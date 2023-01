Enjoyed the Gutter today when Neil was questioning have we not bought a midfielder because we don't know how we want to play. So no one stands out enough to take the plunge on them and explains why Bellingham and Tchouameni were wanted as they are very good and could play in any system



I think this is the issue- what do we want to be? A 2018-2021 Liverpool based on physical dominance or continue with this transition to a poorer version of Man City (can tell which side I fall on)