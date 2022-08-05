« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 42074 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,874
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1840 on: Today at 01:40:20 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 01:39:09 pm
I heartily endorse this quote or product

:lmao
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1841 on: Today at 01:42:27 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:59:12 am
I dunno, Nunez feels like he's 100% a Klopp signing to me.  Gakpo, I can see that one coming from Pep.

I'm sure the video on the main site was Linjders talking about the signing (Nunez) and they both agreed whilst watching him give our defenders such a hard time and that if we needed a striker it was him. So think that was both of them.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,158
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1842 on: Today at 01:42:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:36:15 pm
YOU'RE A FUCKIN' IDIOT!

 :thumbup 1 Like
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,813
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1843 on: Today at 01:42:38 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 01:39:09 pm


I heartily endorse this quote or product

 :D

Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:39:39 pm
We'd do much better to conduct experiments to clone Edgar Davids if we're playing this game.

Before he lit up Barnet, obviously.

 ;D

You just want someone playing in those cool as fuck shades mate.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1844 on: Today at 01:43:30 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:40:34 pm
I have a feeling Nkunku will be a disappointment. Also he plays centrally doesnt he?

Plays all over. I think he's really good. But I still have faith in Nunez even if he ends up being an impact player.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,556
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1845 on: Today at 01:44:12 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 11:48:54 am
I don't think it's bollocks at all. Ljinders basically said something very similar in an interview with the Athletic in June. If anything, he is even more forthcoming about his role in recruitment. And as I said on the other thread, it is telling that the Sporting Director has decided to leave and with him some of our senior analysts.

https://theathletic.com/3478261/2022/08/05/pep-lijnders-diaz-nunez-liverpool-transfers/

Coaches should have next to zero role in recruitment at a big club - division 2 stuff
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,740
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1846 on: Today at 01:44:36 pm »
Samiesright?!  :o
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1847 on: Today at 01:48:39 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 12:14:55 pm
I'd take Koops, I'd take fucking Carlton Palmer at the minute

He'd complement our Gakkers well.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:50:29 pm by Tobelius »
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • Shoe size or IQ? You decide! NO! YOU'RE ALL WRONG!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1848 on: Today at 01:50:38 pm »
I doubt Pep is doing more than his normal role as an assistant to the manager ( not assistant manager ) it's just people making assumptions because of how much Pep quotes they see in the media which is not normal for an assistant. One thing that I may believe
 is that our good nerds role been reduced the past two years not the identifying players part but complicated things involving the football games and analysing. Since last season we concede big chances early and this year it got worse. How many goals we conceded this season before the 10 minutes mark ? I also bet we conceded more big chances early more than any other team by a mile so definitely something is different and off with our preparation for games. Or maybe they don't agree with how we want to evolve, real striker instead of false 9 and an attacking midfielder and so on as I remember Klopp talking about Graham coming to his office and telling him how they studied his team and how good they are and other hints like when Klopp was talking about Mane and mentioning how valuable he is to us defensively based on their analysis. Who knows.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,158
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1849 on: Today at 01:51:13 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:44:12 pm
Coaches should have next to zero role in recruitment at a big club - division 2 stuff

What about Assistant Manager?
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,556
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1850 on: Today at 01:52:57 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:51:13 pm
What about Assistant Manager?

what about Assistant to the Manager?
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,253
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1851 on: Today at 01:54:08 pm »
Linjders is actually George Santos.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • Shoe size or IQ? You decide! NO! YOU'RE ALL WRONG!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1852 on: Today at 01:55:29 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:52:57 pm
what about Assistant to the Manager?

Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1853 on: Today at 01:57:17 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:52:57 pm
what about Assistant to the Manager?

That's just paper nonsense
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1854 on: Today at 02:06:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:36:15 pm
YOU'RE A FUCKIN' IDIOT!
says the guy who looks at transfer gossip all day lol
« Last Edit: Today at 02:17:06 pm by MD1990 »
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,158
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1855 on: Today at 02:07:01 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 01:57:17 pm
That's just paper nonsense

It's also stupid to suggest the core team who Klopp trusts aren't involved in giving their opinions on players. I highly doubt there has ever been a time at the club, inc when we had our best recruiting periods, where Klopp didn't have final say and where he didn't discuss this with his core team.

It's just not the papers have got a bit of a story they are liking, social media has caught hold, and something nothing is turning into something big.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1856 on: Today at 02:10:51 pm »
Arthur 100% being sent back to Juve according to Neil Jones. £4m and decent wages on him, what a waste. Enzo didn't cost much more than that.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1857 on: Today at 02:13:08 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:07:01 pm
It's also stupid to suggest the core team who Klopp trusts aren't involved in giving their opinions on players. I highly doubt there has ever been a time at the club, inc when we had our best recruiting periods, where Klopp didn't have final say and where he didn't discuss this with his core team.

It's just not the papers have got a bit of a story they are liking, social media has caught hold, and something nothing is turning into something big.
Klopp had final say.
But the recruitment team all leaving is very likely because they have less of a say now than in the past.

I doubt the recruitment team wanted to keep an aging squad together.
Klopp was also pushing for Gini to stay too.

To keep such an old squad trying to play high instensity recipe for disaster.

We have multiple players contracted until mid 30's whose legs are going fast.

No just anyone's fault. But lack of investment,keeping such an old squad together shocking planning.

We should have seen all the data about the running numbers coming down & though we need to bring down the age asap & get in some athletes
« Last Edit: Today at 02:16:33 pm by MD1990 »
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1858 on: Today at 02:14:16 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:10:51 pm
Arthur 100% being sent back to Juve according to Neil Jones. £4m and decent wages on him, what a waste. Enzo didn't cost much more than that.

Well, that may at least indicate we look to bring someone in as we now cleared a registration place
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1859 on: Today at 02:15:11 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:10:51 pm
Arthur 100% being sent back to Juve according to Neil Jones. £4m and decent wages on him, what a waste. Enzo didn't cost much more than that.

At the end of the season mind you which isn't a surprise.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1860 on: Today at 02:15:15 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:14:16 pm
Well, that may at least indicate we look to bring someone in as we now cleared a registration place

I think it's at the end of the season.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online eeekaj

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 335
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1861 on: Today at 02:16:00 pm »
Bennacer should be the player we go for.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1862 on: Today at 02:19:02 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:15:15 pm
I think it's at the end of the season.

Oh well it's pretty useless information then since we always knew that
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,784
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1863 on: Today at 02:24:51 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:10:51 pm
Arthur 100% being sent back to Juve according to Neil Jones. £4m and decent wages on him, what a waste. Enzo didn't cost much more than that.
I think he said he wont be retained past May? Not actually terminated (which we should have done the moment he got injured).
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1864 on: Today at 02:27:23 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:24:51 pm
I think he said he wont be retained past May? Not actually terminated (which we should have done the moment he got injured).

Nothing against Arthur actually feel sorry for him but this is what I mean about ruthlessness, just terminate the loan. Hes not going to regain full fitness until about march at this rate!
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,475
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1865 on: Today at 02:30:32 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:15:15 pm
I think it's at the end of the season.

Can we not terminate the loan?
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,256
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1866 on: Today at 02:35:43 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:13:08 pm
Klopp had final say.
But the recruitment team all leaving is very likely because they have less of a say now than in the past.


Klopp has always had final say.
Your second point is conjecture. Your reasoning is based on an assumption and hearsay.

This club is in transition:
Firstly Klopp v1 is finished, and what an amazing ride that was.
Klopp v1 inherited a setup that was failing.
Laptop Eddie and Brendan Bingo (2-1/1-2) couldn't gel.
Some of the 'committee' signings were good players, but ill suited to the premier league (Alberto & Aspas are two prime examples). What about Sakho?
Many signings were floundering.
Klopp came in, the club gelled, players improved, new signings were slowly incorporated and in a matter of 20 months we were in a CL final - holy fuck :)
Edwards and co. were a huge part of the success, but the success was accelerated by Jurgen Klopp. He sprinkled his gold dust, gave out bear hugs, and told us to start believing.
Mike Gordon's role helped to keep the pack together.

FSG are selling, be that the club or a significant portion of the club.
This creates uncertainty.
It is interesting that Klopp has stated that he was asked to help with the transition.
Hopefully this is the transition to Klopp 2.0, at the heart of which is LFC preserving its status as a super club.
Super clubs behave differently to challengers.
Revenue is different, commercial contracts are more complicated.

We are in year one of our transition. This could be a multi year transition.
Being out of the CL for one year will not be the end of the world.
Our forward line has been refreshed. Our midfield now needs to be refreshed.
We have been spoiled to fucking death. Klopp deserves our goodwill, our patience, and our strength.
I for one have no doubt he will do it all again, as long as we stop the panic, stop the moaning, stop the hysteria.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,474
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1867 on: Today at 02:36:20 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 02:27:23 pm
Nothing against Arthur actually feel sorry for him but this is what I mean about ruthlessness, just terminate the loan. Hes not going to regain full fitness until about march at this rate!

I don't think we can terminate the loan. At best we'd probably be looking at still paying his wages, the loan fee but sending him back to Juve, not sure how that leaves us any better off. At least this way there's still a chance he can make some sort of contribution between now and June.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,509
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1868 on: Today at 02:37:02 pm »
I assume its the 4m loan fee and Liverpool picking up 100% of the wages for Arthur?
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,256
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1869 on: Today at 02:37:18 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 02:27:23 pm
Nothing against Arthur actually feel sorry for him but this is what I mean about ruthlessness, just terminate the loan. Hes not going to regain full fitness until about march at this rate!

Be ruthless. We need to create space in the squad. We can't accommodate passengers. Time to get rid.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,572
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1870 on: Today at 02:39:42 pm »
So we chose to spend close to £10m for a one year loan on a injury prone player who didnt really fit what we needed. Laughable.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1871 on: Today at 02:41:10 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 02:37:18 pm
Be ruthless. We need to create space in the squad. We can't accommodate passengers. Time to get rid.

Dont think we will though, well probably see it as abit of a shitty thing to do. But theres no time for sentiment clearly.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Up
« previous next »
 