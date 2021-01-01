hear hear
Well said, wasting a whole fucking season, ending up in the Europa because we don't buy any midfielders for him to turn us down and join Real.
And he isn't even that good. We heard the same hyperbolic shite about Sancho and Werner. FFS you'd think it was a 25 year old Maradona we were chasing.
I get the sentiments, but that's so wrong on so many levels...
Bellingham is not the reason why we didn't buy a midfielder. It's because we seemingly put all of our eggs in the Tchouameni basket. Like Plan B was a foreign concept, never seemed to exist. I don't think that Bellingham was plan B, but even now when, according to all credible sources, we are after him, we don't seem to have Plan B again.
On the Bellingham quality, I'd take the word of those who played with him over yours every day of the week that ends in a "y".
We are horrible at the moment, but I would question many other aspects that led to that before I questionm the players (which we admittedly lack):
1. Our medical department
2. Our training methods
3. Our player retention policy (with respect to injuries and age)
4. Lack of Plan B in the pursuit of a midfielder last summer.
Anyway, just my tuppence.