These posts pretty much nail it for me, and I still find it hard to understand how people can't see this.

It was clear that Fabinho, Keita and Ox were Jurgen's long term midfield plan a few years ago, and would've been the perfect combination of control, strength, energy, and directness if things had worked out. But two of those 3 haven't worked out, which has created a huge issue for us for the last 2-3 years. We've also invested over £150m plus wages in Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo in the last 12 months, so the comments about FSG being tight or us not spending are dead in the water. The arguments around the 'Coutinho money' or 'selling to buy' are also wearing thin.



Despite injuries to Diaz and Jota, scoring goals hasn't been our issue - it's been our porous midfield, lack of pressing, lack of protection for the back four, and failing to control the middle of the pitch effectively. But I think it's about time some people accepted that we could've bought midfielders in the last 3 or 4 windows, but have chosen not to for a variety of reasons.

We've been in limbo with Ox/Keita for 2-3 years now - waiting for them to either be injury free and put in consistently high level performances, or leave for another club. But those two scenarios are inter-linked and one affects the other - the more injuries they've picked up and the less game time they get, the less attractive they are to other clubs. The less interest there is from other clubs (especially when it's smaller clubs that want them), then the less likely they'll want to leave - as it'll mean less success, less money, and let's face it - a massive step down from being around elite players and a manager like Jurgen.



It also never ceases to amaze me that some also can't understand the limitations of squad size, or the huge impact of having 2 injury prone players on decent wages that you can't seem to either keep fit or sell - but then say things like 'the club is negligent' or 'FSG are tight arses' - when we've actually successfully built an elite group of goalkeepers, defenders and strikers over the last 5 years.



Our current midfield situation isn't due to lack of funds, or negligence, or John Henry preferring a new yacht to Tchouameni. It's a combination of injuries, bad luck, players not wanting to leave, contracts, key targets not wanting to join, Jurgen's loyalty/faith in players (plus his belief he'll be able to get a tune out of them), plus many players all reaching (or passing) their peak at the same time.



We absolutely need a workhorse, durable, and ball winning/retaining midfielder this window, followed by a box to box elite midfielder in the summer - both in the 22 to 26 age range (although I'll make an exception for a 19 year old).



But if this was all as simple as some make out, then Ox would've been sold 2 years ago (plus probably Keita too), and we wouldn't be relying on an ageing Hendo/Thiago, or an out of form Fabinho, or a 37 year-old Milner, or playing a bunch of kids out of position. Fortunately it looks like the next 2 windows could finally fix this, letting Ox/Keita/Milner move on, whilst bring in at least 2 younger (and hopefully more durable) players.

Its always a balancing act getting an elite goalkeeper, defence, midfield and attack to peak at the same time - which is something we achieved between 2019 and 2022. If it wasn't for City we'd have won 3 titles in that period, so the argument about spending is mostly about 'we didn't spend as much as City' (who can...). During that same period, we've also had a global pandemic, been building a new training ground, a new stand, and been hit with unprecedented injuries, which are all massive mitigating factors for much of what has happened on and off the pitch.



I think given what we've seen over the last 12 months in terms of transfers, we could well see similar activity in midfield in the next 2-3 windows - especially as the pandemic is over, a lot of the main stand is paid off, Kirby is finished, and the ARE almost ready. Things are far, far better than people often make out, and the future is very bright despite our relatively poor start to the season.



Keyop This was a long, thoughtful post and merits more attention than it got, various arguments and a terrible performance meant it got a bit lost. But I've been meaning to respond so for what it's worth (which isn't a huge amount) here it is. Firstly, I think you end up strawmannirg the arguments and so it's no surprise that you find it hard to understand people's perspectives. You think that the complaints over not signing a midfield are to do with FSG refusing to sanction transfers or needing to 'sell to buy'. Some of the arguments are that yes but in order to understand and explain how we've fallen off a cliff you need to look at a whole web of problems. LOADS of the arguments for buying a CM in this thread have recognised that. Secondly, I think you're far too gentle on the club, at all levels, for the cock up that the failure to bring in a midfielder has been.Everyone accepts we could have but chose not too. I think there are some who question whether we could have bought CMs AND strengthened elsewhere. There's been a sense, strengthened by comments made by journalists, and seen in how low our net spend has been relative to lots of clubs, that we've not been given the money in the transfer market that we need and that we've been slow, time after time after time, to strengthen where we've needed too until it's been too late. This started with the forward line, with people begging for quality backup to the front 3 who actually play like our first choice forwards. And whilst we cantered to the title without any backup we were left short for cup competitions and we fell short when we had the best team I've ever seen. It then became a major problem at CB which we solved a year too late, almost certainly costing us a genuine title challenge. We should have gone into the new season with 4 senior CBs after selling Lovren, but we didn't. We then failed to bring in a CM the summer we eventually sorted CB AND we failed to bring in a CM the summer just gone, which was a shocking decision in the moment and has been borne out by events. What we have done is kept the team together by handing out big contracts to players, which was brilliant but it absolutely couldn't be at the cost of succession. That is, we needed to both be able to keep the team together and plan for the next team without falling off a cliff. But we seemingly haven't had the money for both. To some extent the issue may also be we've ended up misallocating the money somewhat, some of our players should not be on the contracts they're on, such as Henderson and Keita.There is clear truth here. We've been in limbo with Ox. That said, we gave him a big contract extension at a very silly time. We've also mismanaged Keita in that he's played much less than he should have given how good he actually is when he's on the pitch. At times it's been clear that Klopp hasn't trusted him/ trusted his body (even though he's been on the bench and nominally fit). We've clearly needed to move on Keita and Ox for a while now IF they were stopping us from bringing in other midfielders. Now maybe we haven't tried to because that's not our way of doing things, that is we don't push players out. If so, it was naive and arrogant to think we could do that and it not hurt us. Or maybe we did try but there's not been a huge amount of noise about it if so. But more than this, one of the massive problems we've got is we HAVE brought in players and so expanded the squad and the wage bill with youngsters totally unsuited to playing the no. 8 position in the way that Klopp needs his players to actually play it. Carvalho and Elliot are both great players with a bright future but at the moment they're not even close to Klopp 8s. Given the issues with squad bloat, issues you rightly point out, and given the presence of people like Milner, Ox and Keita, players who struggle to get on the pitch/ contribute effectively when they're on it, it was imperative that we didn't further bloat our first team squad with 'midfielders' who aren't good enough. And yet we did. No this isn't on FSG being tight, it's about awful decision making which is now costing us hugely. What's more, we've known that Milner, Ox and Keita are leaving at the end of the season. Could we not have jumped early with a CM? We'd have been bloated in midfield for a season but we were desperate for a midfielder so it really shouldn't have mattered. And then we went and brought in an emergency loan at CM anyway?!The reasons are complex yes but that doesn't mean serious mistakes haven't been made. They have. A club should never drop off as quickly as we have and we're in the process of wasting a golden few years in terms of sustaining success (CL football each year, competing for trophies). Some of what you say here was a consequence of decisions we made, BAD decisions we made. Milner is still here still taking up a spot in our depth chart still making it look to FSG (if they are looking at the squad and saying, 'you have 10 midfielders you don't need another') like we don't need another midfielder. But WE CHOSE to give him a contract extension. We didn't have to do that. We chose to sign Henderson up well into his 30s, we didn't have to do that. We chose to give Ox an extension which means he's STILL here, we didn't have to do that. We chose to bring in players totally unsuited to playing our way, we didn't have to do that. We chose to bring in a pretty expensive emergency loan signing who wasn't match fit and was injury prone, we didn't have to do that. And yes we've chosen to buy ANOTHER left sided forward when we're crying out for a CM. We didn't have to do that. It's not a simple process, but it is a sequence of bad decisions, small in isolation but adding up to a massive problem in the middle of the park.Is it that complex though? We've bought one senior midfielder (ignoring Elliot and Carvalho) in 5 years, Thiago, and he was the cherry on the cake who already needed energy and legs around him when we bought him, knowing most of his contract would be paid whilst in his 30s. We should have known that several of our CMs aren't up to it for literally years. We don't actually require world class talent in there. The way Klopp has typically setup his midfield makes it a very fungible position and we've had Thiago to sprinkle some world class progressive passing in there.And yes bad luck and players declining earlier than we've have liked have all contributed but when one part of your team is incredibly dysfunctional and completely unable to play the way Klopp has always wanted his midfielders to play, none of those issues justify refusing to act in the moment. They are mitigating factors for the position we've landed in, they are not mitigating factors for failing to deal with the very real footballing issue. That is, the on pitch reality of a midfield that cannot run. We've simply confounded bad luck, unfortunate timing, and reasonable decisions in the moment which have turned out to be bad ones, with the ongoing refusal to bring in a midfielder. Why have we done that? I suspect one reason is because we've massively misjudged where this group of players are. Klopp's been doing that for a while, he played some abysmal midfield combinations last season and (against Chelsea in the league for example), when other options were available. He seemed to be genuinely happy with our midfield options in the summer until injuries. Some would use Tchouamani as counter evidence for that but he seems, with hindsight, to have been a 'we're not desperate for a CM but this player is too good not to bring in' type strategy rather than a 'we desperately, desperately need an athletic, young, entering his prime, 6/8 controller so we'll do everything in our power to get one' strategy. And yes, Lobo, as you're wanting people to have some balls, I think lots of this failure to understand where our squad really is, is down to Klopp and his team.Now maybe we'll go out and bring in an athletic, entering his prime, CM over the next few weeks which will be good. But it still won't explain why we didn't have one ready to go on the 1st January. A CM like this wouldn't immediately solve our problems, but equally they won't be solved without one (probably 3 to be honest but one would be a start).