LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1160 on: Today at 10:48:04 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:42:15 am
Are people already forgetting that Klopp said just a few days ago that if the club can help it you won't hear anything on our end about transfers until the deal is imminent? So all these reports from journos linked to our club saying we won't be doing any more business in January can be taken with a large pinch of salt.

Thats true but in my experience when we get the no more business unless an outstanding opportunity arises line, it tends to mean no more business, its not usually a smokescreen for business which were trying to get done incognito, even though every time it gets said people cling to that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1161 on: Today at 10:48:18 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:37:30 am
FIFTY MILLION. NET.

We couldnt have signed a back up left winger, or central striker, for less than £65 million? We then had to spend another £40 odd million on the same thing....? If the funds are as limited as people seem to think, then logically you have to ask serious questions about who is making the decision to spend it how we are. If your mum and dad aren't as well off as your mates and give you £50 to buy some gear to play football, you've only got yourself to blame if you go and spend £40 on three different pairs of shinpads and then dont have enough for a decent pair of boots.

With the prices being quoted these days, probably not for the standard we were looking for.

We had the money to spend on Nunez or a midfielder in the summer, but we needed both so you have to flip a coin, and I think it is a reasonable approach to say our midfield from last summer was impressive and Nunez is replacing a player who has gone, so that makes sense.

On Gakpo in January and not a midfielder, that makes much less sense, but at the same time I can see logic - like with that £37 million in today's market you can likely get someone like Kone or Thuram as a project, or Gakpo as a neat ready attacking option, which we would need in the summer. It's not as well spent in terms of the immediate pressing need but it is in terms of standard of player - Gakpo at that price is the better deal.

Problem is these areas we are addressing all do need addressing, but the other area does as well. If we signed a midfielder in the summer and no attacker we would be light in attack. We needed both. If we signed a midfielder now rather than Gakpo we would be light and need to make a signing in the summer too, kick the can down the road. We should be spending both.

Klopp had got one hand tied behind his back because he is getting perhaps half of what the team needs and being made to choose one or the other
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1162 on: Today at 10:49:21 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:43:19 am
Look at where Arsenal are,
What if after Aubamenyang,Pepe & Lacazette they just stopped spending & stayed strict to their budget to stay in good financial health.
They would be mid table where we are heading.

You have to be allowed to take risks to get to the top.
The days of getting players cheap because we had an advantage with analytics are gone.

True and this is what worries me going forward.

I mean our club were all back slapping each other a few years back but things change quickly if you stand still.

If we dont have the money fine just say so and play some kids.

Ox starting over Carvalho is just weird to me.

All this pretending regarding Jude is going to make us look stupid when he goes elsewhere my opinion is we shouldnt sign him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1163 on: Today at 10:50:43 am
Jack shouldnt have had to sell the family cow....but he still shouldnt have swapped it for magic beans
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1164 on: Today at 10:51:24 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:45:09 am
I mean using Arsenal as an example is saying gut the squad and get ready for a few years of rebuilding, which good luck on selling that at the moment
We will need another CB quite soon. Firmino will leave but we have rebuilt the attack. So we have started,

Midfield is a total rebuild. I wouldn't keep Eliott in the squad as a midfield. Probably would loan him out . Similar with Jones.

Not as drastic as Arsenal but we are miles off from challenging atm.

No more frail technical players we need more pace & power all over the squad. Would love us to go South America
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1165 on: Today at 10:51:41 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:48:04 am
Thats true but in my experience when we get the no more business unless an outstanding opportunity arises line, it tends to mean no more business, its not usually a smokescreen for business which were trying to get done incognito, even though every time it gets said people cling to that.

I'm not trying to say it definitely means we're signing someone, just that it's unlikely we'll hear about if first from journalists connected to our club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1166 on: Today at 10:52:08 am
Bellingham will sign for City or Madrid then we can focus on others
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1167 on: Today at 10:53:08 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:44:25 am
;D

We should rightly question why we havent spent more, whilst at the same time also rightly question why we've spent the money we have had (which is over £100 million) the way we have. You dont seem capable of doing both. If we have limited funds, it is patently bonkers to spend £100 million on Nunez and Gakpo when we already have Diaz and Jota and then do absolutely nothing with the midfield. Thats just downright stupid squad building, and I'm pretty sure John Henry isn't the one making those calls.

While I dont completely disagree, it kind of highlights our issues, its just another example of how we operate and this is more a general post as opposed to directly firmly as a response to just your post

Target - Van Dijk
What happened - we could have spent big on other CBs but waited till we could get him then signed him

Target - Konate
What happened - we could have spent big on other CBs but waited till we could get him then signed him

Target - Tchouameni
What happened - we could have spent big on other CMs but waited to get him, unfortunately... blown out of the water by Madrid

We clearly have a way we operate which seems to work around specific targets and ensuring these are players we want to have shown their pedigree at a certain level over a certain period of time. When we get it right we get it spot on BUT its a strategy that does have blind spots.

We sign CM(s) with the money then right now our attack has Salah fit, struggling to think who else. Jota... out injured AGAIN. Diaz, unfortunate setback.

As it happened we got the attackers but have huge gaps at CM

We can never afford to sort what needs sorting. We wont just go for 'someone' so we're left with gaps

Our squad planning has been poor and I do feel something has to change but I dont think its as simple as we just decided fuck it get some attackers, dont worry about midfield

IMO we need to change our strategy and as Klopp said 'take more risks' (no idea if this is exactly what he referred to with that).

Loosen things and go for these players a step earlier. We're not at the top top table of a title challenge right this second. We can afford to drop in a pre-brighton Caicedo and give him loads of minutes or a pre-Benfica Fernandez
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1168 on: Today at 10:53:55 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:51:41 am
I'm not trying to say it definitely means we're signing someone, just that it's unlikely we'll hear about if first from journalists connected to our club.

I know, Im just making the point that when business is concluded the club tend to start leaking it and its usually the no more business unless an outstanding opportunity arises line which gets leaked.

Hopefully Im wrong on that and maybe that performance yesterday might change that but Im not holding my breath, particularly with how in the shit we were for a centre half in 20/21 and the business that eventually got done then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1169 on: Today at 10:54:14 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:52:08 am
Bellingham will sign for City or Madrid then we can focus on others

I hope he goes to Madrid to be honest. Horrible seeing him play for city. He's already messed us up by us waiting 2 years for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1170 on: Today at 10:54:58 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:52:08 am
Bellingham will sign for City or Madrid then we can focus on others

We should have that money available either way and we can get 2 or even 3 players with those funds, so its not a big deal, apart from making the club look really stupid.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1171 on: Today at 10:57:00 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:54:58 am
We should have that money available either way and we can get 2 or even 3 players with those funds, so its not a big deal, apart from making the club look really stupid.

We probably had £60m set aside for him thinking it was 2017 still.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1172 on: Today at 10:58:01 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:52:08 am
Bellingham will sign for City or Madrid then we can not bother with anyone for another season

Fixed that for ya :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1173 on: Today at 10:58:10 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:54:58 am
We should have that money available either way and we can get 2 or even 3 players with those funds, so its not a big deal, apart from making the club look really stupid.

It's honestly the better option anyway. Getting Bellingham at the moment is like getting diamond, jewel encrusted spinning hubcaps and sticking them on a Fiat Punto with 20,000 miles on the clock.

For the same money we could by a brand new Volvo - not as flash but significantly more efficient and more suitable for what we need
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1174 on: Today at 10:59:18 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:44:25 am
;D

We should rightly question why we havent spent more, whilst at the same time also rightly question why we've spent the money we have had (which is over £100 million) the way we have. You dont seem capable of doing both. If we have limited funds, it is patently bonkers to spend £100 million on Nunez and Gakpo when we already have Diaz and Jota and then do absolutely nothing with the midfield. Thats just downright stupid squad building, and I'm pretty sure John Henry isn't the one making those calls.
But we don't have Diaz and Jota - if we hadn't spent on Nunez and Gakpo we'd have been starting with Ben Doak last night and we'd be praying Salah and Firmino don't break down in the second half of the season. As for cheaper alternatives, I'd ask who? Jesus was obviously off limits and the next few down in terms of fee were Isak, Richarlison, Raphina, Guedes, Scamacca, Bergwijn and Cornet, none of whom have done as well as Nunez.

But yes, I agree on the midfield. My guess is the club thought we could take one more season and then focus on it in the summer when there were going to be a few departures. But people are generally correct, the sell-to-buy strategy combined with ensuring we don't sell players at their peak means we often tend to tackle problems reactively instead of proactively.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1175 on: Today at 10:59:19 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:08:49 am
If that was the thinking - and I don't know that it was and I don't know that we won't buy again this window - then it's the equivalent of going out to buy a new car while the roof of your house is collapsing

Unless Gakpo is about to have a suarez 13/14 level second half of this season it's going to look like a terrible use of money in the coming months.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1176 on: Today at 11:00:38 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:22:46 am
Have to agree whether Bobby is off or not Gakpo over a midfielder (if that's indeed the case) is a weird choice. I know there's a numbers thing. But surely putting Elliott or Carvalho on the left of the attack and signing a midfielder was the obvious choice?

I said after the Gakpo deal that it doesn't make sense instead of a midfielder but still, Klopp can't be blamed for this choice unlike us he needs to think long term plus we don't know what's happening behind the scenes. Some people mentioned that we should have used Nunez fee to get a cheaper striker and a midfielder instead. He does it and skip getting a striker who he is confident will be world class and settle for less or get this striker instead of rival getting him and risk it with midfield? same with Konate, if he went for good defender that season it means missing on a defender who is confident will be a world class defender, risk it or use the money for Konate ? he also hinted Gakpo will be very expensive in the future. So really it's not that easy, every decision you make effects you long term. No matter how you look at it a limited budget is the reason. FSG should have made these decisions easier with less risks by making a bigger budget available.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1177 on: Today at 11:01:27 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:59:19 am
Unless Gakpo is about to have a suarez 13/14 level second half of this season it's going to look like a terrible use of money in the coming months.

But it is not solely about the midfield.

We could have set up better last night and actually played with a bit of spirit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1178 on: Today at 11:02:16 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:59:18 am
But we don't have Diaz and Jota - if we hadn't spent on Nunez and Gakpo we'd have been starting with Ben Doak last night and we'd be praying Salah and Firmino don't break down in the second half of the season. As for cheaper alternatives, I'd ask who? Jesus was obviously off limits and the next few down in terms of fee were Isak, Richarlison, Raphina, Guedes, Scamacca, Bergwijn and Cornet, none of whom have done as well as Nunez.

But yes, I agree on the midfield. My guess is the club thought we could take one more season and then focus on it in the summer when there were going to be a few departures. But people are generally correct, the sell-to-buy strategy combined with ensuring we don't sell players at their peak means we often tend to tackle problems reactively instead of proactively.

Our owners are set up to sell players in the peak and rebuild. That's the biggest issue here. Keeping players in their peak gives you trophies etc but at the same time the cycles are that much worse are there's no money to maintain that success. FSG aren't big enough to own a top club in this league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1179 on: Today at 11:03:44 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:53:08 am
While I dont completely disagree, it kind of highlights our issues, its just another example of how we operate

Target - Van Dijk
What happened - we could have spent big on other CBs but waited till we could get him then signed him

Target - Konate
What happened - we could have spent big on other CBs but waited till we could get him then signed him

Target - Tchouameni
What happened - we could have spent big on other CMs but waited to get him, unfortunately... blown out of the water by Madrid

We clearly have a way we operate which seems to work around specific targets and ensuring these are players we want to have shown their pedigree at a certain level over a certain period of time. When we get it right we get it spot on BUT its a strategy that does have blind spots.

We sign CM(s) with the money then right now our attack has Salah fit, struggling to think who else. Jota... out injured AGAIN. Diaz, unfortunate setback.

As it happened we got the attackers but have huge gaps at CM

We can never afford to sort what needs sorting. We wont just go for 'someone' so we're left with gaps

Our squad planning has been poor and I do feel something has to change but I dont think its as simple as we just decided fuck it get some attackers, dont worry about midfield

We have a budget. If that budget means we have to sign lesser players, or be cleverer with who we sign, then thats what we have to do. You just cannot have £100 million to spend, make no effort to address the glaring midfield issue, and then go 'Thats FSGs fault'. Its a running gag on here but....Enzo Fernandez WAS available in the summer for probably not £10 million but I imagine we'd have got him for double that. We've just spent £40 million on Gakpo, I cant imagine he'd have cost anymore in the summer. If the Nunes links are true then thats someone we could have signed for £38 million in the summer. Marcus Thurams contract is running out in the summer, so I imagine he'd be available for a fairly token fee now. So we could quite easily have been in a situation where we spent the same amount of money in the summer, and in January, to have had Fernandez, Nunes and Gakpo since the start of the season and Thuram coming in now. Three of them clearly players we're interested in. And it would have address both issues.

So yeah, FSG can and should do more with making money available but more and more its also becoming clear we're not using what we do have particularly wisely. Which then begs the question that maybe the gaffer isn't playing politics when he says he's fine with the midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1180 on: Today at 11:06:48 am

Jan Aage Fjørtoft @JanAageFjortoft

Re: Bellingham

No signs suggesting that Dortmund will let him go this winter.

An insider telling me though

«For 150 million Euro they could get weak»

and

«He will be sold in the summer, they (Dortmund) would accept 120 million Euro»
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1181 on: Today at 11:08:41 am
The Gakpo deal with him coming in and costing more later are interesting. Lots of theories as what Klopp meant with his comments about taking risk but it could be our need to allow players to prove themselves elsewhere.

We were linked to Enzo Fernandez before he joined Benfica. Now, he is out of range apparently. This Nunes story is absolutely mad as well, considering if we sign him it will be for his Sporting Lisbon form.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1182 on: Today at 11:11:53 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:08:41 am
The Gakpo deal with him coming in and costing more later are interesting. Lots of theories as what Klopp meant with his comments about taking risk but it could be our need to allow players to prove themselves elsewhere.

We were linked to Enzo Fernandez before he joined Benfica. Now, he is out of range apparently. This Nunes story is absolutely mad as well, considering if we sign him it will be for his Sporting Lisbon form.

We are linked with loads of players all the time.

The whole situation in the summer is mad though - we had one midfield target then he fucked off to Madrid and we didnt need one
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1183 on: Today at 11:12:12 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:06:48 am
Jan Aage Fjørtoft @JanAageFjortoft

Re: Bellingham

No signs suggesting that Dortmund will let him go this winter.

An insider telling me though

«For 150 million Euro they could get weak»

and

«He will be sold in the summer, they (Dortmund) would accept 120 million Euro»

A come and get him plea to Chelsea if ever Ive seen one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1184 on: Today at 11:13:54 am
Just thinking about our midfield ... I can't name a single player of the 8 (or however many we're classifying as midfielders) that if I read a story that they were being sold or moved on on loan I'd think 'that's a terrible decision I don't know why we're doing it'

There's not one you can say with confidence, objectively, that its essential we keep them because they're top class, to a point where they'll be a fixture in a title winning team in the next couple of seasons. 
Thiago maybe because in the right structure (ie one where he doesn't spend all game making last ditch tackles) he's still one of the best in the world - but even then if we moved him on this summer I'd get why

It's a horrible situation to be in to be honest and we're sort of past the point of assigning blame for it - we are where we are - its only relevant to go back to the blame game if we don't start addressing it this window because that would be madness
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1185 on: Today at 11:14:31 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:03:44 am
We have a budget. If that budget means we have to sign lesser players, or be cleverer with who we sign, then thats what we have to do. You just cannot have £100 million to spend, make no effort to address the glaring midfield issue, and then go 'Thats FSGs fault'. Its a running gag on here but....Enzo Fernandez WAS available in the summer for probably not £10 million but I imagine we'd have got him for double that. We've just spent £40 million on Gakpo, I cant imagine he'd have cost anymore in the summer. If the Nunes links are true then thats someone we could have signed for £38 million in the summer. Marcus Thurams contract is running out in the summer, so I imagine he'd be available for a fairly token fee now. So we could quite easily have been in a situation where we spent the same amount of money in the summer, and in January, to have had Fernandez, Nunes and Gakpo since the start of the season and Thuram coming in now. Three of them clearly players we're interested in. And it would have address both issues.

So yeah, FSG can and should do more with making money available but more and more its also becoming clear we're not using what we do have particularly wisely. Which then begs the question that maybe the gaffer isn't playing politics when he says he's fine with the midfield.

I dont disagree mate, i've been saying this for years and i'll be honest it appears the tide is turning amongst our fans. Me saying this exact stuff used to be met with accusations of not supporting the management. A number of us have been talking about this exact stuff for ages, especially with regards to the midfield personnel not being good enough for what we need, only for us to be told 'we've got 8'

Its so aggravating because its been clear for such a long time. Doing some things brilliantly doesn't mean you aren't also neglecting other areas which is what was being suggested

The Virgil, Konate, Tchouameni strategy isnt sustainable across a squad
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1186 on: Today at 11:15:05 am
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 10:30:25 am
These posts pretty much nail it for me, and I still find it hard to understand how people can't see this.

Keyop This was a long, thoughtful post and merits more attention than it got, various arguments and a terrible performance meant it got a bit lost. But I've been meaning to respond so for what it's worth (which isn't a huge amount) here it is. Firstly, I think you end up strawmannirg the arguments and so it's no surprise that you find it hard to understand people's perspectives. You think that the complaints over not signing a midfield are to do with FSG refusing to sanction transfers or needing to 'sell to buy'. Some of the arguments are that yes but in order to understand and explain how we've fallen off a cliff you need to look at a whole web of problems. LOADS of the arguments for buying a CM in this thread have recognised that. Secondly, I think you're far too gentle on the club, at all levels, for the cock up that the failure to bring in a midfielder has been.

Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 10:30:25 am
It was clear that Fabinho, Keita and Ox were Jurgen's long term midfield plan a few years ago, and would've been the perfect combination of control, strength, energy, and directness if things had worked out. But two of those 3 haven't worked out, which has created a huge issue for us for the last 2-3 years. We've also invested over £150m plus wages in Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo in the last 12 months, so the comments about FSG being tight or us not spending are dead in the water. The arguments around the 'Coutinho money' or 'selling to buy' are also wearing thin.

Despite injuries to Diaz and Jota, scoring goals hasn't been our issue - it's been our porous midfield, lack of pressing, lack of protection for the back four, and failing to control the middle of the pitch effectively. But I think it's about time some people accepted that we could've bought midfielders in the last 3 or 4 windows, but have chosen not to for a variety of reasons.

Everyone accepts we could have but chose not too. I think there are some who question whether we could have bought CMs AND strengthened elsewhere. There's been a sense, strengthened by comments made by journalists, and seen in how low our net spend has been relative to lots of clubs, that we've not been given the money in the transfer market that we need and that we've been slow, time after time after time, to strengthen where we've needed too until it's been too late. This started with the forward line, with people begging for quality backup to the front 3 who actually play like our first choice forwards. And whilst we cantered to the title without any backup we were left short for cup competitions and we fell short when we had the best team I've ever seen. It then became a major problem at CB which we solved a year too late, almost certainly costing us a genuine title challenge. We should have gone into the new season with 4 senior CBs after selling Lovren, but we didn't. We then failed to bring in a CM the summer we eventually sorted CB AND we failed to bring in a CM the summer just gone, which was a shocking decision in the moment and has been borne out by events. What we have done is kept the team together by handing out big contracts to players, which was brilliant but it absolutely couldn't be at the cost of succession. That is, we needed to both be able to keep the team together and plan for the next team without falling off a cliff. But we seemingly haven't had the money for both. To some extent the issue may also be we've ended up misallocating the money somewhat, some of our players should not be on the contracts they're on, such as Henderson and Keita.

Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 10:30:25 am
We've been in limbo with Ox/Keita for 2-3 years now - waiting for them to either be injury free and put in consistently high level performances, or leave for another club. But those two scenarios are inter-linked and one affects the other - the more injuries they've picked up and the less game time they get, the less attractive they are to other clubs. The less interest there is from other clubs (especially when it's smaller clubs that want them), then the less likely they'll want to leave - as it'll mean less success, less money, and let's face it - a massive step down from being around elite players and a manager like Jurgen.

It also never ceases to amaze me that some also can't understand the limitations of squad size, or the huge impact of having 2 injury prone players on decent wages that you can't seem to either keep fit or sell - but then say things like 'the club is negligent' or 'FSG are tight arses' - when we've actually successfully built an elite group of goalkeepers, defenders and strikers over the last 5 years.

There is clear truth here. We've been in limbo with Ox. That said, we gave him a big contract extension at a very silly time. We've also mismanaged Keita in that he's played much less than he should have given how good he actually is when he's on the pitch. At times it's been clear that Klopp hasn't trusted him/ trusted his body (even though he's been on the bench and nominally fit). We've clearly needed to move on Keita and Ox for a while now IF they were stopping us from bringing in other midfielders. Now maybe we haven't tried to because that's not our way of doing things, that is we don't push players out. If so, it was naive and arrogant to think we could do that and it not hurt us. Or maybe we did try but there's not been a huge amount of noise about it if so. But more than this, one of the massive problems we've got is we HAVE brought in players and so expanded the squad and the wage bill with youngsters totally unsuited to playing the no. 8 position in the way that Klopp needs his players to actually play it. Carvalho and Elliot are both great players with a bright future but at the moment they're not even close to Klopp 8s. Given the issues with squad bloat, issues you rightly point out, and given the presence of people like Milner, Ox and Keita, players who struggle to get on the pitch/ contribute effectively when they're on it, it was imperative that we didn't further bloat our first team squad with 'midfielders' who aren't good enough. And yet we did. No this isn't on FSG being tight, it's about awful decision making which is now costing us hugely. What's more, we've known that Milner, Ox and Keita are leaving at the end of the season. Could we not have jumped early with a CM? We'd have been bloated in midfield for a season but we were desperate for a midfielder so it really shouldn't have mattered. And then we went and brought in an emergency loan at CM anyway?!

Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 10:30:25 am
Our current midfield situation isn't due to lack of funds, or negligence, or John Henry preferring a new yacht to Tchouameni. It's a combination of injuries, bad luck, players not wanting to leave, contracts, key targets not wanting to join, Jurgen's loyalty/faith in players (plus his belief he'll be able to get a tune out of them), plus many players all reaching (or passing) their peak at the same time.

We absolutely need a workhorse, durable, and ball winning/retaining midfielder this window, followed by a box to box elite midfielder in the summer - both in the 22 to 26 age range (although I'll make an exception for a 19 year old).

But if this was all as simple as some make out, then Ox would've been sold 2 years ago (plus probably Keita too), and we wouldn't be relying on an ageing Hendo/Thiago, or an out of form Fabinho, or a 37 year-old Milner, or playing a bunch of kids out of position. Fortunately it looks like the next 2 windows could finally fix this, letting Ox/Keita/Milner move on, whilst bring in at least 2 younger (and hopefully more durable) players.

The reasons are complex yes but that doesn't mean serious mistakes haven't been made. They have. A club should never drop off as quickly as we have and we're in the process of wasting a golden few years in terms of sustaining success (CL football each year, competing for trophies). Some of what you say here was a consequence of decisions we made, BAD decisions we made. Milner is still here still taking up a spot in our depth chart still making it look to FSG (if they are looking at the squad and saying, 'you have 10 midfielders you don't need another') like we don't need another midfielder. But WE CHOSE to give him a contract extension. We didn't have to do that. We chose to sign Henderson up well into his 30s, we didn't have to do that. We chose to give Ox an extension which means he's STILL here, we didn't have to do that. We chose to bring in players totally unsuited to playing our way, we didn't have to do that. We chose to bring in a pretty expensive emergency loan signing who wasn't match fit and was injury prone, we didn't have to do that. And yes we've chosen to buy ANOTHER left sided forward when we're crying out for a CM. We didn't have to do that. It's not a simple process, but it is a sequence of bad decisions, small in isolation but adding up to a massive problem in the middle of the park.

Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 10:30:25 am
Its always a balancing act getting an elite goalkeeper, defence, midfield and attack to peak at the same time - which is something we achieved between 2019 and 2022. If it wasn't for City we'd have won 3 titles in that period, so the argument about spending is mostly about 'we didn't spend as much as City' (who can...). During that same period, we've also had a global pandemic, been building a new training ground, a new stand, and been hit with unprecedented injuries, which are all massive mitigating factors for much of what has happened on and off the pitch.

I think given what we've seen over the last 12 months in terms of transfers, we could well see similar activity in midfield in the next 2-3 windows - especially as the pandemic is over, a lot of the main stand is paid off, Kirby is finished, and the ARE almost ready. Things are far, far better than people often make out, and the future is very bright despite our relatively poor start to the season.

Is it that complex though? We've bought one senior midfielder (ignoring Elliot and Carvalho) in 5 years, Thiago, and he was the cherry on the cake who already needed energy and legs around him when we bought him, knowing most of his contract would be paid whilst in his 30s. We should have known that several of our CMs aren't up to it for literally years. We don't actually require world class talent in there. The way Klopp has typically setup his midfield makes it a very fungible position and we've had Thiago to sprinkle some world class progressive passing in there.
And yes bad luck and players declining earlier than we've have liked have all contributed but when one part of your team is incredibly dysfunctional and completely unable to play the way Klopp has always wanted his midfielders to play, none of those issues justify refusing to act in the moment. They are mitigating factors for the position we've landed in, they are not mitigating factors for failing to deal with the very real footballing issue. That is, the on pitch reality of a midfield that cannot run. We've simply confounded bad luck, unfortunate timing, and reasonable decisions in the moment which have turned out to be bad ones, with the ongoing refusal to bring in a midfielder. Why have we done that? I suspect one reason is because we've massively misjudged where this group of players are. Klopp's been doing that for a while, he played some abysmal midfield combinations last season and (against Chelsea in the league for example), when other options were available. He seemed to be genuinely happy with our midfield options in the summer until injuries. Some would use Tchouamani as counter evidence for that but he seems, with hindsight, to have been a 'we're not desperate for a CM but this player is too good not to bring in' type strategy  rather than a 'we desperately, desperately need an athletic, young, entering his prime, 6/8 controller so we'll do everything in our power to get one' strategy. And yes, Lobo, as you're wanting people to have some balls, I think lots of this failure to understand where our squad really is, is down to Klopp and his team.

Now maybe we'll go out and bring in an athletic, entering his prime, CM over the next few weeks which will be good. But it still won't explain why we didn't have one ready to go on the 1st January. A CM like this wouldn't immediately solve our problems, but equally they won't be solved without one (probably 3 to be honest but one would be a start).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1187 on: Today at 11:18:23 am
We have money available. Even if you put a loan facility together for £100 million; with our revenue, we are good for it.


And if you sign a player for a transfer of £50 million, you don't pay it in one go, could be £15-20 million upfront. You are seriously telling me Liverpool Football club can't do that?


When Klopp talks about "risks", it is risky getting players like Kone or Kephren Thuram? Not sure.


As fans, we are better off ignoring the narrative and staying off social media because the narrative around Jude Bellingham may absurdly lead to many tears now. Or it won't. In the mad world of LFC at the minute, it's seems quite hard to tell, to be honest.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #1188 on: Today at 11:18:47 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:13:54 am
Just thinking about our midfield ... I can't name a single player of the 8 (or however many we're classifying as midfielders) that if I read a story that they were being sold or moved on on loan I'd think 'that's a terrible decision I don't know why we're doing it'

There's not a single player that you can say with confidence, objectively, that its essential we keep them because they're top class, to a point where they'll be a fixture in a title winning team in the next couple of seasons. 
Thiago maybe because in the right structure (ie one where he doesn't spend all game making last ditch tackles) he's still one of the best in the world - but even then if we moved him on this summer I'd get why

It's a horrible situation to be in to be honest and we're sort of past the point of assigning blame for it - we are where we are - its only relevant to go back to the blame game if we don't start addressing it this window because that would be madness

Yep, wouldn't be bothered if any left, well obviously would due to the emotional attachment and what most have given us but wouldn't really miss any of the current versions. The Henderson thread getting bumped as if he's now amazing as he didn't play yesterday is hilarious as if we haven't seen exactly the same happen whenever he plays. It's way past being about one player and needs a total rebuild though it'd be nice if we actually started that and got one player in first to kick it off, small steps. Or no steps which seems more likely now  ;D
