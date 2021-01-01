« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 38354 times)

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1720 on: Today at 09:32:32 am »
Still not sold at all on what appears to be the Ljinders approach of more technical players to break teams down through the midfield, which seems to have been our approach since getting Thiago.

Mainly because we aren't breaking down stubborn defences, we pass around them ineffectually wondering what to do to get past them. We are also now completely open to any slight press. We also no longer have any clear structure to our midfield via tactics - midfielders don't tuck in to cover the fullbacks space when they bomb forward so we have gaps, the fullbacks also invert into midfield where they can't do much and so stunts the amazing creativity from them, while not having any penetration from the middle either.

One if the real big issues I had with Twitter fans when we were buying Thiago was the idea of "Finally we can play prettier/more creative style from the middle, no more getting goals from just the wingbacks". Because we were getting so many goals from the wingbacks and the football was beautiful, why's this golden idea of "special" football through midfield better? And frankly as amazing as Thiago is, he is clearly our most skilled footballer, I am not sure us going to him has been a massive success because of the direction we have gone in, because of how muddled our tactics have become (although I don't in fact blame him in particular for that, I think he would be killer in our old system feeding the fullbacks, more just the direction his signing represented for us tactically, to have a midfield to "unlock defences")

Honestly I feel this type of football has started to fall from relevancy because it doesn't work anymore, people know how to defend it.

The best teams in Club and International football tend to be fast, strong, somewhat direct but not in a hoof and counter sort of way, and win by being better conditioned. You are faster and strong than the opposition, you press them hard, and either you break through or you get to about the 50-70 minute and have them on their arse which makes it easy to pick them off.

That style was core to our success in the CL win and PL win. We had real skill but the difference was just being all round fitter and more intense unit. The best part was, the answer to this was to either just survive, or be fitter than us, something which was basically not in any other teams hands - a survival for a draw or a fluke win would be down to us not finishing them, and no team was fitter than us
Logged

Online Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1721 on: Today at 09:35:39 am »
It feels like much more is being made of this Ljinders influence because were in a bad state right now. Is it any different from when we signed Grujic on Buvacs recommendation. Wed still scout the player and do the analytics regardless.

Also its massively disrespectful to Klopp the way its being portrayed. Like there was some sort of coup and Klopp is just a puppet figurehead.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1722 on: Today at 09:42:37 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:31:17 am
Well if thats the case we will probably sign more players. The previous system had its success and then rested on its laurels and hardly signed anyone.

Yet most the noises that come from Jurgen and Pep is we don't need more players. I don't see why the guys who job was to solely find players didn't want to sign any players are you're suggesting? My money would be the other way round. The ones who have more personal bonds to existing players and don't want to sell them. Why we didn't tell Keita and Ox there weren't needed in the summer I'll never know. They've contrbuted hardly anything this season and leaving on frees.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:45:56 am by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,468
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1723 on: Today at 09:45:10 am »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 09:35:39 am
It feels like much more is being made of this Ljinders influence because were in a bad state right now. Is it any different from when we signed Grujic on Buvacs recommendation. Wed still scout the player and do the analytics regardless.

Also its massively disrespectful to Klopp the way its being portrayed. Like there was some sort of coup and Klopp is just a puppet figurehead.

Yep, agree. But its not surprising is it? There is a group within Anfield that clearly likes to brief the press and accentuate their influence when times are good, but distance themselves when things are trickier.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1724 on: Today at 09:45:22 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:42:09 pm
To be honest, it is very easy to expose the moaning brigade. Once we were linked with Nunes by a reliable local source yesterday, you have immediately decided that we can't sign him in January, without exploring any possibility of actually doing that, and continued to moan how we should have signed him last summer, how he is not being good in the Premier League, how the price is too high etc. I have been reading your posts without posting for almost an entire day, and all I can say is, you are beyond help. We could sign Bellingham tomorrow, and you will find a reason to moan about it  ;D

To be fair I took the position that we couldnt sign him in January on the basis that the article linking us with him said that we couldnt sign him in January.

Of course theres always exceptions, but theyre rare, hence why theyre exceptions. Everything points toward any deal for Nunes being Keita/Origi esque where we sign the contracts now but register the player in the summer.

Im not really moaning about it, although it would be the ultimate trolling from the club, Im just going with the evidence which is certainly no less legitimate than referencing a transfer which happened 15 years ago involving a player whod spent 6 minutes playing for a third club (who was also in third party ownership at one point) which is clearly entirely different from this scenario.

If we do sign him now and some sort of diddle is done with FIFA then Ill be delighted to be proven wrong.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,468
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1725 on: Today at 09:46:13 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:42:37 am
Yet most the noises that come from Jurgen and Pep is we don't need more players. I don't see why the guys who job was to solely find players didn't want to sign any players are you're suggesting? My money would be the other way round. The ones who have more personal bonds to existing players and don't want to sell them.

And despite that we have signed more players in the past 12 months when Pep and Klopp had more influence than the previous 24 months when they supposedly didnt.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1726 on: Today at 09:47:40 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:32:32 am
Still not sold at all on what appears to be the Ljinders approach of more technical players to break teams down through the midfield, which seems to have been our approach since getting Thiago.

Mainly because we aren't breaking down stubborn defences, we pass around them ineffectually wondering what to do to get past them. We are also now completely open to any slight press. We also no longer have any clear structure to our midfield via tactics - midfielders don't tuck in to cover the fullbacks space when they bomb forward so we have gaps, the fullbacks also invert into midfield where they can't do much and so stunts the amazing creativity from them, while not having any penetration from the middle either.

One if the real big issues I had with Twitter fans when we were buying Thiago was the idea of "Finally we can play prettier/more creative style from the middle, no more getting goals from just the wingbacks". Because we were getting so many goals from the wingbacks and the football was beautiful, why's this golden idea of "special" football through midfield better? And frankly as amazing as Thiago is, he is clearly our most skilled footballer, I am not sure us going to him has been a massive success because of the direction we have gone in, because of how muddled our tactics have become (although I don't in fact blame him in particular for that, I think he would be killer in our old system feeding the fullbacks, more just the direction his signing represented for us tactically, to have a midfield to "unlock defences")

Honestly I feel this type of football has started to fall from relevancy because it doesn't work anymore, people know how to defend it.

The best teams in Club and International football tend to be fast, strong, somewhat direct but not in a hoof and counter sort of way, and win by being better conditioned. You are faster and strong than the opposition, you press them hard, and either you break through or you get to about the 50-70 minute and have them on their arse which makes it easy to pick them off.

That style was core to our success in the CL win and PL win. We had real skill but the difference was just being all round fitter and more intense unit. The best part was, the answer to this was to either just survive, or be fitter than us, something which was basically not in any other teams hands - a survival for a draw or a fluke win would be down to us not finishing them, and no team was fitter than us
Thiago would be incredible with athletes alongside him.
Our record with him & Fabinho last year before Fabinho's drop off was brillant.

Thiago too defensively can struggle in long distances but over 5-10 yards he is excellent & very good in the air. He has been far from a problem. If we didnt have him we would struggling even more so
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,994
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1727 on: Today at 09:50:00 am »
This thread has become absolute trash.

Two pages where no one actually discussed the players were linked to, just mud flinging at FSG, Ward, Klopp and Lijnders. Regardless of whos to blame, theres separate threads on the main board for each of those individuals/entities. Of course there needs to be discourse and discussion is healthy, but noisy whining and bizarre defensiveness is not discussion.

The Nunes links to me smell like honest desperation. I wrote the following about him in the thread back in August 22:

I was surprised to see hes only 6 foot, carries himself a lot taller and is physical with it, bullying a lot of players in the Portuguese league. The word Id use is hustle, his energy and non-stop belligerence is what forces possession turnovers - I mentioned earlier that not only is he a ceaseless presser with 23 per 90, hes intelligent with it, hes in the top 2% of outfield players forcing possession turnovers in Europe last season. For a player whos primary skillset is not as a ball winner, thats pretty impressive. He covers a lot of ground too. Thats not always necessarily an indicator of much beyond great conditioning, but we all know what legs in midfield can do to the opposition. 

The other area hes great in is dribbling and carrying. He has massive talent here - good turn of pace, lovely close control typical of players whose formative years came in Brazil. He maybe somewhat over
-complicates at times and needs to learn when to lay the ball off or look for an early release rather than trying to hold onto it further. He had the bizarre stat last season of completing more dribbles than he did combined shots and key passes, which probably proves hes an 8 rather than a 10 and also suggests he needs more honing on his decision making in the final third. 3.19 successful dribbles per90 is frankly insane though and I think this is something that could be directly translated to the Premier League. Whilst he doesnt necessarily play the game in the same way, he reminds me a touch of Moussa Dembele, formerly of Spurs, in his strength, aggression, ability to wipe out opposition players from the defensive phase with his carrying and his overall dribbling quality. He probably shares the same downside that he needs to be more actively productive. The right coaching set up alleviates that Id think.

One small caveat is that in our midfield specifically, I doubt he would dovetail with Keita well. He needs a proper 6 because hes pretty adventurous and Keita does a lot of what Nunes does - the carries, attempts at penetrative passes. Keitas a better passer, Nunes covers more ground and beats players more. Theyre essentially both high-risk, high reward players who do a lot of the same thing. My worry is that in a pairing together they take too many risks and force too many turnovers without the basis to defend those turnovers if theyre both caught high up, which looking at average pitch positioning of them both, their natural games suggest they would be. That asks the question why would we go for him when Keita does a lot of what he does brilliantly fairly well himself, and a lot of what Nunes isnt great at a lot better? I suppose that comes down to durability, how to optimise those skill sets and the fact that Nunes gives you more intangibles on the defensive side of the game, given his pace and power.

Sporting are a high-pressing outfit and have produced as many quality midfielders as anyone in the last few years, so Id be inclined to think hed work here and fit in fairly quickly. He needs a coach who will hone his decision making but keep alive that vital spark that makes him so entertaining to watch. Super press resistant, phenomenal athlete. Hard to benchmark his value but hes clearly ready for a crack at a top club.

A long one given Ive literally seen him live a handful of times, but hes a really interesting player. Way too good for Wolves for sure.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Jean Girard

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 25
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1728 on: Today at 09:51:08 am »
People have it like Theoden and Wormtongue. It's disrespectful nonsense.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,181
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1729 on: Today at 09:52:21 am »
Nice one DS. Would you be happy getting him in the summer/for next season?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,468
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1730 on: Today at 09:53:10 am »
Cheers for that DS. Sounds a good player does Nunes and his form at Wolves doesnt worry me one bit.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1731 on: Today at 09:54:17 am »
Caicedo, Nunes and Bellingham. A lovely midfield rebuild.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1732 on: Today at 09:54:37 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:47:40 am
Thiago would be incredible with athletes alongside him.
Our record with him & Fabinho last year before Fabinho's drop off was brillant.

Thiago too defensively can struggle in long distances but over 5-10 yards he is excellent & very good in the air. He has been far from a problem. If we didnt have him we would struggling even more so

I agree, I think he is incredible. I have issues with the direction we seem to be heading in with his signing rather than him himself. I agree if he had athletes around him and he was directing traffic of sorts, it would be incredible.

Problem I feel is the move to outpass and penetrate defences that way currently doesn't suit us, and I don't think is as effective as our last strategy. Who knows maybe Nunes and another striker completely changes that, but I still feel most aspects of our team still better suit a style of outpacing and outworking teams to an elite level
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1733 on: Today at 09:55:19 am »
Nunes, Bellingham and a defensive god would be nice. And get the defensive god now as that'd be far more useful to us for the next 6 months than the other 2.

Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,468
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1734 on: Today at 09:56:05 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:54:17 am
Caicedo, Nunes and Bellingham. A lovely midfield rebuild.

Not sure if Caicedo is perfect for the 6 role but its pretty much a younger replicant of Fabinho, henderson and Thiago. Would like Enzo for the Thiago role.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:58:50 am by killer-heels »
Logged

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,637
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1735 on: Today at 09:56:29 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:53:19 am
Well so far Nunes has done absolutely nothing in the league to even justify his initial price tag, let alone a figure higher then that.

What might have looked like a sensible deal last Summer might look like being ripped off this one if things stay the same.

Technically I didn't mind the look of him but only seen bits on MOTD. But I agree with why are we paying more for him? And why not wait till the summer or are we expecting him to really impress in the next few months at wolves? If he is shite or not standing out we would be able to buy him for less I am assume. And if we wanted him so much why didn't we get him last summer? Or is that the reason Ward is leaving. Bit odd really.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,727
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1736 on: Today at 09:58:58 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:32:32 am
Still not sold at all on what appears to be the Ljinders approach of more technical players to break teams down through the midfield, which seems to have been our approach since getting Thiago.

Mainly because we aren't breaking down stubborn defences, we pass around them ineffectually wondering what to do to get past them. We are also now completely open to any slight press. We also no longer have any clear structure to our midfield via tactics - midfielders don't tuck in to cover the fullbacks space when they bomb forward so we have gaps, the fullbacks also invert into midfield where they can't do much and so stunts the amazing creativity from them, while not having any penetration from the middle either.

One if the real big issues I had with Twitter fans when we were buying Thiago was the idea of "Finally we can play prettier/more creative style from the middle, no more getting goals from just the wingbacks". Because we were getting so many goals from the wingbacks and the football was beautiful, why's this golden idea of "special" football through midfield better? And frankly as amazing as Thiago is, he is clearly our most skilled footballer, I am not sure us going to him has been a massive success because of the direction we have gone in, because of how muddled our tactics have become (although I don't in fact blame him in particular for that, I think he would be killer in our old system feeding the fullbacks, more just the direction his signing represented for us tactically, to have a midfield to "unlock defences")

Honestly I feel this type of football has started to fall from relevancy because it doesn't work anymore, people know how to defend it.

The best teams in Club and International football tend to be fast, strong, somewhat direct but not in a hoof and counter sort of way, and win by being better conditioned. You are faster and strong than the opposition, you press them hard, and either you break through or you get to about the 50-70 minute and have them on their arse which makes it easy to pick them off.

That style was core to our success in the CL win and PL win. We had real skill but the difference was just being all round fitter and more intense unit. The best part was, the answer to this was to either just survive, or be fitter than us, something which was basically not in any other teams hands - a survival for a draw or a fluke win would be down to us not finishing them, and no team was fitter than us

Yep, the two "wider" 8s in midfielder were central to our winning team, covering the full-backs and using their physical power to plug gaps and lead with the press. Peak Gini and peak Henderson were great for this.

You'd argue we could manage with Thiago on the left if the right-hand side one had loads of legs and athletic ability, aka not Henderson in 2021 or 2022/3. And of course we have lost Sadio Mané as well, who was a physical beast on and off the ball. He occupied defenders and held the ball up, enabling midfielders behind him to press effectively as well. And Firmino is not as reliable any more so our attack is very much a work in progress now.

If you are replacing Bobby with the wildcard Darwin Nunez in attack, then we need a new midfield that has the pressing and a bit more passing ability as well. It's a slightly odd jigsaw at the moment.

Seems to me the best thing we can do now, if we are not changing the formation, is find a powerful, tall player who can come in for the right hand side 8 position. This player might have to shift to one of the other midfield slots if Bellingham comes in but for now we need a solid younger player to take some of the work off Thiago and Fabinho, someone with real enthusiasm and energy.

If Klopp and gang can't see this, I would be amazed.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1737 on: Today at 10:02:04 am »
Jurgen Klopp has admitted funds are limited after the arrival of Cody Gakpo and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can find the right midfielder at the right price in January. #lfc [james pearce - the athletic]
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1738 on: Today at 10:03:16 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:50:00 am
This thread has become absolute trash.



Good write up that. A bit shaky on him because if his time at Wolves, but as many have said that could be how he was used more than anything.

A very encouraging write up from someone who clearly knows more than myself. Cheers
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,733
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1739 on: Today at 10:03:54 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:02:04 am
Jurgen Klopp has admitted funds are limited after the arrival of Cody Gakpo and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can find the right midfielder at the right price in January. #lfc [james pearce - the athletic]

Two Christmas's, one after the other, for you clinical!  :scarf
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,779
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1740 on: Today at 10:05:20 am »
Bored of the Ljinders is making our midfielders more technical agenda now.
Logged

Online Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1741 on: Today at 10:06:36 am »
From DS write up it sounds like Nunes is more of a Keita replacement. Similar attributes but one is more robust and less injury prone. Although having said that Nunes has missed a chunk of this season already.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1742 on: Today at 10:06:41 am »
Are we writing Fabinho off a little too early here ? Lots of potential replacements getting talked about. Yes he has been extremely poor this season but it's not that long ago when there was few, if any, better than him. The whole team need to up their game but if he did, the confidence would start to return
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,994
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1743 on: Today at 10:07:38 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:52:21 am
Nice one DS. Would you be happy getting him in the summer/for next season?
I would to be fair, and if hes available at a reasonable price Id hope that wed be trying to get him this January because lord knows we need him.

For me, hes been used wrongly at Wolves in a side that pivots round Ruben Neves, who doesnt do short 5 yard passes to a more advanced dribbler. Its just not a good fit for Nunes.

I would say he needs to be one of two and because of his adventurous spirit, youd need another more powerful player in there. Fabinho, Nunes and Thiago is quite a nice blend though, but I still think we have the players to put out a more solid 4-2-3-1 and fit more bodies into midfield.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Up
« previous next »
 