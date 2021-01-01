« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 35977 times)

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,321
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1640 on: Yesterday at 11:25:02 pm »
I am getting the feeling that some of you are desperate for us not to sign Nunes in January. What will you moan about, if we do sign him :lmao
Logged

Online Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,407
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1641 on: Yesterday at 11:26:46 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:13:29 pm
So - it's not true that the Pope* has sanctioned this move for Nunes and allowed him to play for a 3rd team in the same season?

My information is that the pope who actually sanctioned the special clause dropped dead last week, and they are having real difficulties getting the go ahead from the current pope because hes Argentinian and is still pissed as a fart, singing medleys from Evita in his underpants in the Trevi fountain.
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1642 on: Yesterday at 11:28:06 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:25:02 pm
I am getting the feeling that some of you are desperate for us not to sign Nunes in January. What will you moan about, if we do sign him :lmao

Signing Nunes right now doesn't even look like it's realistic to be honest, money wise or rules wise
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,177
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1643 on: Yesterday at 11:29:00 pm »
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Yesterday at 11:26:46 pm
My information is that the pope who actually sanctioned the special clause dropped dead last week, and they are having real difficulties getting the go ahead from the current pope because hes Argentinian and is still pissed as a fart, singing medleys from Evita in his underpants in the Trevi fountain.

Where theres a will theres a way.

Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,321
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1644 on: Yesterday at 11:31:08 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:28:06 pm
Signing Nunes right now doesn't even look like it's realistic to be honest, money wise or rules wise

Yup, I can see that some of you would absolutely hate if we do sign him in January ;D
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,351
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1645 on: Yesterday at 11:34:19 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:08:13 pm
Nope, we need a special dispensation from FIFA, like the one we got for Mascherano ...

Did you get one of them special dispensations to make your fifth account on here?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,807
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1646 on: Yesterday at 11:41:44 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:28:06 pm
Signing Nunes right now doesn't even look like it's realistic to be honest, money wise or rules wise

Actually the most relaible Midlands journo and our most relaible journo said we're in for him, so best believe we're in for him.  ;D
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,321
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1647 on: Yesterday at 11:42:09 pm »
To be honest, it is very easy to expose the moaning brigade. Once we were linked with Nunes by a reliable local source yesterday, you have immediately decided that we can't sign him in January, without exploring any possibility of actually doing that, and continued to moan how we should have signed him last summer, how he is not being good in the Premier League, how the price is too high etc. I have been reading your posts without posting for almost an entire day, and all I can say is, you are beyond help. We could sign Bellingham tomorrow, and you will find a reason to moan about it  ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:46:00 pm by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1648 on: Yesterday at 11:45:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:41:44 pm
Actually the most relaible Midlands journo and our most relaible journo said we're in for him, so best believe we're in for him.  ;D

Not necessarily right now though. Also mention Summer seems most likely
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,071
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1649 on: Yesterday at 11:47:17 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:10:29 pm
To be honest, after Fabinho, Jota and Darwin, we are already in bed with Mendes. Not that I like it, but it is the reality of modern day football ...
No argument from me here, we've paid big agents big money for a pretty long time now. And agreed
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,473
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1650 on: Yesterday at 11:50:09 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:42:09 pm
To be honest, it is very easy to expose the moaning brigade. Once we were linked with Nunes by a reliable local source yesterday, you have immediately decided that we can't sign him in January, without exploring any possibility of actually doing that, and continued to moan how we should have signed him last summer, how he is not being good in the Premier League, how the price is too high etc. I have been reading your posts without posting for almost an entire day, and all I can say is, you are beyond help. We could sign Bellingham tomorrow, and you will find a reason to moan about it  ;D

Not moaning, just being realistic imo. If we really want to improve the midfield this window then we shouldn't waste our time trying to sign a player who there's a very small chance would be able to play for us this season. There might be a possible loophole but is there any case of a player playing games for 3 European teams in one season?

I haven't seen enough of Nunes to have an opinion whether he's a good option for the summer. If we do line up a deal for the summer I'd likely be excited about it, but I'd be more excited about a player who helps us in the here and now and despite your insistence I really don't think that's possible with Nunes.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,251
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1651 on: Yesterday at 11:52:56 pm »
George Santos says we can register Nunes to play for a 3rd team this season.

He's done it multiple times himself - and actually wrote the rule that allows it.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1652 on: Yesterday at 11:56:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:41:44 pm
Actually the most relaible Midlands journo and our most relaible journo said we're in for him, so best believe we're in for him.  ;D

To be fair I did say right now obviously meaning this month and all i've seen is it would be for summer, happy to be corrected if that's wrong though
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,321
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1653 on: Yesterday at 11:58:00 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:52:56 pm
George Santos says we can register Nunes to play for a 3rd team this season.

He's done it multiple times himself - and actually wrote the rule that allows it.

To be fair, George Santos is a little kid compared to the suits at FIFA ...
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1654 on: Yesterday at 11:58:35 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:52:56 pm
George Santos says we can register Nunes to play for a 3rd team this season.

He's done it multiple times himself - and actually wrote the rule that allows it.

don't post crap, newt.  we all know the person who's head of FIFA, IFAB, UEFA, the IOC and Netflix cannot rewrite the rules of the game.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,385
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1655 on: Today at 12:06:30 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:52:56 pm
George Santos says we can register Nunes to play for a 3rd team this season.

He's done it multiple times himself - and actually wrote the rule that allows it.

He was actually our top target for midfield last summer and was considered to be better than Fabinho and Casemiro, but he injured himself scoring a bicycle kick to win Copa Libertadores.

Shame for a man who of many talents who also scored the game-winning touchdown in the Super Bowl last year.

Glad to see he's continued to be involved in sport.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,251
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1656 on: Today at 12:20:55 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:58:00 pm
To be fair, George Santos is a little kid compared to the suits at FIFA ...

George Santos skipped childhood. It's there in his medical records.
Logged

Online RedSetGo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 74
  • After FSG...?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1657 on: Today at 12:51:41 am »
Matheus Nunes has superb technical skills, great athleticism, & at 6'0 has a good physical frame. The pace he has is not common for CMs.

Should we sign him, & Klopp unlocks his full potential in a midfield that compliments Nunes' considerable strengths, he has the makings of a proper beast of a player.

At 24, we will be getting him at around the age the likes of Mane, Gini, Robertson, Salah became monsters for us.

LFC currently lacks midfielders in the 23-26 age bracket who have mobility/pace/physicality/dynamism. In terms of the profile we lack, Nunes ticks those boxes.

Hopefully this month we bring in a defensive midfielder with similar profile as above.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1658 on: Today at 12:54:54 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:20:55 am
George Santos skipped childhood. It's there in his medical records.

He's actually a Cabbage Patch Kids that's grown up.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Up
« previous next »
 