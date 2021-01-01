It's the self-congratulatory air of how we go about our business that rankles me, like we're so much smarter than everyone else. Those dreaded media pieces with us looking down on other clubs doing business late in the window when we had our business wrapped up aaages ago (largely because we did bugger all in the market).



Bellingham price is insane.



There just be value around where we can pick up a few players for that. How do Brighton and Benfica sign these decent midfielders for nothing?



Catching up with some interesting posts from last night and this one is worth highlighting. I completely agree with what you're saying and think it every window, even when we've been flying. We all like to have a great team/squad ready to go ASAP but it's just extremely fucking arrogant to say all that shit about letting other clubs fight for players at the end of window. Yeah, fight it out for players we should be in for! Or maybe our transfer nerds where the type who always had their homework done the day they were given it in school.I think it'll always be easier to do a deal for these players when you are a mid-table team or play in a much smaller league with less competition. If we'd have signed Enzo Fernandez in the summer from River I'm fairly sure he'd have cost a chunk more than Benfica paid for him, but he's gone to Portugal with River knowing he's going to impress, and if I'm not mistaken they've got a massive sell on clause for him, meaning when he goes to Chelsea or wherever they're basically getting another transfer fee for him a year after selling him. Really impressive business from both River and Benfica.Same goes for Brighton in a sense. They've got a base there which will keep them around mid-table in the Prem, meaning they can afford to give young lads a go like Caicedo and in the past maybe a Cucurella, because if they perform well at Premier League level then the sky is seemingly the limit. Again, take Enzo Fernandez as an example. For our ambitions of wanting to win the league title and European Cup, a move here might have came slightly too soon for him, whereas with Brighton they can probably lose 15 games a season and be fine with it, far less pressure. Of course our own midfield would have been no worse with him playing in every game.As highlighted quite a bit it seems like South American players are a complete no go. We are after all the only club in the world who can't get work permits for these kids. And when we do have an interest in these young players, we let them go to one of the magical top 5 leagues in Europe and are completely priced out for the future when they perform well. Frustration for us and complete fucking arrogance from the club.