To be honest, it is very easy to expose the moaning brigade. Once we were linked with Nunes by a reliable local source yesterday, you have immediately decided that we can't sign him in January, without exploring any possibility of actually doing that, and continued to moan how we should have signed him last summer, how he is not being good in the Premier League, how the price is too high etc. I have been reading your posts without posting for almost an entire day, and all I can say is, you are beyond help. We could sign Bellingham tomorrow, and you will find a reason to moan about it



Not moaning, just being realistic imo. If we really want to improve the midfield this window then we shouldn't waste our time trying to sign a player who there's a very small chance would be able to play for us this season. There might be a possible loophole but is there any case of a player playing games for 3 European teams in one season?I haven't seen enough of Nunes to have an opinion whether he's a good option for the summer. If we do line up a deal for the summer I'd likely be excited about it, but I'd be more excited about a player who helps us in the here and now and despite your insistence I really don't think that's possible with Nunes.