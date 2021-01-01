« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 28138 times)

Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1400 on: Today at 03:37:11 pm
FSG have run LFC the same way for quite a long time now. When Klopp first got here we seemingly made the right choice every time when it came to recruitment. Nothing has changed since except now were making questionable to bad decisions with our recruitment. A 100% hit rate was always the exception rather than the norm but were also not helping it either. Granted it almost won us the quadruple but now weve seemingly doubled down on this group one time too many.
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1401 on: Today at 03:44:00 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:25:40 pm
But turns out too expensive so we'll find the next Kone and do the same until it's the right player at the right price.

"Liverpool don't want to sign Manu Kone, instead they would prefer to find the NEXT Manu Kone" (James Pearce)
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1402 on: Today at 03:46:04 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:49:05 am
Whilst it's bad very bad. Imagine you put Caicedo and Bellingham in this side I think the whole thing changes. But Nunez has got to start finishing his chances.

While that would be expensive, it would fix our issues with midfield in the short term, we'd still need another starting midfielder in 12-18 months, but adding that much energy in midfield would enable us to rotate Fab, Thiago and Hendo, reducing their minutes and getting far more out of the minutes they did play. Similarly, the defence would be less exposed and playing our high line would be less suicidal when there were the legs in midfield to actually cover somebody.

We would probably even see improvements from the attack too, if there is less inevitability that the opposition is going to walk through your midfield and score then there is less pressure on every shot our attack makes and consequently you would expect more of them to go in.

We can talk about systems, squad lists etc as much as we like, but the simple fact of the matter is that the only real fix to this side is the application of money to the midfield.
Lone Star Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1403 on: Today at 03:47:20 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:06:48 am
Jan Aage Fjørtoft @JanAageFjortoft

Re: Bellingham

No signs suggesting that Dortmund will let him go this winter.

An insider telling me though

«For 150 million Euro they could get weak»

and

«He will be sold in the summer, they (Dortmund) would accept 120 million Euro»

At that ridiculous price, we could rebuild our entire midfield (and then some) instead of splurging all on one player and still having gaping holes.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1404 on: Today at 03:47:48 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:47:20 pm
At that ridiculous price, we could rebuild our entire midfield (and then some) instead of splurging all on one player and still having gaping holes.


Yep. Abort.
Layer 2

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1405 on: Today at 03:50:28 pm
A few people including me got a bit giddy thinking wed be in for both Fernández and Bellingham with some of the reports that was coming out over Xmas. Not a nice come down back to planet earth
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1406 on: Today at 03:51:41 pm
Quote from: Layer 2 on Today at 03:50:28 pm
A few people including me got a bit giddy thinking wed be in for both Fernández and Bellingham with some of the reports that was coming out over Xmas. Not a nice come down back to planet earth


I actually thought we would as well. We still will sign some players but I think its probably clear that there was no chance a club like ours spends money like that on two players.

We shouldn't have to though.
cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1407 on: Today at 03:52:03 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:08:16 pm
Fabrizio Romano

Many top clubs are following French big talent Manu Kone. Been told summer is move most likely plan for player, agents and Gladbach. ⭐️🇫🇷 #transfers

FC Bayern, Newcastle, PSG and also Liverpool (Bellingham remains their n1 priority) are well informed on Kones situation.

How much would he cost? Probably could get him now for the same fee as Gakpo which is what is frustrating
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1408 on: Today at 03:52:12 pm
It's piss taking the club thinks fans of this day and age are stupid and believe whatever they say.  ::)
eeekaj

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1409 on: Today at 03:52:47 pm
I still hold hope that we will sign a CM this window, a signing out of nowhere like Gakpo.

If we don't.... it's just another wasted season like 20/21.
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1410 on: Today at 03:53:27 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:52:12 pm
It's piss taking the club thinks fans of this day and age are stupid and believe whatever they say.  ::)

Yup, it's only journos we peg out entire range of emotions on.
