Arent these the deals FSG should be all over? Is there a reason why we shouldn't be getting cheap South American talent and developing them? At the end of the day we scouted Enzo and Caicedo before not moving forward to sign both. Hindsight is 20/20, but these are the kind of punts that I would rather us take, than buying the likes of Carvalho and Elliot who we have no idea of where to fit them on the pitch.



Even City and Chelsea are signing moneyball signings from South America right now, United and Arsenal took punts from that market too recently. Why don't we?



For a club that's often made note of how we prefer to make superstars and not buy them, we don't tend to do an awful lot of it, do we?It's understandable that Klopp might not want a bloated squad with players he's not signed off on, but there are so many great talents out there at very affordable prices, which as you say should appeal to FSG's model, the moneyball type signings.We've shot ourselves in the foot in regards to so many players like this. The moment a Bellingham goes to a Dortmund that's basically us out of the race. Now bare in mind that one could actually happen (maybe?) but seems extremely rare.Carvalho is an interesting case. Was coming to the end of his contract with Fulham which allowed us to buy him. If he'd done the exact same numbers with three years on his deal then we'd have probably been nowhere near the conversation.As for why we don't buy from South America maybe it's because we've been burned in the past on work permit issues. If it is though it's a pretty weak excuse.