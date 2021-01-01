Doesn't matter the fee we can afford to spend. No CL means no Bellingham.
People say this like its fact but Im not certain its really the case.
Of course it helps, but its not as if Liverpool are some small club harbouring hopes of the Champions League, weve been in 3 out of the last 5 finals and from 2023/2024 five English clubs will be qualifying each season for the considerable future anyway (the new UEFA rulings allow for the country with the highest coefficient to allow a 5th team to qualify which will de factor be the Premier League).
If he really wants to move here and has bought into the project, his role within it and the management setup then its far from a given that hed write us off on the basis of what is likely to be one season out of the Champions League.
Well see what happens of course but I think people just need to chill out and see where it goes, all the evidence so far points to us being very much in the mix and it isnt as if the people who are giving us that evidence are unaware of us potentially not being in the CL next season.