I’ve only seen Nunes once this season and I immediately said to myself, why didn’t we sign him? I’m a bit surprised that nobody rates him and that overall he’s been poor for them. Mind you I didn’t look at the league table and when you’re down there nobody is rated.



I don’t think it’s a case of nobody rating him, it’s just the fact we had the chance to sign him for 40 million-ish in the summer and said no to it. If he was coming straight from Sporting I’m sure so many would have been buzzing. He’s looked good in the CL and the sort of player we need in midfield in the sense that he likes to commit players and run at defenders- something we’re badly missing in the middle.Obviously he’s not set the league alight and if we’re wanting him now, why didn’t we just do the deal 6 months ago- I think that’s what’s the most confusing part of that transfer.