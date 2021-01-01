« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 26988 times)

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,558
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1360 on: Today at 01:50:09 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:48:35 pm
It's more than a run of bad form though. It's a symptom, that's the worry.
I agree with this. We seem aimless at the moment. Who is running recruitment? Ward? He has one foot out of the door though. We have no idea who will owning us in the next year and what their plan is either.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1361 on: Today at 01:51:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:49:19 pm
You are living in fantasy land if you think any good midfielder player wouldn't be interested because they're thinking who the owner of the club will be down the line. All they want is to get paid that's it.  ;D

Paid loads and win trophies are the two things they want.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,862
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1362 on: Today at 01:52:01 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:47:04 pm
What, every good player in world football will think that will they? Sorry but its laughable to suggest that there are not players out there wanting to sign for us. One signed last week.

Exactly.

Players dont really care if they have nice house and good pay cheque.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,424
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1363 on: Today at 01:52:18 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:49:48 pm
Its why we do need to be ruthless and stop letting heart rule the head over keeping hold of players we really shouldnt be.
I agree but that's down to Klopp ultimately.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1364 on: Today at 01:52:53 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 01:18:59 pm
We deffo need one maybe two midfielders at the moment, but at the moment I don't think we have any free spaces in our squad to register them.


Ah this old chestnut. I'm sure we could do without Adrian for 6 months.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,424
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1365 on: Today at 01:52:59 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:51:21 pm
Paid loads and win trophies are the two things they want.
The former is the only requisite, the latter a bonus.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1366 on: Today at 01:53:45 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:50:09 pm
I agree with this. We seem aimless at the moment. Who is running recruitment? Ward? He has one foot out of the door though. We have no idea who will owning us in the next year and what their plan is either.

The only way the ownership will change how we are run is if new owners put more money in. Just in terms of the here and now, we are spending probably over £50m per year in wages to the current midfielders. From a resource allocation point of view its woeful and hard decisions need to be made to get rid of a lot and reinvest into new players
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,723
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1367 on: Today at 01:53:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:47:04 pm
What, every good player in world football will think that will they? Sorry but its laughable to suggest that there are not players out there wanting to sign for us. One signed last week.

It's not just players we have to think about but also their agents, we need to know exactly what our long term plan is by the time we get to the summer transfer time. If we are still being held back by dithering, it's certainly not going to entice the type of player you want at the club ie 100m types.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:56:07 pm by jillc »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,370
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1368 on: Today at 01:54:11 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:52:53 pm

Ah this old chestnut. I'm sure we could do without Adrian for 6 months.
what happens if Ali and Kelleher get injured at the same time, they have done in the past?
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,780
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1369 on: Today at 01:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:54:11 pm
what happens if Ali and Kelleher get injured at the same time, they have done in the past?

Harvey Davis looks good for his age and then we have Ali's young mate in Pitaluga who we brought in from Brazil.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1370 on: Today at 01:56:08 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:54:11 pm
what happens if Ali and Kelleher get injured at the same time, they have done in the past?
Play a kid, it's not like Adrian is any good anyway.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1371 on: Today at 01:56:27 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:48:35 pm
It's more than a run of bad form though. It's a symptom, that's the worry.
It's not a run of bad form. Most of us would have accepted us finishing comfortably in the top 4 after last season but going from having a chance of winning the quadruple to scrapping for a top 4 place in the space of a few months is a SEISMIC regression. In 2020/21, at least we had all our first-team defenders out with injury.

That said, having one bad season doesn't matter as long as you have the money. For example, United could still attract players a few years after Fergie left.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1372 on: Today at 02:00:45 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:08:24 pm
Im sick of the LFC journos coming out and saying they are open to a partial sale, full sale or just small investment they need to decide what is they want! Its become tiresome.

I think FSG know exactly what they want and it's the journos who don't know.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1373 on: Today at 02:02:40 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 01:46:33 pm
Don't think we would need to move out that many, honestly. Henderson will soon transition into a "Milner" role off the bench, Fab will turn 30 in October and Thiago will be 32 in a couple of months, all of them are bound to get fewer minutes and be more injury prone with their age advancing. Accounting for Milner, Keita and Ox leaving in the summer, we'd need AT LEAST two new midfielders playing starting-level minutes literally just to maintain the current level of depth.


We shouldn't need the level of depth we have in terms of quantity though, our squad is massive and it's not a good use of resources. Probably a decent chance we're not in the Champions League so again not going to need the quantity of depth
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1374 on: Today at 02:06:08 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:52:59 pm
The former is the only requisite, the latter a bonus.

SO in that case players will be choosing Newcastle over anyone then?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1375 on: Today at 02:06:40 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 02:00:45 pm
I think FSG know exactly what they want and it's the journos who don't know.

I don't think they do. Maybe what they'd prefer but I don't think they've made any decision. Maybe I'm wrong but I believe what the papers say in that regard.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,239
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 02:10:50 pm »
If we get to mid-month without a midfielder I think we can close the books on this window.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 02:14:53 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:10:50 pm
If we get to mid-month without a midfielder I think we can close the books on this window.
and on the season.
I think this season will be out of reach for top 4 by March without investment or maybe in Bajcetic got a run & proved valuable in midfield which is a huge ask for him.

These players are all trying very hard legs are gone which affects decision making. Been ran into the ground.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,558
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 02:18:01 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:53:45 pm
The only way the ownership will change how we are run is if new owners put more money in. Just in terms of the here and now, we are spending probably over £50m per year in wages to the current midfielders. From a resource allocation point of view its woeful and hard decisions need to be made to get rid of a lot and reinvest into new players
100%. I mentioned in a previous post, you can find several reasons to move on basically any of the 9 (!!!) midfielders have.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,862
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 02:19:12 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:14:53 pm
and on the season.
I think this season will be out of reach for top 4 by March without investment or maybe in Bajcetic got a run & proved valuable in midfield which is a huge ask for him.

These players are all trying very hard legs are gone which affects decision making. Been ran into the ground.

Adjust the tactics.

Its not rocket science.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,382
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1380 on: Today at 02:19:38 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:41:21 pm
And what are they telling all these genuine midfielders Samie, when they ask about our long term plans?

There's a path to first-team football at a top club.  Oh, and money.  ;D

One of the major issues we have had is actually from our own success.  We've been very good at signings.

When Klopp first took over, the squad wasn't good enough.  Players we signed had a path to the first-team, almost immediately.  Even Robbo, who might not have been our first choice, had a good opportunity in front of him as Moreno wasn't good enough.  And we knew that considering Milner played LB for a season.  Even strong contributors (like Gomez, Lovren, and Matip) had to make way for someone like VVD.  We ended up with a great squad, and some decent depth too.  Problem is just how difficult it is to improve on this squad.

Take someone like Kostas.  He's been here over 2 years.  He isn't a kid.  He's 26, a full international, and quite frankly, he has no hope of ever being first-choice unless something happens to Robbo.  That's not a slight on Kostas.  That's praise for just how good Andy Robertson is.  So Kostas will have been here 3 years and is no closer to being first-choice.  He's only 2 years younger than Robbo anyway.  He either needs to move on, or he might just end up stagnating and when we do need him, he's not of the required quality.

Look at Joe Gomez.  He's been here since 2015, and yet he's further away from being first-choice CB than he was when he was a teenager or in his early 20s.  Injuries and bad timing have essentially sent him to being 4th choice.  He's 25, not a kid anymore.  His hope for starting is essentially a combination of VVD declining, Matip/Konate being unavailable, or Trent being in poor form at RB.  How good is he going to be if he can never get a sustained run as first-choice?  It's no surprise he's rusty when he does play, but at the same time, he's not getting a sustained run as soon as the others are fit and firing.  What's his motivation/ambition level now that's he's been here 7 years and is #4 CB?

For our midfield, when Curtis Jones curled in that beauty against Everton in January 2020, if I told you that Hendo's legs were going in 2022-23, you'd surely have suggested Keita, Ox, and Jones to take that #8 role?  Well, Hendo might not be up for 2 games a week type of exertion anymore, but at the same time, his potential replacements in the squad have been wrecked by injuries and previously lack of path to the first-team.  Now we really need them, but they're not in shape to contribute.

We've come to see that a lot of our depth is not able to come in immediately and perform at a high level.  But that's reasonable and understood.  Thiago and Matip are probably two of the best at being able to come in immediately (after weeks out) and perform at a world class level.  But that's also because they're genuinely world class and also have that rare ability (the Ledley King if you will) to come in and perform all the time.  Our squad players, particularly those whose progress have been stunted by injury, have pretty much never been consistently first-choice and playing at an elite level.  It's not their fault, but it's just the nature of the timing and progress of the team.  If Curtis broke through now, he might've taken one of the midfield spots by now, and he could get a run of games and make that his spot (like Trent did when Clyne was out for long periods).  But when he did break through, we had a strong midfield.  He played a good number of games in 20/21 due to injuries, and it looked promising.  But now he's had 2 seasons of on and off injuries at a crucial time in his development.  We have now reached a boiling point in the midfield crisis, but yet Curtis just hasn't had the consistent run of form or availability to be first-choice.  He's essentially been asked to step in and perform at a high level even though he's never performed like that yet.

Klopp's biggest strength is his ability to keep everyone engaged.  Players who lost their first-choice spots or players who are on the fringes don't want out and complain.  He can keep everyone happy.  But at the same time, our squad players are stagnating or have declined.  They're depth in terms of names, but they need games to improve (or get back to a previous level).  But they can't get games because of the names in front of them.  By the time we've finally reached crisis level, our squad players aren't able to fix them either.

Klopp needs to be ruthless with the starting 11 but he also needs to be ruthless with squad players.  It's beneficial for us and for them to move on to get some football and help us raise funds (as FSG isn't pumping money in).  Rotate through them as needed also.

It's also no surprise our attack is actually decently functional despite injuries because the opportunities have been there to improve upon existing options or to fill departures.

Now it's time to turn over other positions, and we need first-teamers and young hungry players all around.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1381 on: Today at 02:22:43 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:19:12 pm
Adjust the tactics.

Its not rocket science.
We done that when we beat City.
We were just as bad when we adjusted tactics apart from the City game.

Tactics wont mask our physical issues. We dont stop crosses coming defending deep still lost 2nd balls.
We go deeper we just face attacks & still struggle.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Up
« previous next »
 