Doesn't matter the fee we can afford to spend. No CL means no Bellingham.



People say this like its fact but Im not certain its really the case.Of course it helps, but its not as if Liverpool are some small club harbouring hopes of the Champions League, weve been in 3 out of the last 5 finals and from 2023/2024 five English clubs will be qualifying each season for the considerable future anyway (the new UEFA rulings allow for the country with the highest coefficient to allow a 5th team to qualify which will de factor be the Premier League).If he really wants to move here and has bought into the project, his role within it and the management setup then its far from a given that hed write us off on the basis of what is likely to be one season out of the Champions League.Well see what happens of course but I think people just need to chill out and see where it goes, all the evidence so far points to us being very much in the mix and it isnt as if the people who are giving us that evidence are unaware of us potentially not being in the CL next season.