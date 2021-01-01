I get that and it does seem like a fairly big mistake but it shouldnt take away from the quality of the player and how he is viewed. My point is nobody seems excited to sign him now and that doesnt make sense to me unless people are watching him every week and he cant handle it and looks like he never will.



You never know like, the year playing in the league for a shite side may do him a world of good and we get a more finished product.



Agree with you and I'm excited to sign him personally... if it will actually happen. At the same time, after a while you get tired of 'next summer' 'next transfer window' 'saving money for when this happens' 'next solar eclipse we'll get in Gerrards son, the heir to the CM throne'. The latest is apparently we aren't even in the same place in terms of our valuations for the playerit's comedy at this point.As a player Nunes can be outrageously good, carries the ball well, tenacity, good turn of pace, aggressive a lot of things we need, the issue isn't ability (not for me anyway) it's the years of neglected the areas we obviously need work only for it to be pointed out and then happen, it can even just for a moment prove infuriating.The issues with Nunes IMOHe could/should have been signed last summerHe would have been cheaper than he will be come this summerWe apparently dont even have an agreed price so could STILL not get himWe need a midfielder NOW so it doesn't help us now and for us, we're constantly hearing we cant afford this, that and the other... imagine waiting to sign players and we miss out on CL, then we have even less money.For some others they question his ability as he hasn't set the league alight at Wolves... but that doesn't bother me at all, I rate the lad highly.I think we've fucked up at crucial points through various avenues, a number of people have to shoulder their share of the blame but to be honest, fuck all that, have the discussion on the gravity of this shit, work together and do what needs to be done. The talent is out there and its now being shown by sides all over the world because they're buying them at varying points... buy the players we need. Even if Nunes is definitely gonna come in summer, he alone isn't enough, get someonen else in now AND Nunes in summer, madly enough, those 2 still might not be sufficient but its a damn sight better than our current position.