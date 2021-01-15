Every other post in here over the summer was people wanting a switch to 4-2-3-1 but we tried it recently we looked no better and weve quickly gone back to 4-3-3.



The formation isnt the issue, its the midfield and full backs being spread out all the time.



I meant more in terms of how we usually set the midfield 3, we just haven't got the players for it due to lack of legs/pace/age/fitness issues etc.But then you'll still have issues with the 4-2-3-1 without midfield reinforcements. 4231 can either be effectively 4-2-4 or 4-5-1 depending on tactics/personnel.When we've looked solid this season are when we've been compact, tough to break down and back to basics like Napoli and Man City at home. We kept clean sheets and barely gave them a sniff, while being a threat on the break and won the game. We did that because of the quality of the opponent (both of whom have created chances at will when we've played them away with our usual wide open spaces).Either we sign what we need now or just go back to basics tactically. Formation itself isn't really the issue.