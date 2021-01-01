« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 31367 times)

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,317
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1480 on: Today at 06:11:40 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:05:35 pm
Nunes seems like Wijnaldum long term replacement and Bellingham Henderson's. We should have had at least one of those replacements in place by the very latest last summer.

And Bellingham is a pipedream without CL football/income and even if we do get him it's hard to see us stretching to Nunes as well, Nunes is likely the backup plan. So hanging around waiting has royally screwed our entire season and therefore future seasons.

Yep, all we have to look forward to now is the sweet release of death.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,863
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1481 on: Today at 06:12:56 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 06:11:40 pm
Yep, all we have to look forward to now is the sweet release of death.

:D nice to see something relatively positive in here.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1482 on: Today at 06:15:12 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:11:24 pm
Can we just move back to physically strong and intense well rounded players. I feel we have tried to go more technical and precise and frankly it hasn't worked - we are now not pressing, and also completely open to being pressed.

I also dear that the move to try and be more "creative" from midfield hasn't work and in fact has stunted Trent and Robbo in terms of positioning and the role they play
yep.  we've tried to switch from overpowering teams to outplaying/ outpassing them, in one fell swoop.  and a clumsy swoop at that the way things are looking right now.

a short while ago we were seen by the football world as a team that had its shit together both on and off the pitch.  seems like a bygone age all of a sudden.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,429
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1483 on: Today at 06:15:59 pm »
what is 'Anfield Edition' as a transfer source? Crap? Keeps linking us with Monchengladbach midfielder Koaudio Kone
Logged

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,063
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1484 on: Today at 06:17:54 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:11:24 pm
Can we just move back to physically strong and intense well rounded players. I feel we have tried to go more technical and precise and frankly it hasn't worked - we are now not pressing, and also completely open to being pressed.

I also dear that the move to try and be more "creative" from midfield hasn't work and in fact has stunted Trent and Robbo in terms of positioning and the role they play

Impressive. 
I thought,  because of your username, that you would defend our current tactics.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1485 on: Today at 06:34:31 pm »
I dont get why everyone has suddenly decided were not signing Bellingham, the last decent source had us down as favourites?

It may happen, it may not but its far from beyond the realms given the evidence.
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,317
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1486 on: Today at 06:36:29 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:12:56 pm
:D nice to see something relatively positive in here.

I can't help being infected by fromola's relentless yodo optimism (you only die once)  :P
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,063
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1487 on: Today at 06:37:38 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:34:31 pm
I dont get why everyone has suddenly decided were not signing Bellingham, the last decent source had us down as favourites?

It may happen, it may not but its far from beyond the realms given the evidence.

We often decide suddenly.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1488 on: Today at 06:40:33 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:29:54 pm
Maybe this season has sent me mad but I just dont think the Nunes thing is that strange? We didnt seem to want to add a midfielder in the summer just gone, but we liked Nunes for this coming summer so struck a deal with Mendes to essentially park him at Wolves for a year, giving him a bit of PL experience without a big increase in his cost to us (just £5m more apparently).

I agree - Im really happy about this bit of news. I still want a midfielder now but we still have a lot of work to do in the midfield department and hes athletic and versatile and seemingly able to stay fit.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1489 on: Today at 06:41:56 pm »
Oh and ta Samie and it looks like Joyce had also sorta kinda lent weight to it there too.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1490 on: Today at 06:43:58 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:34:31 pm
I dont get why everyone has suddenly decided were not signing Bellingham, the last decent source had us down as favourites?

It may happen, it may not but its far from beyond the realms given the evidence.
We are not signing Bellingham. Id say it is way beyond the realms of what weve seen from FSG. There is nobody left to sell to fund the transfer. Also, we dont yet know who we are selling to fund the Gakpo deal.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:51:16 pm by JRed »
Logged

Online RedSetGo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • After FSG...?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1491 on: Today at 06:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:29:54 pm
Maybe this season has sent me mad but I just dont think the Nunes thing is that strange? We didnt seem to want to add a midfielder in the summer just gone, but we liked Nunes for this coming summer so struck a deal with Mendes to essentially park him at Wolves for a year, giving him a bit of PL experience without a big increase in his cost to us (just £5m more apparently).

This is my take on the Nunes thing as well. And I agree with Barefoot...I don't find it strange at all. Apart from the very obvious midfield issues we've had since late August, this Nunes deal seems like forward planning.

Its clear that LFC didn't want to get a CM last summer after Tchouameni chose RM. They then decided on going after Nunes, but didn't want him immediately (clearly a mistake on their part, BUT LFC decided that the CMs at the club were enough, prior to the injury crisis in late Aug).

They then decided to do a diddle with Mendes, whereby Nunes joined Wolves for a year to get PL experience, and leave for LFC in summer '23 for £44M, giving Wolves a £5M profit. Because this deal was done last Aug/Sept, I would assume it has no bearing on Bellingham to LFC. Whether Jude actually also joins us is up in the air, being that we are performing poorly (Of course, LFC & Jude might already have an understanding that means he'd join us regardless, but who knows?)

Nunes (seems already lined up to join us next summer), & Bellingham (very strong links that he is our priority #1), makes it 2 attacking CMs with similar technical & physical attributes -  both are 6'1'', both very mobile, both have good pace for a CM, both have good technique, both good dribblers, & both are better when played as box-to-box as opposed to #6.

This lets me know that LFC are looking to add 3 CMs as opposed to just 2. Because clearly we need an able Fabinho deputy - one who is more defensive than attacking. I reckon, in order not to do too much in the summer (wrapping up Nunes deal & trying to get Bellingham), that the club will try to get that defensive CM in this January.

At least I hope so.

One last thing about Nunes: Some posters here saying that why would we want him when he's been average & in/out of the Wolves team? I think LFC's sights will be mostly on how well he performed consistently for Sporting. At Wolves he's had 2 coaches, been played out of position, & also, since he's known that he's joining us next summer, clearly his head would not be "all in" at Wolves?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,793
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1492 on: Today at 06:49:58 pm »
Everyone, let's just keep posting this.  ;D

Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,811
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1493 on: Today at 06:51:11 pm »
No, not that one!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1494 on: Today at 06:51:34 pm »
Was just looking at the Arsenal team now and theres only one of them who Id have right now Ødegaard, they signed him for £30 million 😫  thats some good business from them, just goes to show there are bargains to be had.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,062
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1495 on: Today at 06:52:26 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:34:31 pm
I dont get why everyone has suddenly decided were not signing Bellingham, the last decent source had us down as favourites?

It may happen, it may not but its far from beyond the realms given the evidence.

Hard to see us getting him if we're not in the CL and without sorting the midfield now we won't be in the CL.

We would have been banking on a Nunez type fee for Bellingham (last summer) as well, not coming up to double that. It'd need either big investment into the club/a takeover or big sales.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1496 on: Today at 06:52:48 pm »
Just earlier I was thinking about the Brentford game. Could be said for a lot of games,  but not one of their team would get into ours and that's saying something currently, however we were out played, out fought, out ran, out everything basically.
How can a team / club ( from top to bottom ) explain that, along with every other game it's been happening in.
It really is head scratching. 2 games from winning everything to this shite week in week out. And it ain't changing anytime soon.
Probably going to lose 4-6 senior players this coming summer on top of that. Something majorly wrong behind the scenes
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1497 on: Today at 06:53:31 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:29:54 pm
Maybe this season has sent me mad but I just dont think the Nunes thing is that strange? We didnt seem to want to add a midfielder in the summer just gone, but we liked Nunes for this coming summer so struck a deal with Mendes to essentially park him at Wolves for a year, giving him a bit of PL experience without a big increase in his cost to us (just £5m more apparently).
interesting take ... kinda like a roundabout way of lending a player out.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,429
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1498 on: Today at 06:53:37 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 06:51:34 pm
Was just looking at the Arsenal team now and theres only one of them who Id have right now Ødegaard, they signed him for £30 million 😫  thats some good business from them, just goes to show there are bargains to be had.
I wouldn't mind Martinelli for 6M.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1499 on: Today at 06:54:32 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 06:51:34 pm
Was just looking at the Arsenal team now and theres only one of them who Id have right now Ødegaard, they signed him for £30 million 😫  thats some good business from them, just goes to show there are bargains to be had.

Was a Red as well.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Dree

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1500 on: Today at 06:54:37 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:34:31 pm
I dont get why everyone has suddenly decided were not signing Bellingham, the last decent source had us down as favourites?

It may happen, it may not but its far from beyond the realms given the evidence.

We came back from the break with no improvement and no sign were going to sign a CM in January. We have no chance without top 4 IMO, he may as well stay in Dortmund.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Up
« previous next »
 