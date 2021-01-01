« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:54:06 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:43:42 pm
Completely not going to happen but cheeky bid for Caicedo please?

Ideally before we play Brighton please!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:55:08 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:54:06 pm
Ideally before we play Brighton please!

Their midfield just filled with energy mostly by Caicedo buzzing around everywhere winning the ball, putting in tackles, driving forward. It was refreshing to watch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:57:44 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:55:08 pm
Their midfield just filled with energy mostly by Caicedo buzzing around everywhere winning the ball, putting in tackles, driving forward. It was refreshing to watch.

I really like him, was banging the drum to sign him for the Wijnaldum role in the summer. He feels ideal for what we are missing- wins tackles and is athletic enough to run all game
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:59:00 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:55:08 pm
Their midfield just filled with energy mostly by Caicedo buzzing around everywhere winning the ball, putting in tackles, driving forward. It was refreshing to watch.
We need him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:59:52 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:59:00 pm
We need him.

Hope we had someone watching him closely tonight.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:00:00 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:41:42 pm
What is it with you not being able to accept when you've got something wrong? There has been so many occasions where you have been corrected on something you've stated and rather than hold your hands up and accept that you got it wrong, you still try to argue. You've been told by several posters that Nunes cannot be registered this month as you cannot play for more than two clubs in a calendar football season. Rather than come out with some nonsense (that you can't back up) about Mendes being able to sort it out, just take the L. You really do act like a big kid who always has to be right. You were wrong. End of. Move on.

We have actually signed a midfielder before who has already played for 2 clubs that season. Just accept that none of you thought of that, and move on. Most of you still have a lot to learn about transfers ...

https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/01be-0e6f10aa0994-17626639036e-1000--mascherano-joins-liverpool-at-last/
Last Edit: Today at 10:03:49 pm by PeterTheRed
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:04:18 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:59:52 pm
Hope we had someone watching him closely tonight.
Considering we play them next in the league, Im fairly sure at least someone was ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:08:01 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:48:45 pm
Guimares moved when midfield really wasn't the main priority, but rather attack was. It's disappointing we couldn't get him but it's like saying every good player signed somewhere else was a huge miss - we needed Diaz that Window and good job we got him, he absolutely transformed our season.

Nunes is still the shocking one, why we just didn't get him in the summer. It for real feels like one of those Barca or Juve transfers where it's so baffling you aren't quite sure there's some trickery involved because we are absolutely brassic.

Not sure the attack was the priority. Diaz was the priority because if we didnt move for him we might have missed out on him. What should have been the priority though was midfield. Just like it should have been a priority after sorting CB the summer before. On paper (it obviously turned out great) we didnt need Diaz yet. We had Mane, Firmino, Jota and Salah, with Minamino and Origi too. But we did need a midfielder, we played some pretty weak combinations of midfields in both the first and second halves of the season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:09:15 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:00:50 pm
Marcus Thuram? manu are after him.

We should swoop as you can't have too many left sided forwards.

😁😁😁😁😁
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:12:06 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:55:08 pm
Their midfield just filled with energy mostly by Caicedo buzzing around everywhere winning the ball, putting in tackles, driving forward. It was refreshing to watch.

It's what Henderson did for years or Kante at Leicester/Chelsea. It sets the standard.

He'll run rings around us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:14:15 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:00:50 pm
Marcus Thuram? manu are after him.

We should swoop as you can't have too many left sided forwards.

And still have Ox playing there the next few games.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:15:33 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:00:00 pm
We have actually signed a midfielder before who has already played for 2 clubs that season. Just accept that none of you thought of that, and move on. Most of you still have a lot to learn about transfers ...

https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/01be-0e6f10aa0994-17626639036e-1000--mascherano-joins-liverpool-at-last/

Depends how they see the transfer and why that one was given clearance. From what I remember that was superrrrr sketchy in terms of the goings on with those sides, agents, ownership etc. Wasn't he effectively frozen out at West Ham too and not being played or something like that? If so that's probably part of why, we cant use that in this case.

It being something thats happened before doesn't mean it will be allowed again, sometimes there are special cases/exceptions
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:19:26 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:04:18 pm
Considering we play them next in the league, Im fairly sure at least someone was ;D
Going to be interesting watching him against our old lads.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:19:39 pm
Should have signed Nunes in September when it was clear we needed a midfielder in the Summer.

How can we sign him in September, you ask? Well Mendes innit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:21:04 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:04:18 pm
Considering we play them next in the league, Im fairly sure at least someone was ;D

Well, based on the Brentford game I wouldnt be so sure.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:22:26 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:15:33 pm
Depends how they see the transfer and why that one was given clearance. From what I remember that was superrrrr sketchy in terms of the goings on with those sides, agents, ownership etc. Wasn't he effectively frozen out at West Ham too and not being played or something like that? If so that's probably part of why, we cant use that in this case.

It being something thats happened before doesn't mean it will be allowed again, sometimes there are special cases/exceptions

But it has happened before, and it can happen again. Will it happen, remains to be seen ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:22:39 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:48:45 pm
Guimares moved when midfield really wasn't the main priority, but rather attack was. It's disappointing we couldn't get him but it's like saying every good player signed somewhere else was a huge miss - we needed Diaz that Window and good job we got him, he absolutely transformed our season.

Nunes is still the shocking one, why we just didn't get him in the summer. It for real feels like one of those Barca or Juve transfers where it's so baffling you aren't quite sure there's some trickery involved because we are absolutely brassic.

The attack was a worry, mainly as we were losing Mane and Salah to the AFCON and Mane hadnt been great up to that point. But midfield was a concern. I remember the 2-2 vs Brighton and that game I think Ox and Jones played after Keita got injured and there was a realisation we needed a midfielder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:22:50 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:42:47 pm


Ive very much enjoyed this.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:24:15 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:08:01 pm
Not sure the attack was the priority. Diaz was the priority because if we didnt move for him we might have missed out on him. What should have been the priority though was midfield. Just like it should have been a priority after sorting CB the summer before. On paper (it obviously turned out great) we didnt need Diaz yet. We had Mane, Firmino, Jota and Salah, with Minamino and Origi too. But we did need a midfielder, we played some pretty weak combinations of midfields in both the first and second halves of the season.

If I remember right, that first half we were heavily reliant on Salah and struggling to break teams down, we needed a refresh, which Diaz provided. Also the midfield was one of our stronger areas both half of the season - Fab was class and Thiago was brilliant, and Henderson was still as robust as ever.

I just remember it as being basically accepted that we could wait on the midfield until the summer and we needed another spark in attack because it just wasn't fully sparking.

Now admittedly if we got Tchoumeni we still would have issues as all 3 midfielders we have are dropping off, but as fans that seems more hingsight.

Although I think everyone agrees we needed SOMEONE in the summer, and we need at least 2 or 3 over the next 2 windows (well other than Pete, but you keep on doing you my friend).

And again I will say unless we have money for more than Bellingham, dont get Bellingham we can't afford him. Also the Nunes deal is fucking nuts still
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:25:59 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:22:39 pm
The attack was a worry, mainly as we were losing Mane and Salah to the AFCON and Mane hadnt been great up to that point. But midfield was a concern. I remember the 2-2 vs Brighton and that game I think Ox and Jones played after Keita got injured and there was a realisation we needed a midfielder.

I remember it being a concern as we were circling Bissouma the summer before, but I really just remember that January being all about an attacker all the way. Maybe I am remembering it wrong but I seem to remember from fans to pundits to evidently the backroom staff, that Attack was the main focus, and we had enough in the midfield until the Summer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:33:26 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:25:59 pm
I remember it being a concern as we were circling Bissouma the summer before, but I really just remember that January being all about an attacker all the way. Maybe I am remembering it wrong but I seem to remember from fans to pundits to evidently the backroom staff, that Attack was the main focus, and we had enough in the midfield until the Summer

We were good in attack. Didnt we score an insane amount of goals in the first third of the season up to the West Ham loss when tightened up? The issue with the attack was more the lack of numbers and quality replacements as Mane and Salah were off to the AFCON. Jota was still there and looked great.

The midfield was a concern mainly around Thiago’s injury problems.

Still, the club should have known what was around the corner. The ages of the midfield players were well off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:33:27 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:14:32 pm
Wolves want 50 million for Nunes, we've offered 44 million. I'm sure we can bridge that gap...by a fiver.

£12m profit for a player who's done nothing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:37:17 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:14:32 pm
Wolves want 50 million for Nunes, we've offered 44 million. I'm sure we can bridge that gap...by a fiver.

Wheres this from?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:38:06 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:37:17 pm
Wheres this from?

Sam Wallace reported it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:42:11 pm
So yesterday there was a clause and now this.  ::)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:44:37 pm
Cant see anything from Sam Wallace. This was the article: https://archive.ph/j1iVb
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:50:55 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:22:26 pm
But it has happened before, and it can happen again. Will it happen, remains to be seen ...

Whether it will is the only part of that which actually matters
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:51:23 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:42:11 pm
So yesterday there was a clause and now this.  ::)

I doubt there is any clause. Nunes is represented by Mendes, along with Neves, Neto, Guedes, Ait-Nouri, Podence, Sa, Semedo, Traore and Moutinho. He pretty much runs Wolves transfer business. If there is a chance of Nunes joining LFC, Mendes will make it happen, on favorable terms for everyone, himself included ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:55:29 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:42:11 pm
So yesterday there was a clause and now this.  ::)
Cant remember which article the clause came in It was at least alluded to in an article though
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:04:51 pm
Is it true that if we sign Nunes right now in January that we have a ruling from CAS that will allow him to play for a 3rd club? Seems reasonable.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:06:00 pm

Is it true that if we sign Nunes right now in January that we have a ruling from CAS that will allow him to play for a 3rd club? Seems reasonable.
;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1631 on: Today at 11:07:27 pm »
Our new look transfer committee is taking shape and it's getting exciting. So far we have Ljinders as the naturalist, looking for evolutionary possibilities, we've got Ten Haag as chief scout and we've got Jorge Mendes on FIFA diplomacy/bribery duties. Who else can we bring in?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1632 on: Today at 11:08:13 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:04:51 pm
Is it true that if we sign Nunes right now in January that we have a ruling from CAS that will allow him to play for a 3rd club? Seems reasonable.

Nope, we need a special dispensation from FIFA, like the one we got for Mascherano ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1633 on: Today at 11:08:24 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:04:51 pm
Is it true that if we sign Nunes right now in January that we have a ruling from CAS that will allow him to play for a 3rd club? Seems reasonable.
Yeah, you can't play for three teams in the same season.

The exception being for leagues that start from March and end in October. So for example if City wanted to sell Alvarez, they wouldn't have a problem, even though he played the first few weeks of the season with River Plate because the Argentinian league started in March and ends in October.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1634 on: Today at 11:10:29 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:07:27 pm
Our new look transfer committee is taking shape and it's getting exciting. So far we have Ljinders as the naturalist, looking for evolutionary possibilities, we've got Ten Haag as chief scout and we've got Jorge Mendes on FIFA diplomacy/bribery duties. Who else can we bring in?

To be honest, after Fabinho, Jota and Darwin, we are already in bed with Mendes. Not that I like it, but it is the reality of modern day football ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1635 on: Today at 11:11:18 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 11:08:24 pm
Yeah, you can't play for three teams in the same season.

The exception being for leagues that start from March and end in October. So for example if City wanted to sell Alvarez, they wouldn't have a problem, even though he played the first few weeks of the season with River Plate because the Argentinian league started in March and ends in October.

There's also the Mendes exception, where he asks Infantino nicely or possibly blackmails him. It's not totally clear but if we buy him, it'll all fall into place.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1636 on: Today at 11:13:12 pm »
If we want to stick with 433 then sign Nunes and Amrabat this window and sell Jones and Elliot. Nothing against either of them but they don't really fit into our system. Invest our efforts in developing Bajetic and maybe sign the Thuram kid in the summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1637 on: Today at 11:13:29 pm »
So - it's not true that the Pope* has sanctioned this move for Nunes and allowed him to play for a 3rd team in the same season?


*not Nick Pope you jokers. be serious!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1638 on: Today at 11:14:07 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:13:29 pm
So - it's not true that the Pope has sanctioned this move for Nunes and allowed him to play for a 3rd team in the same season?
seems the old Pope was asked that and he died laughing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1639 on: Today at 11:22:02 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 11:08:24 pm
Yeah, you can't play for three teams in the same season.

The exception being for leagues that start from March and end in October. So for example if City wanted to sell Alvarez, they wouldn't have a problem, even though he played the first few weeks of the season with River Plate because the Argentinian league started in March and ends in October.

For the competitions that are not overlaping with the Premier League (like the Argentinian League and the Copa Libertadores), you are getting the permittion for a 3rd club in 12 monts by definition. The special dispensation by FIFA is another matter ...
