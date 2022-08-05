Klopp had final say.

But the recruitment team all leaving is very likely because they have less of a say now than in the past.





Klopp has always had final say.Your second point is conjecture. Your reasoning is based on an assumption and hearsay.This club is in transition:Firstly Klopp v1 is finished, and what an amazing ride that was.Klopp v1 inherited a setup that was failing.Laptop Eddie and Brendan Bingo (2-1/1-2) couldn't gel.Some of the 'committee' signings were good players, but ill suited to the premier league (Alberto & Aspas are two prime examples). What about Sakho?Many signings were floundering.Klopp came in, the club gelled, players improved, new signings were slowly incorporated and in a matter of 20 months we were in a CL final - holy fuckEdwards and co. were a huge part of the success, but the success was accelerated by Jurgen Klopp. He sprinkled his gold dust, gave out bear hugs, and told us to start believing.Mike Gordon's role helped to keep the pack together.FSG are selling, be that the club or a significant portion of the club.This creates uncertainty.It is interesting that Klopp has stated that he was asked to help with the transition.Hopefully this is the transition to Klopp 2.0, at the heart of which is LFC preserving its status as a super club.Super clubs behave differently to challengers.Revenue is different, commercial contracts are more complicated.We are in year one of our transition. This could be a multi year transition.Being out of the CL for one year will not be the end of the world.Our forward line has been refreshed. Our midfield now needs to be refreshed.We have been spoiled to fucking death. Klopp deserves our goodwill, our patience, and our strength.I for one have no doubt he will do it all again, as long as we stop the panic, stop the moaning, stop the hysteria.