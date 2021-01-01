And what are they telling all these genuine midfielders Samie, when they ask about our long term plans?



There's a path to first-team football at a top club. Oh, and money.One of the major issues we have had is actually from our own success. We've been very good at signings.When Klopp first took over, the squad wasn't good enough. Players we signed had a path to the first-team, almost immediately. Even Robbo, who might not have been our first choice, had a good opportunity in front of him as Moreno wasn't good enough. And we knew that considering Milner played LB for a season. Even strong contributors (like Gomez, Lovren, and Matip) had to make way for someone like VVD. We ended up with a great squad, and some decent depth too. Problem is just how difficult it is to improve on this squad.Take someone like Kostas. He's been here over 2 years. He isn't a kid. He's 26, a full international, and quite frankly, he has no hope of ever being first-choice unless something happens to Robbo. That's not a slight on Kostas. That's praise for just how good Andy Robertson is. So Kostas will have been here 3 years and is no closer to being first-choice. He's only 2 years younger than Robbo anyway. He either needs to move on, or he might just end up stagnating and when we do need him, he's not of the required quality.Look at Joe Gomez. He's been here since 2015, and yet he's further away from being first-choice CB than he was when he was a teenager or in his early 20s. Injuries and bad timing have essentially sent him to being 4th choice. He's 25, not a kid anymore. His hope for starting is essentially a combination of VVD declining, Matip/Konate being unavailable, or Trent being in poor form at RB. How good is he going to be if he can never get a sustained run as first-choice? It's no surprise he's rusty when he does play, but at the same time, he's not getting a sustained run as soon as the others are fit and firing. What's his motivation/ambition level now that's he's been here 7 years and is #4 CB?For our midfield, when Curtis Jones curled in that beauty against Everton in January 2020, if I told you that Hendo's legs were going in 2022-23, you'd surely have suggested Keita, Ox, and Jones to take that #8 role? Well, Hendo might not be up for 2 games a week type of exertion anymore, but at the same time, his potential replacements in the squad have been wrecked by injuries and previously lack of path to the first-team. Now we really need them, but they're not in shape to contribute.We've come to see that a lot of our depth is not able to come in immediately and perform at a high level. But that's reasonable and understood. Thiago and Matip are probably two of the best at being able to come in immediately (after weeks out) and perform at a world class level. But that's also because they're genuinely world class and also have that rare ability (the Ledley King if you will) to come in and perform all the time. Our squad players, particularly those whose progress have been stunted by injury, have pretty much never been consistently first-choice and playing at an elite level. It's not their fault, but it's just the nature of the timing and progress of the team. If Curtis broke through now, he might've taken one of the midfield spots by now, and he could get a run of games and make that his spot (like Trent did when Clyne was out for long periods). But when he did break through, we had a strong midfield. He played a good number of games in 20/21 due to injuries, and it looked promising. But now he's had 2 seasons of on and off injuries at a crucial time in his development. We have now reached a boiling point in the midfield crisis, but yet Curtis just hasn't had the consistent run of form or availability to be first-choice. He's essentially been asked to step in and perform at a high level even though he's never performed like that yet.Klopp's biggest strength is his ability to keep everyone engaged. Players who lost their first-choice spots or players who are on the fringes don't want out and complain. He can keep everyone happy. But at the same time, our squad players are stagnating or have declined. They're depth in terms of names, but they need games to improve (or get back to a previous level). But they can't get games because of the names in front of them. By the time we've finally reached crisis level, our squad players aren't able to fix them either.Klopp needs to be ruthless with the starting 11 but he also needs to be ruthless with squad players. It's beneficial for us and for them to move on to get some football and help us raise funds (as FSG isn't pumping money in). Rotate through them as needed also.It's also no surprise our attack is actually decently functional despite injuries because the opportunities have been there to improve upon existing options or to fill departures.Now it's time to turn over other positions, and we need first-teamers and young hungry players all around.