Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 48477 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2000 on: Today at 10:24:55 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 09:49:54 pm
Ive only seen Nunes once this season and I immediately said to myself, why didnt we sign him? Im a bit surprised that nobody rates him and that overall hes been poor for them. Mind you I didnt look at the league table and when youre down there nobody is rated.

It's more the fact we didn't get him last summer if that's who we want, rather than pay more next year (and potentially without the CL, which is a direct consequence of refusing to buy a midfielder). It's a clown show, that's the issue,  not the player.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2001 on: Today at 10:25:43 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:19:23 pm
Do big bellends regularly go AWOL?

You can still find them.

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2002 on: Today at 10:26:00 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:19:23 pm
Do big bellends regularly go AWOL?

 :lmao
Online HARD AS HELL

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2003 on: Today at 10:30:17 pm »
I love transfers but Nunes coming to us in the summer is about as interesting to me right now as Trent's first born son making his Anfield debut in 2043.
We need a midfielder now.

Get me a 26 year old scorcher - and do use those words.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2004 on: Today at 10:31:20 pm »
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Today at 10:30:17 pm
I love transfers but Nunes coming to us in the summer is about as interesting to me right now as Trent's first born son making his Anfield debut in 2043.
We need a midfielder now.

Get me a 26 year old scorcher - and do use those words.

Sol Dangerfield turned his hand from casting to football agency has he?
Offline ByrdmanLFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2005 on: Today at 11:06:14 pm »
The Red Sox are signing Rafael Devers for 11 years, 330$ million so thats us done for the next 2-3 windows.
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2006 on: Today at 11:19:17 pm »
Benfica got greedy
Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2007 on: Today at 11:20:19 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 11:19:17 pm
Benfica got greedy

Not really. They dont need to sell him so if somebody wants him right now pay the release clause.
Online frag

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2008 on: Today at 11:22:53 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 11:06:14 pm
The Red Sox are signing Rafael Devers for 11 years, 330$ million so thats us done for the next 2-3 windows.

Can he play centre-mid?

In all seriousness, they were getting big heat it appeared from Red Sox fans, after losing Betts, Xander recently.
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2009 on: Today at 11:26:11 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:20:19 pm
Not really. They dont need to sell him so if somebody wants him right now pay the release clause.

It was a high release clause which Chelsea were ready to pay (even above the clause), but they wanted it in one lump sum?

Besides PSG or City (I don't even know if they have), who has really done that?
Online AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2010 on: Today at 11:30:02 pm »
Quote from: frag on Today at 11:22:53 pm
Can he play centre-mid?

In all seriousness, they were getting big heat it appeared from Red Sox fans, after losing Betts, Xander recently.

Thats not crazy money in baseball. They have a 162 game regular season, plus additional 7 game series in playoffs the further they go. Its a highly overplayed sport here. That is a 30m$ per year contract and its wages. They arent paying him 330 million right now. This news has nothing to do with us.
Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2011 on: Today at 11:30:29 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 11:26:11 pm
It was a high release clause which Chelsea were ready to pay (even above the clause), but they wanted it in one lump sum?

Besides PSG or City (I don't even know if they have), who has really done that?

Chelsea have offered 85m in instalments.
Online MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2012 on: Today at 11:31:12 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:13:57 pm
I dont think its a case of nobody rating him, its just the fact we had the chance to sign him for 40 million-ish in the summer and said no to it. If he was coming straight from Sporting Im sure so many would have been buzzing. Hes looked good in the CL and the sort of player we need in midfield in the sense that he likes to commit players and run at defenders- something were badly missing in the middle.

Obviously hes not set the league alight and if were wanting him now, why didnt we just do the deal 6 months ago- I think thats whats the most confusing part of that transfer.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:24:55 pm
It's more the fact we didn't get him last summer if that's who we want, rather than pay more next year (and potentially without the CL, which is a direct consequence of refusing to buy a midfielder). It's a clown show, that's the issue,  not the player.
I get that and it does seem like a fairly big mistake but it shouldnt take away from the quality of the player and how he is viewed. My point is nobody seems excited to sign him now and that doesnt make sense to me unless people are watching him every week and he cant handle it and looks like he never will.

You never know like, the year playing in the league for a shite side may do him a world of good and we get a more finished product.
Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2013 on: Today at 11:35:16 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on January  1, 2023, 09:49:52 am
Yeah I think were facing the consequences for not been ruthless enough, which is easier for us fans to say and call for here. Its part of what makes Klopp such a great man manager afterall.

I was very happy, like all Liverpool fans, that weve kept the group together but I was expecting more succession planning in the midfield like we have done in defence and attack.

Id also argue Ox, Keita and possibly Milner still been here isnt a lack of ruthlessness but too far the other way on the loyalty spectrum.
My biggest worry is until now we've always had some player sales to balance the books, can't think of a  player we can sell.

We've let players run down their contracts, so if we keep with FSG sell to buy just where is the money coming from. Gakpo honestly looks like a to good a deal to miss purchase (not complaining) same with Carvalho.

 Clearly FSG know this hence looking for investment or sale (thought thats what the Redbird deal was meant to be)
We also have the worrying sign of key people leaving, why would you leave Liverpool after we nearly did the Quadruple?

I honestly can't see us getting Bellingham, especially if we dont get top four.
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2014 on: Today at 11:37:45 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:30:29 pm
Chelsea have offered 85m in instalments.

Is that confirmed, thought they were happy to meet his release clause. If its 85 in instalments then fair enough
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2015 on: Today at 11:38:41 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 11:06:14 pm
The Red Sox are signing Rafael Devers for 11 years, 330$ million so thats us done for the next 2-3 windows.

I find it funny you think FSG fund our transfers.  ;D
Online jizzspunk

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2016 on: Today at 11:41:30 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:24:55 pm
It's more the fact we didn't get him last summer if that's who we want, rather than pay more next year (and potentially without the CL, which is a direct consequence of refusing to buy a midfielder). It's a clown show, that's the issue,  not the player.

The simplicity is seemingly thru the summer it was felt we could squeeze one more season out of what we had..plus we had player contracts ending 12 months later..it wasn't really about wanting individuals..the club would move 12 months later..this is the heart of the problem..it's not about wanting Nunes
Online Racer

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2017 on: Today at 11:46:16 pm »
51 pages in 4 days is a good effort by Rawk standards
Online RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2018 on: Today at 11:46:44 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 11:31:12 pm
I get that and it does seem like a fairly big mistake but it shouldnt take away from the quality of the player and how he is viewed. My point is nobody seems excited to sign him now and that doesnt make sense to me unless people are watching him every week and he cant handle it and looks like he never will.

You never know like, the year playing in the league for a shite side may do him a world of good and we get a more finished product.

Agree with you and I'm excited to sign him personally... if it will actually happen. At the same time, after a while you get tired of 'next summer' 'next transfer window' 'saving money for when this happens' 'next solar eclipse we'll get in Gerrards son, the heir to the CM throne'. The latest is apparently we aren't even in the same place in terms of our valuations for the player :lmao it's comedy at this point.

As a player Nunes can be outrageously good, carries the ball well, tenacity, good turn of pace, aggressive a lot of things we need, the issue isn't ability (not for me anyway) it's the years of neglected the areas we obviously need work only for it to be pointed out and then happen, it can even just for a moment prove infuriating.

The issues with Nunes IMO

He could/should have been signed last summer
He would have been cheaper than he will be come this summer
We apparently dont even have an agreed price so could STILL not get him
We need a midfielder NOW so it doesn't help us now and for us, we're constantly hearing we cant afford this, that and the other... imagine waiting to sign players and we miss out on CL, then we have even less money.

For some others they question his ability as he hasn't set the league alight at Wolves... but that doesn't bother me at all, I rate the lad highly.

I think we've fucked up at crucial points through various avenues, a number of people have to shoulder their share of the blame but to be honest, fuck all that, have the discussion on the gravity of this shit, work together and do what needs to be done. The talent is out there and its now being shown by sides all over the world because they're buying them at varying points... buy the players we need. Even if Nunes is definitely gonna come in summer, he alone isn't enough, get someonen else in now AND Nunes in summer, madly enough, those 2 still might not be sufficient but its a damn sight better than our current position.
