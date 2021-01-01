« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 12:39:28 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 09:58:55 pm
It's the self-congratulatory air of how we go about our business that rankles me, like we're so much smarter than everyone else. Those dreaded media pieces with us looking down on other clubs doing business late in the window when we had our business wrapped up aaages ago (largely because we did bugger all in the market).

Catching up with some interesting posts from last night and this one is worth highlighting. I completely agree with what you're saying and think it every window, even when we've been flying. We all like to have a great team/squad ready to go ASAP but it's just extremely fucking arrogant to say all that shit about letting other clubs fight for players at the end of window. Yeah, fight it out for players we should be in for! Or maybe our transfer nerds where the type who always had their homework done the day they were given it in school.

Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:35:27 am
Bellingham price is insane.

There just be value around where we can pick up a few players for that. How do Brighton and Benfica sign these decent midfielders for nothing?

I think it'll always be easier to do a deal for these players when you are a mid-table team or play in a much smaller league with less competition. If we'd have signed Enzo Fernandez in the summer from River I'm fairly sure he'd have cost a chunk more than Benfica paid for him, but he's gone to Portugal with River knowing he's going to impress, and if I'm not mistaken they've got a massive sell on clause for him, meaning when he goes to Chelsea or wherever they're basically getting another transfer fee for him a year after selling him. Really impressive business from both River and Benfica.

Same goes for Brighton in a sense. They've got a base there which will keep them around mid-table in the Prem, meaning they can afford to give young lads a go like Caicedo and in the past maybe a Cucurella, because if they perform well at Premier League level then the sky is seemingly the limit. Again, take Enzo Fernandez as an example. For our ambitions of wanting to win the league title and European Cup, a move here might have came slightly too soon for him, whereas with Brighton they can probably lose 15 games a season and be fine with it, far less pressure. Of course our own midfield would have been no worse with him playing in every game.

As highlighted quite a bit it seems like South American players are a complete no go. We are after all the only club in the world who can't get work permits for these kids. And when we do have an interest in these young players, we let them go to one of the magical top 5 leagues in Europe and are completely priced out for the future when they perform well. Frustration for us and complete fucking arrogance from the club.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:41:31 pm by disgraced cake »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 12:39:45 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:34:03 pm
Its a shitshow from top to bottom at the moment.

Sad to see how quickly things have fallen apart but there were signs of this even during our successful period last season.

Weve been reactive both on and off the pitch and its starting to show in a horrible way.
I'm really pissed off that we've effectively wasting not only this season but a golden opportunity to cement our place on the top table. Now, we've lost our aura and it'll be a long way back.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 12:41:16 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:39:45 pm
I'm really pissed off that we've effectively wasting not only this season but a golden opportunity to cement our place on the top table.

Stop talking like we havent enjoyed five years of sustained success.

All Clubs have cycles and you sound entitled.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 12:44:05 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:29:07 pm
Unless we start to lose signifcant value as a club I don't think they'll be that arsed.

Think they've come to the conclusion with FFP dead and so on they won't engage in a losing spending contest with wealthier rivals and super rich nation states in the PL when they have a possibility of very predictable and plentiful revenues in the many closed series sports of world's richest nation.

The sooner we get sold the better,hopefully we get a good owner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 12:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:41:16 pm
Stop talking like we havent enjoyed five years of sustained success.

All Clubs have cycles and you sound entitled.
We've been shit more often not not in the last 3 decades. This was a golden opportunity that we passed up by standing still. I just want to see us competing consistently. That' not being entitled because literally EVERY fan wants the same thing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 12:44:21 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:35:14 pm
There werent signs last year though.

There were signs last season [I'm assuming that's what the poster meant by last year]. The tail end of the season we went behind in a shit load of games and dragged ourselves over the line repeatedly. We dropped points early in the season in daft, chaotic games [usually when thiago wasn't fit] like Brentford, Brighton and West Ham. I don't want to pretend it was all doom and gloom - clearly it wasn't. But there was definitely enough there to think we needed refreshing, particularly in midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 12:45:50 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:44:18 pm
We've been shit more often not not in the last 3 decades. This was a golden opportunity that we passed up by standing still. I just want to see us competing consistently. That' not being entitled because literally EVERY fan wants the same thing.

You are entitled.

We have been shit for three decades. I am sure lots of Clubs wish they were just shit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 12:46:12 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:44:05 pm
Think they've come to the conclusion with FFP dead and so on they won't engage in a losing spending contest with wealthier rivals and super rich nation states in the PL when they have a possibility of very predictable and plentiful revenues in the many closed series sports of world's richest nation.

The sooner we get sold the better,hopefully we get a good owner.

I'm more than happy to dig out FSG for frankly embarrassing summers in 2019, 2021 and arguably this summer too. But we've just dropped £50m on a player I'm not sure we needed and neglected to improve the area we REALLY need to improve. So I'm not sure all this can be laid at their door anymore.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1288 on: Today at 12:46:23 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:45:50 pm
You are entitled.

We have been shit for three decades. I am sure lots of Clubs wish they were just shit.
Is that an excuse for standing still and resting on our laurels?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 12:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:46:12 pm
I'm more than happy to dig out FSG for frankly embarrassing summers in 2019, 2021 and arguably this summer too. But we've just dropped £50m on a player I'm not sure we needed and neglected to improve the area we REALLY need to improve. So I'm not sure all this can be laid at their door anymore.

So you are blaming Klopp?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 12:47:21 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 12:29:31 pm
Yeah recipe for disaster that, owners who want out, but can't get out
They can get out, no doubt, if they aren't greedy and offered a good deal to a potential buyer I'm sure there would be buyers. However, they will want top dollar. Is our club worth £1bn more than Chlesea? Because the reported figures suggest that's what FSG think.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 12:47:52 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:46:50 pm
So you are blaming Klopp?

Think he definitely takes a share of the blame for the position we're in now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 12:48:01 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:46:23 pm
Is that an excuse for standing still and resting on our laurels?

You sound insane.

We have a really base to carry on succeeding.

I assume you would be happy being owned by questionable owners so we can spend money like we dont care.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1293 on: Today at 12:49:13 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:48:01 pm
You sound insane.

We have a really base to carry on succeeding.

I assume you would be happy being owned by questionable owners so we can spend money like we dont care.
You are insane because you can't argue without resorting to insults. Grow up. Your IQ is too low for that though😂😂😂😂😂
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1294 on: Today at 12:50:14 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:46:50 pm
So you are blaming Klopp?

Does it have to be FSG OR Klopp? Can't it be a collective shit show?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1295 on: Today at 12:50:19 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:47:21 pm
They can get out, no doubt, if they aren't greedy and offered a good deal to a potential buyer I'm sure there would be buyers. However, they will want top dollar. Is our club worth £1bn more than Chlesea? Because the reported figures suggest that's what FSG think.

We are a bigger club than chelsea, bring in much more revenue than Chelsea. But I do agree they may need to lower their asking price. We are valued at around 4.5 billion though arent we?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1296 on: Today at 12:51:39 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:50:14 pm
Does it have to be FSG OR Klopp? Can't it be a collective shit show?

It can be but its not all doom and gloom.

I can keep saying it but our set was shit yesterday. With different personnel, we win that match.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1297 on: Today at 12:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:46:12 pm
I'm more than happy to dig out FSG for frankly embarrassing summers in 2019, 2021 and arguably this summer too. But we've just dropped £50m on a player I'm not sure we needed and neglected to improve the area we REALLY need to improve. So I'm not sure all this can be laid at their door anymore.

I'm not blaming them if my post came off like that it wasn't meant to.

