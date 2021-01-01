Whilst it's bad very bad. Imagine you put Caicedo and Bellingham in this side I think the whole thing changes. But Nunez has got to start finishing his chances.



While that would be expensive, it would fix our issues with midfield in the short term, we'd still need another starting midfielder in 12-18 months, but adding that much energy in midfield would enable us to rotate Fab, Thiago and Hendo, reducing their minutes and getting far more out of the minutes they did play. Similarly, the defence would be less exposed and playing our high line would be less suicidal when there were the legs in midfield to actually cover somebody.We would probably even see improvements from the attack too, if there is less inevitability that the opposition is going to walk through your midfield and score then there is less pressure on every shot our attack makes and consequently you would expect more of them to go in.We can talk about systems, squad lists etc as much as we like, but the simple fact of the matter is that the only real fix to this side is the application of money to the midfield.