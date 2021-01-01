We've had a couple of windows like that in recent years.



It's the self-congratulatory air of how we go about our business that rankles me, like we're so much smarter than everyone else. Those dreaded media pieces with us looking down on other clubs doing business late in the window when we had our business wrapped up aaages ago (largely because we did bugger all in the market).



Increasingly it seems like Ramsey should have been viewed as a youth recruit given we prefer Milner and Gomez to him at RB, and the Carvalho signing makes zero sense especially after signing Gakpo as I literally don't see where he gets games once everyone is fit (he's not getting them now with Diaz/Jota out and Gakpo ineligible). Add in failing to address areas of weakness (midfield primarily) and bizarre decisions on contract renewals in the past 12 months, and we aren't looking too clever now.



There just doesn't seem to have been a cohesive plan for the past 2 years (maybe more) and in fairness that falls at everyone's door. My main concern is there seems to be a real reluctance to acknowledge this at the club, which doesn't give me much faith for rectifying it.



Agreed. If we're tight for cash (which I don't understand), then why are we spending money on Carvalho and Elliot and the like unless there is a clear plan for them? I'm all for us buying talented kids, but they don't seem able to contribute right now at the level we need, nor fit into our system.Who looked at a typical Klopp side and said "what we need here is more technically gifted but physically limited kids for the midfield?" Henderson, Milner, Gini - all physical beasts at their peak, capable of running the opposition to despair, fighting for every ball, never bullied. And replaced by... well, no one. And sure, Ox and Keita could have been the replacements, but it's been clear for years now that that was not going to come to pass, and still we did nothing?I don't understand it, and I don't really care who is to blame, but it looks like a right mess from the outside, and it's hard to see how we fix it any time soon with our current loveshy purchasing policy.