 3rd and would be too ahead of the ball for how Klopp likes somebody in that role.
Probably looking at the controller 8 type(to pair with Jones to take over the thiago role) and the more advanced 8 which is I think Bellingham fit for and would be great in.
bajcetic, Fabinho, Henderson will take up the 6 role.

I see Bajcetic as more of a controller 8, just like Morton actually, Jones too. Going into next season with just Henderson and Fabinho as a 6 would be a worry for me, we need someone  more physically imposing  in that position now with Henderson getting older and Fabinho not looking like the Fabinho of old.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51]   Go Up
« previous next »
 