« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 37215 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,324
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1640 on: Yesterday at 11:25:02 pm »
I am getting the feeling that some of you are desperate for us not to sign Nunes in January. What will you moan about, if we do sign him :lmao
Logged

Offline Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,407
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1641 on: Yesterday at 11:26:46 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:13:29 pm
So - it's not true that the Pope* has sanctioned this move for Nunes and allowed him to play for a 3rd team in the same season?

My information is that the pope who actually sanctioned the special clause dropped dead last week, and they are having real difficulties getting the go ahead from the current pope because hes Argentinian and is still pissed as a fart, singing medleys from Evita in his underpants in the Trevi fountain.
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1642 on: Yesterday at 11:28:06 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:25:02 pm
I am getting the feeling that some of you are desperate for us not to sign Nunes in January. What will you moan about, if we do sign him :lmao

Signing Nunes right now doesn't even look like it's realistic to be honest, money wise or rules wise
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,177
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1643 on: Yesterday at 11:29:00 pm »
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Yesterday at 11:26:46 pm
My information is that the pope who actually sanctioned the special clause dropped dead last week, and they are having real difficulties getting the go ahead from the current pope because hes Argentinian and is still pissed as a fart, singing medleys from Evita in his underpants in the Trevi fountain.

Where theres a will theres a way.

Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,324
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1644 on: Yesterday at 11:31:08 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:28:06 pm
Signing Nunes right now doesn't even look like it's realistic to be honest, money wise or rules wise

Yup, I can see that some of you would absolutely hate if we do sign him in January ;D
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,351
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1645 on: Yesterday at 11:34:19 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:08:13 pm
Nope, we need a special dispensation from FIFA, like the one we got for Mascherano ...

Did you get one of them special dispensations to make your fifth account on here?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,808
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1646 on: Yesterday at 11:41:44 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:28:06 pm
Signing Nunes right now doesn't even look like it's realistic to be honest, money wise or rules wise

Actually the most relaible Midlands journo and our most relaible journo said we're in for him, so best believe we're in for him.  ;D
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,324
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1647 on: Yesterday at 11:42:09 pm »
To be honest, it is very easy to expose the moaning brigade. Once we were linked with Nunes by a reliable local source yesterday, you have immediately decided that we can't sign him in January, without exploring any possibility of actually doing that, and continued to moan how we should have signed him last summer, how he is not being good in the Premier League, how the price is too high etc. I have been reading your posts without posting for almost an entire day, and all I can say is, you are beyond help. We could sign Bellingham tomorrow, and you will find a reason to moan about it  ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:46:00 pm by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1648 on: Yesterday at 11:45:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:41:44 pm
Actually the most relaible Midlands journo and our most relaible journo said we're in for him, so best believe we're in for him.  ;D

Not necessarily right now though. Also mention Summer seems most likely
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,071
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1649 on: Yesterday at 11:47:17 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:10:29 pm
To be honest, after Fabinho, Jota and Darwin, we are already in bed with Mendes. Not that I like it, but it is the reality of modern day football ...
No argument from me here, we've paid big agents big money for a pretty long time now. And agreed
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,473
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1650 on: Yesterday at 11:50:09 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:42:09 pm
To be honest, it is very easy to expose the moaning brigade. Once we were linked with Nunes by a reliable local source yesterday, you have immediately decided that we can't sign him in January, without exploring any possibility of actually doing that, and continued to moan how we should have signed him last summer, how he is not being good in the Premier League, how the price is too high etc. I have been reading your posts without posting for almost an entire day, and all I can say is, you are beyond help. We could sign Bellingham tomorrow, and you will find a reason to moan about it  ;D

Not moaning, just being realistic imo. If we really want to improve the midfield this window then we shouldn't waste our time trying to sign a player who there's a very small chance would be able to play for us this season. There might be a possible loophole but is there any case of a player playing games for 3 European teams in one season?

I haven't seen enough of Nunes to have an opinion whether he's a good option for the summer. If we do line up a deal for the summer I'd likely be excited about it, but I'd be more excited about a player who helps us in the here and now and despite your insistence I really don't think that's possible with Nunes.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,252
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1651 on: Yesterday at 11:52:56 pm »
George Santos says we can register Nunes to play for a 3rd team this season.

He's done it multiple times himself - and actually wrote the rule that allows it.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1652 on: Yesterday at 11:56:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:41:44 pm
Actually the most relaible Midlands journo and our most relaible journo said we're in for him, so best believe we're in for him.  ;D

To be fair I did say right now obviously meaning this month and all i've seen is it would be for summer, happy to be corrected if that's wrong though
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,324
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1653 on: Yesterday at 11:58:00 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:52:56 pm
George Santos says we can register Nunes to play for a 3rd team this season.

He's done it multiple times himself - and actually wrote the rule that allows it.

To be fair, George Santos is a little kid compared to the suits at FIFA ...
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1654 on: Yesterday at 11:58:35 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:52:56 pm
George Santos says we can register Nunes to play for a 3rd team this season.

He's done it multiple times himself - and actually wrote the rule that allows it.

don't post crap, newt.  we all know the person who's head of FIFA, IFAB, UEFA, the IOC and Netflix cannot rewrite the rules of the game.
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,385
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1655 on: Today at 12:06:30 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:52:56 pm
George Santos says we can register Nunes to play for a 3rd team this season.

He's done it multiple times himself - and actually wrote the rule that allows it.

He was actually our top target for midfield last summer and was considered to be better than Fabinho and Casemiro, but he injured himself scoring a bicycle kick to win Copa Libertadores.

Shame for a man who of many talents who also scored the game-winning touchdown in the Super Bowl last year.

Glad to see he's continued to be involved in sport.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,252
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1656 on: Today at 12:20:55 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:58:00 pm
To be fair, George Santos is a little kid compared to the suits at FIFA ...

George Santos skipped childhood. It's there in his medical records.
Logged

Offline RedSetGo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 74
  • After FSG...?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1657 on: Today at 12:51:41 am »
Matheus Nunes has superb technical skills, great athleticism, & at 6'0 has a good physical frame. The pace he has is not common for CMs.

Should we sign him, & Klopp unlocks his full potential in a midfield that compliments Nunes' considerable strengths, he has the makings of a proper beast of a player.

At 24, we will be getting him at around the age the likes of Mane, Gini, Robertson, Salah became monsters for us.

LFC currently lacks midfielders in the 23-26 age bracket who have mobility/pace/physicality/dynamism. In terms of the profile we lack, Nunes ticks those boxes.

Hopefully this month we bring in a defensive midfielder with similar profile as above.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1658 on: Today at 12:54:54 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:20:55 am
George Santos skipped childhood. It's there in his medical records.

He's actually a Cabbage Patch Kids that's grown up.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,792
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1659 on: Today at 01:02:03 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:28:06 pm
Signing Nunes right now doesn't even look like it's realistic to be honest, money wise or rules wise

It makes sense if there'll be more competition next summer. He has started to click under Lopetegui and could very well be worth another 20-30 million in the summer. So having a deal agreed now when Wolves could use some of the money to save their Premier League status would make sense.

All that said, we still need one midfielder coming in now. Someone who is ready to play right now and do the legwork.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,324
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1660 on: Today at 01:05:27 am »
I forgot to mention that Lopetegui is also Mendes' client ...
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,324
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1661 on: Today at 01:25:30 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 01:02:03 am
It makes sense if there'll be more competition next summer. He has started to click under Lopetegui and could very well be worth another 20-30 million in the summer. So having a deal agreed now when Wolves could use some of the money to save their Premier League status would make sense.

All that said, we still need one midfielder coming in now. Someone who is ready to play right now and do the legwork.

If we are really doing a deal for Nunes, and he can only join us in the summer, and having in mind our well documented pursuit of Bellingham, then maybe getting a strong No.6/No.8 on loan could help us in January. Back in August, when we got Arthur, the Italian media reported that we were also interested in taking Zakaria on loan, but ultimately he has chosen to join Chelsea. Maybe we should pay more attention to the players of this type who will be available on loan in January. I can think of a couple of candidates, like Marcos Llorente or Nico Gonzalez, with some of our midfielders moving out ...
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,792
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1662 on: Today at 02:38:07 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:25:30 am
If we are really doing a deal for Nunes, and he can only join us in the summer, and having in mind our well documented pursuit of Bellingham, then maybe getting a strong No.6/No.8 on loan could help us in January. Back in August, when we got Arthur, the Italian media reported that we were also interested in taking Zakaria on loan, but ultimately he has chosen to join Chelsea. Maybe we should pay more attention to the players of this type who will be available on loan in January. I can think of a couple of candidates, like Marcos Llorente or Nico Gonzalez, with some of our midfielders moving out ...

We are terrible at getting decent loan players. Or a better way to phrase it would be that the level we need would be unlikely available on loan. The Kazak, Arthur, Caulker experiments all went poorly and we ended up having to solve internally. I think we need 3 new midfielders. 2 at the very minimum by the summer. Getting a cheap high potential option with the right physical attributes and workrate would do for now. A Kephren Thuram or a Manu Kone should not cost a fortune and they can do the defensive side of the work diligently and take the pressure off 19-yr olds who are being butchered for not being world class while they are technically, learning on the job. We need an impetus here, get some belief back in the midfield.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,433
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1663 on: Today at 06:57:46 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 11:11:18 pm
There's also the Mendes exception, where he asks Infantino nicely or possibly blackmails him. It's not totally clear but if we buy him, it'll all fall into place.
I don't doubt Mendes is a vampire squid who has just lost his main source of blood (money) to the Saudi Arabian league, but I think the erstwhile gay Qatari ginger baldie is far too busy and important (taking selfies right next to Pele's open coffin, for example) to be bothered handing out "special dispensations" to an overpriced and unremarkable defensive midfielder move to his third club this season, thereby simultaneously ensuring our rightful place in the CL next season, giving Wolves a profit to avoid relegation and enriching his agent in the process.

If it were true however, it would either make Liverpool FC's recruitment strategy look in on the entire scam, or ridiculously incompetent. But hey, Mac Red tells us we know nothing about how transfers works so there you go...

Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,450
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1664 on: Today at 07:08:06 am »
Nunes apparently would cost 6-8m more than if we got him in the summer. Arthurs loan cost was apparently £4m. Thats like 1/4 of our famous £50m net spend wasted ;D

Seriously though if we can bring Nunes in then lets do it. We clearly target the right players and he was a long standing target.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,731
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1665 on: Today at 07:10:26 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:25:02 pm
I am getting the feeling that some of you are desperate for us not to sign Nunes in January. What will you moan about, if we do sign him :lmao

Probably that we signed someone who cant play for us until next season
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,450
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1666 on: Today at 07:14:43 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:10:26 am
Probably that we signed someone who cant play for us until next season

I think we have already established that Mendes will sort it out and we know nothing.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,433
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1667 on: Today at 07:14:44 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:08:06 am
Seriously though if we can bring Nunes in then lets do it. We clearly target the right players and he was a long standing target.
Long-standing target isn't a phrase that really means anything anymore, not to us at least. As time goes on, they play a few average games and suddenly cost Monopoly money.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,450
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1668 on: Today at 07:16:54 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:14:44 am
Long-standing target isn't a phrase that really means anything anymore, not to us at least. As time goes on, they play a few average games and suddenly cost Monopoly money.

His fee hasnt jumped up that much though. I am annoyed that if we sign him then we will be signing him for his Sporting form, which questions everything about what we are doing. But I still have trust that the players we identify are good players, its just us actually signing them which is the issue.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,433
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1669 on: Today at 07:20:00 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:16:54 am
His fee hasnt jumped up that much though. I am annoyed that if we sign him then we will be signing him for his Sporting form, which questions everything about what we are doing. But I still have trust that the players we identify are good players, its just us actually signing them which is the issue.
If Wolves get relegated with him playing little part in their survival, we should be getting him for half the fee he cost Mendes Wanderers, not giving them a profit.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,450
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1670 on: Today at 07:22:07 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:20:00 am
If Wolves get relegated with him playing little part in their survival, we should be getting him for half the fee he cost Mendes Wanderers, not giving them a profit.

Yeah I very much doubt that as we want to keep Mendes sweet.

That said you imagine Mendes has a good relationship with the likes of Ward and previously Edwards so we could possibly tell him to fuck off now that them two are leaving/have left.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,778
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1671 on: Today at 07:27:27 am »
Bellingham, Nunes, Caicedo - get all three.
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,331
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1672 on: Today at 07:33:16 am »
feels like we very much need a midfielder this month. I understand that availability within a reasonable price range is limited, but we need to do something.

I think the Gakpo signing is a good one at the price we got him. It was an urgent requirement in ways, all be it short term...

I can't help but feel a midfielder is an urgent requirement in the short, mid and long term. I'd be disappointed if we didn't get a midfielder in. If we don't, it's hard not to feel like all the pressure will be on Gakpo to come in and rescue our season - which is hardly fair given he is new and that our midfield is painfully average these days.

I know it doesn't work that way, but I'd probably have rathered putting the Gakpo money plus another 20-30m into getting a midfielder in. That's not to say Gakpo won't come in and take the league by storm and drag us to top 4. He's a big talent.

Let's see what happens. Still hopeful we can pull something off.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1673 on: Today at 08:23:20 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:27:27 am
Bellingham, Nunes, Caicedo - get all three.

Nunes will be instead of Bellingham. I think he's a good player but having now seen our midfield and how he's done at Wolves he's not worth £44m+ and doesn't take us to the next level.

Interesting in the article basically saying Lijnders now has a massive say on who we bring in.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:24:59 am by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,450
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1674 on: Today at 08:26:43 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:23:20 am
Nunes will be instead of Bellingham. I think he's a good player but having now seen our midfield and how he's done at Wolves he's not worth £44m+ and doesn't take us to the next level.

Interesting in the article basically saying Lijnders now has a massive say on who we bring in.

Report is by Sam Wallace. Confirms what has been reported really, if he indeed is reliable.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,020
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1675 on: Today at 08:29:39 am »
How Pep Lijnders' influence has grown at Liverpool following Anfield power-shift

Jürgen Klopps No 2 is playing an increasingly important role in Liverpools transfer business

By Sam Wallace, CHIEF FOOTBALL WRITER
4 January 2023  7:30am

The signing of Cody Gakpo, a brilliant young Dutch talent, World Cup star, and  perhaps most satisfying for Liverpool  a long-term target for Manchester United, was a spectacular way to start the new year for a club who had been struggling to keep their usual pace in the Premier League.

Yet even Liverpools Gakpo transfer coup was telling about the way in which the club have been forced to address short-term issues in the transfer market while injuries to key players have stacked up. By the time the club fell to defeat to Brentford on Monday, 15 points off leaders Arsenal by the end of the night in west London, it was as much a case of those who were missing. Gakpo likely begins his Liverpool career against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, and his club need him to start in a hurry.

The three big injury absentees are Luis Díaz, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, and their rehabilitation has been frustratingly slow. Díaz and Firmino were both injured in training. Jota, who was carried off in the win over Manchester City on October 16, had already come back from an injury in pre-season, and he was not the only one absent in August. As Liverpool faced the second half of the season with uncertainty over when these three attackers might be available again, the Gakpo deal, with a potential full value of £45 million, was the clubs best option.

What has happened to the great Jürgen Klopp team of the era? Only they have seriously challenged the dominance of the Abu Dhabi-era, Pep Guardiola City. Without Klopp and his players it would be a five-year City title hegemony. In that time Liverpool have become champions of Europe on a net spend that, in February of last year, ranked only 14th highest in the European game over the previous decade. They have had to fight against a range of clubs who have consistently outspent them. Yet now they face a struggle to make the Champions League places, a competition in which they have reached the final in three of the previous five years.

On Sky Sports on Monday night, Telegraph Sport columnist Jamie Carragher did not like what he had just seen of Liverpool and wondered about a change in their style to a less hard-running, more technical, approach. I dont know if theres an influence from Pep Lijnders who is Jürgen Klopps No 2, who has a huge influence on what goes on, Carragher said. Maybe a Dutch way of thinking; getting players on the ball.

Certainly, Lijnders has a major part in key decisions at Liverpool. He returned to the club from the Netherlands after a brief spell as manager of NEC in the summer of 2018 at the beginning of two extraordinary seasons in which Liverpool won the Champions League and then the clubs first league championship in 30 years. As the recruitment picture has changed at Liverpool, so Lijnderss influence on that side of the club has grown exponentially. The technical director, Michael Edwards, signalled his impending departure in November 2021 and his successor, Julian Ward, is now working his notice having assumed the role only in July.

Three of the four big signings that Liverpool have made in the past two seasons  Díaz, Darwin Núñez and now Gakpo  have been advocated by Lijnders. Which is not to say they have been bad acquisitions, just that a Dutch coach who spent his formative coaching years in Portugal has gravitated to players who have come of age in those countrys leagues. The fourth, Ibrahima Konaté, came from the Red Bull group, a reliable source of players in the past for Liverpool.

The signings do demonstrate the scope of Lijnderss influence at the club.

Especially with Mike Gordon, the president of owners Fenway Sports Group, stepping back from recruitment and his role signing off on contracts as well as the departure of Ian Graham, the clubs director of research. In addition, Lijnders, 39, regularly takes first-team sessions. He has turned down the chance to be a manager elsewhere to stay at Liverpool.

Liverpool were offered the chance to sign Christopher Nkunku in the summer but Klopp and Lijnders declined. The France internationals positional flexibility meant he would have been a long-term replacement for Firmino and competition for Mohamed Salah and Díaz in the wide positions. By the time Liverpool went into this new year injury crisis, Chelsea had already struck an agreement with Nkunku, and his club RB Leipzig, for the summer. This is the kind of bad luck that can affect any club. The strength of Liverpool in recent years is that they have so rarely put a foot wrong.

The club are prepared to return to their summer target Matheus Nunes, the Portugal international, formerly at Sporting Lisbon, and another Lijnders recommendation before he eventually joined Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liverpool made a commitment to go back for the 24-year-old, an attacking midfielder, and as things stand a deal will be agreed at around 50 million (£44 million)for him to join in the summer.

The great prize of European football in that summer window will be Jude Bellingham, a player whom Liverpool want above all. They will, nevertheless, be up against every club richer than them in world football, including City. The hope for Liverpool has always been that Bellingham and his family would see Anfield as the best place for his development. He will, in any case, be a very wealthy young man whoever he chooses and his career decisions thus far have never prioritised money. The worry for Klopp and his staff is that City can make a better pitch for Bellingham.

Another regular complaint is that Liverpool have signed just one midfielder in the last 4½ years  Thiago Alcantara, another on that very long injury list at the start of the season. Yet Klopp did insist on that four-year contract for Jordan Henderson, agreed in August last year, that made Henderson one of the clubs highest earners. There is no questioning Hendersons immense contribution to Liverpools recent history. The bigger concern is how much he can contribute in the future.

The same goes for Fabinho, the Brazilian midfielder who was such a critical part of the teams success in the past five seasons. There is a perception that he has simply run out of steam but given that he turned only 29 in October, the question would be why that is the case. He is by no means old by the standard of modern players.

The story circles back to the injuries. How soon will Jota, Firmino and Díaz be back? Why is it taking so long? Klopp has seen departures over recent years to his medical department, most notably the club doctor, Jim Moxon, who left last year. Dr Andreas Schlumberger, a long-term Kloppite who worked with him at Borussia Dortmund, is in charge of recovery and performance at the club. It will be his job to get the players back who can steady Liverpools season. From Klopps point of view, he cannot afford to lose any more.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/01/04/how-pep-lijnders-influence-has-grown-liverpool-following-anfield/
« Last Edit: Today at 08:33:30 am by HardworkDedication »
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,377
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1676 on: Today at 08:32:13 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 02:38:07 am
We are terrible at getting decent loan players. Or a better way to phrase it would be that the level we need would be unlikely available on loan. The Kazak, Arthur, Caulker experiments all went poorly and we ended up having to solve internally. I think we need 3 new midfielders. 2 at the very minimum by the summer. Getting a cheap high potential option with the right physical attributes and workrate would do for now. A Kephren Thuram or a Manu Kone should not cost a fortune and they can do the defensive side of the work diligently and take the pressure off 19-yr olds who are being butchered for not being world class while they are technically, learning on the job. We need an impetus here, get some belief back in the midfield.
I don't think the Kabak deal was as bad as people made out, he played In think around 13 games for us and contributed to our top 4 chase that was successful, he then got injured and forced us to go down the Rhys and Nat route.

Yes he wasn't the long-term solution but as a loan deal I have no complaints at all about him, he papered over the cracks and helped which was pretty much what a loan signing is supposed to do
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1677 on: Today at 08:32:18 am »
Has Klopp taken a backseat a bit more and Pep Lijnders running the show? Wonder if that's why he signed that extension.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Up
« previous next »
 