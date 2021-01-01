« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1040 on: Yesterday at 11:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 09:58:55 pm
We've had a couple of windows like that in recent years.

It's the self-congratulatory air of how we go about our business that rankles me, like we're so much smarter than everyone else. Those dreaded media pieces with us looking down on other clubs doing business late in the window when we had our business wrapped up aaages ago (largely because we did bugger all in the market).

Increasingly it seems like Ramsey should have been viewed as a youth recruit given we prefer Milner and Gomez to him at RB, and the Carvalho signing makes zero sense especially after signing Gakpo as I literally don't see where he gets games once everyone is fit (he's not getting them now with Diaz/Jota out and Gakpo ineligible). Add in failing to address areas of weakness (midfield primarily) and bizarre decisions on contract renewals in the past 12 months, and we aren't looking too clever now.

There just doesn't seem to have been a cohesive plan for the past 2 years (maybe more) and in fairness that falls at everyone's door. My main concern is there seems to be a real reluctance to acknowledge this at the club, which doesn't give me much faith for rectifying it.

Agreed. If we're tight for cash (which I don't understand), then why are we spending money on Carvalho and Elliot and the like unless there is a clear plan for them? I'm all for us buying talented kids, but they don't seem able to contribute right now at the level we need, nor fit into our system.

Who looked at a typical Klopp side and said "what we need here is more technically gifted but physically limited kids for the midfield?" Henderson, Milner, Gini - all physical beasts at their peak, capable of running the opposition to despair, fighting for every ball, never bullied. And replaced by... well, no one. And sure, Ox and Keita could have been the replacements, but it's been clear for years now that that was not going to come to pass, and still we did nothing?

I don't understand it, and I don't really care who is to blame, but it looks like a right mess from the outside, and it's hard to see how we fix it any time soon with our current loveshy purchasing policy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1041 on: Yesterday at 11:49:03 pm »
In the article about Nunes, it says: but the deal is still very much alive this month before saying hed likely move to us in the summer. Does that mean theres a chance he could come in January or am I talking rubbish?

Also, Ive read that you can get dispensation from FIFA to allow a player to play for a third club within one season but Ive no idea if thats true or not.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1042 on: Yesterday at 11:50:23 pm »
Quote from: Two-Headed Sex Beast on Yesterday at 11:49:03 pm
In the article about Nunes, it says: but the deal is still very much alive this month before saying hed likely move to us in the summer. Does that mean theres a chance he could come in January or am I talking rubbish?

Also, Ive read that you can get dispensation from FIFA to allow a player to play for a third club within one season but Ive no idea if thats true or not.

Ive been trying to see if we could get special permission for him to play for a third club but I cant find it🤔
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1043 on: Yesterday at 11:53:28 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:44:08 pm
Do we get some money? Enough to buy a midfielder??
it frees up a non homegrown spot in the squad if bobby leaves now
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1044 on: Yesterday at 11:54:16 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:53:28 pm
it frees up a non homegrown spot in the squad if bobby leaves now

I mean they could definitely afford to give us £100m to get him 6 months early but it's likely just a bosman for the summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1045 on: Yesterday at 11:59:15 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 11:48:32 pm
Agreed. If we're tight for cash (which I don't understand), then why are we spending money on Carvalho and Elliot and the like unless there is a clear plan for them? I'm all for us buying talented kids, but they don't seem able to contribute right now at the level we need, nor fit into our system.

Who looked at a typical Klopp side and said "what we need here is more technically gifted but physically limited kids for the midfield?" Henderson, Milner, Gini - all physical beasts at their peak, capable of running the opposition to despair, fighting for every ball, never bullied. And replaced by... well, no one. And sure, Ox and Keita could have been the replacements, but it's been clear for years now that that was not going to come to pass, and still we did nothing?

I don't understand it, and I don't really care who is to blame, but it looks like a right mess from the outside, and it's hard to see how we fix it any time soon with our current loveshy purchasing policy.
I honestly can't fathom how we are tight for cash.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 12:05:27 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 11:48:32 pm
Agreed. If we're tight for cash (which I don't understand), then why are we spending money on Carvalho and Elliot and the like unless there is a clear plan for them? I'm all for us buying talented kids, but they don't seem able to contribute right now at the level we need, nor fit into our system.

I think Elliott and Carvalho are effectively punts whereby they may make it, but if not we sell for good money (like Solanke and the rest were), the issue is they are being overused in a disfunctional team and being shoehorned into roles they aren't suited to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1047 on: Today at 12:11:50 am »
Quote
Manchester City will sign Argentinian top talent Máximo Perrone from Vélez,  verbal agreement confirmed and here we go  deal at final stages. 🔵🇦🇷 #MCFC

Perrone will not join City Group clubs, but directly Man City right after the Sudamericano Sub20.

Deal worth $8m plus taxes.

Arent these the deals FSG should be all over? Is there a reason why we shouldn't be getting cheap South American talent and developing them? At the end of the day we scouted Enzo and Caicedo before not moving forward to sign both. Hindsight is 20/20, but these are the kind of punts that I would rather us take, than buying the likes of Carvalho and Elliot who we have no idea of where to fit them on the pitch.

Even City and Chelsea are signing moneyball signings from South America right now, United and Arsenal took punts from that market too recently. Why don't we?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1048 on: Today at 12:13:34 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 12:11:50 am
Arent these the deals FSG should be all over? Is there a reason why we shouldn't be getting cheap South American talent and developing them? At the end of the day we scouted Enzo and Caicedo before not moving forward to sign both. Hindsight is 20/20, but these are the kind of punts that I would rather us take, than buying the likes of Carvalho and Elliot who we have no idea of where to fit them on the pitch.

Even City and Chelsea are signing moneyball signings from South America right now, United and Arsenal took punts from that market too recently. Why don't we?

Not enough money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1049 on: Today at 12:14:55 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:13:34 am
Not enough money.
But these signings cost a lower transfer fee than what we paid for Carvalho and Elliot and they're probably on similar wages considering even MLS clubs pay more money than what is being offered to players in Argentina and the like.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1050 on: Today at 12:22:45 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 12:24:33 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 11:54:16 pm
I mean they could definitely afford to give us £100m to get him 6 months early but it's likely just a bosman for the summer.
I doubt it that much 6 months early but agree it likely for the summer we will see though
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #1052 on: Today at 12:28:48 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 12:11:50 am
Arent these the deals FSG should be all over? Is there a reason why we shouldn't be getting cheap South American talent and developing them? At the end of the day we scouted Enzo and Caicedo before not moving forward to sign both. Hindsight is 20/20, but these are the kind of punts that I would rather us take, than buying the likes of Carvalho and Elliot who we have no idea of where to fit them on the pitch.

Even City and Chelsea are signing moneyball signings from South America right now, United and Arsenal took punts from that market too recently. Why don't we?

For a club that's often made note of how we prefer to make superstars and not buy them, we don't tend to do an awful lot of it, do we?

It's understandable that Klopp might not want a bloated squad with players he's not signed off on, but there are so many great talents out there at very affordable prices, which as you say should appeal to FSG's model, the moneyball type signings.

We've shot ourselves in the foot in regards to so many players like this. The moment a Bellingham goes to a Dortmund that's basically us out of the race. Now bare in mind that one could actually happen (maybe?) but seems extremely rare.

Carvalho is an interesting case. Was coming to the end of his contract with Fulham which allowed us to buy him. If he'd done the exact same numbers with three years on his deal then we'd have probably been nowhere near the conversation.

As for why we don't buy from South America maybe it's because we've been burned in the past on work permit issues. If it is though it's a pretty weak excuse.
