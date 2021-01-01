Not sure the attack was the priority. Diaz was the priority because if we didnt move for him we might have missed out on him. What should have been the priority though was midfield. Just like it should have been a priority after sorting CB the summer before. On paper (it obviously turned out great) we didnt need Diaz yet. We had Mane, Firmino, Jota and Salah, with Minamino and Origi too. But we did need a midfielder, we played some pretty weak combinations of midfields in both the first and second halves of the season.



If I remember right, that first half we were heavily reliant on Salah and struggling to break teams down, we needed a refresh, which Diaz provided. Also the midfield was one of our stronger areas both half of the season - Fab was class and Thiago was brilliant, and Henderson was still as robust as ever.I just remember it as being basically accepted that we could wait on the midfield until the summer and we needed another spark in attack because it just wasn't fully sparking.Now admittedly if we got Tchoumeni we still would have issues as all 3 midfielders we have are dropping off, but as fans that seems more hingsight.Although I think everyone agrees we needed SOMEONE in the summer, and we need at least 2 or 3 over the next 2 windows (well other than Pete, but you keep on doing you my friend).And again I will say unless we have money for more than Bellingham, dont get Bellingham we can't afford him. Also the Nunes deal is fucking nuts still