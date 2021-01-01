Matheus Nunes has superb technical skills, great athleticism, & at 6'0 has a good physical frame. The pace he has is not common for CMs.
Should we sign him, & Klopp unlocks his full potential in a midfield that compliments Nunes' considerable strengths, he has the makings of a proper beast of a player.
At 24, we will be getting him at around the age the likes of Mane, Gini, Robertson, Salah became monsters for us.
LFC currently lacks midfielders in the 23-26 age bracket who have mobility/pace/physicality/dynamism. In terms of the profile we lack, Nunes ticks those boxes.
Hopefully this month we bring in a defensive midfielder with similar profile as above.