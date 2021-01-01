Maybe this season has sent me mad but I just dont think the Nunes thing is that strange? We didnt seem to want to add a midfielder in the summer just gone, but we liked Nunes for this coming summer so struck a deal with Mendes to essentially park him at Wolves for a year, giving him a bit of PL experience without a big increase in his cost to us (just £5m more apparently).



This is my take on the Nunes thing as well. And I agree with Barefoot...I don't find it strange at all. Apart from the very obvious midfield issues we've had since late August, this Nunes deal seems like forward planning.Its clear that LFC didn't want to get a CM last summer after Tchouameni chose RM. They then decided on going after Nunes, but didn't want him immediately (clearly a mistake on their part, BUT LFC decided that the CMs at the club were enough, prior to the injury crisis in late Aug).They then decided to do a diddle with Mendes, whereby Nunes joined Wolves for a year to get PL experience, and leave for LFC in summer '23 for £44M, giving Wolves a £5M profit. Because this deal was done last Aug/Sept, I would assume it has no bearing on Bellingham to LFC. Whether Jude actually also joins us is up in the air, being that we are performing poorly (Of course, LFC & Jude might already have an understanding that means he'd join us regardless, but who knows?)Nunes (seems already lined up to join us next summer), & Bellingham (very strong links that he is our priority #1), makes it 2 attacking CMs with similar technical & physical attributes - both are 6'1'', both very mobile, both have good pace for a CM, both have good technique, both good dribblers, & both are better when played as box-to-box as opposed to #6.This lets me know that LFC are looking to add 3 CMs as opposed to just 2. Because clearly we need an able Fabinho deputy - one who is more defensive than attacking. I reckon, in order not to do too much in the summer (wrapping up Nunes deal & trying to get Bellingham), that the club will try to get that defensive CM in this January.At least I hope so.One last thing about Nunes: Some posters here saying that why would we want him when he's been average & in/out of the Wolves team? I think LFC's sights will be mostly on how well he performed consistently for Sporting. At Wolves he's had 2 coaches, been played out of position, & also, since he's known that he's joining us next summer, clearly his head would not be "all in" at Wolves?