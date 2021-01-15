« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 10449 times)

Online NewfoundRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #560 on: Today at 01:07:34 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:49:19 am

We are not run like a bloke at a car boot sale where he has to sell his Blu-Ray collection to get the cash in before he can go over and buy some Kate Bush records.

That seems a pretty unlikely invented scenario to make your point. I cant believe you are running up that hill.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #561 on: Today at 01:08:32 pm »
We will probably have other investment by the time the summer rolls round so i wouldn't be surprised if that goes towards Bellingham, obviously we can't do that now. We've probably briefed some individuals that we can't do it in January and though competition might be more fierce for his signature in the summer well our financial capabilities might of changed quite considerably also.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #562 on: Today at 01:08:58 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 12:45:10 pm
Maybe we need to rethink what is going on.
Klopp is slowly building his second team.
We assume the team he is building will be a team designed like Klopp 1.0.

However the evidence based on recent transfers suggests otherwise.
Klopps great Dortmund side was primarily 4231 and designed to be aggressive and pretty much bypass midfield.

Reus was his 10, and what a player. Carvalho excelled in this role at Fulham. Bobby can play this role. They can both also play as a false 9. Jota can play 9 & 10.
Nunez will work as a sole striker. Gakpo can also play this role.
Salah is incredible no matter where you play him.
Diaz and Gakpo provide great options on the left. Jota of course is great on the left, but better in the centre.
Now think about the tactical flexibility, speed, and ability across our attacking options.
Konate is a powerhouse- just how good will he become. VVD is going nowhere.

Our fullbacks are versatile, not to mention wold class.

Which leaves our midfield as the final piece of the jigsaw.
Who will play the Bender role, who plays the Gundongan role.

I am convinced we will get Bellingham.

Klopp is planning for the future.
This is a season of transition. It is possible we dont get CL.
Maybe we get well beaten by Madrid.

Lets stick together and give our great Manager the time to create a team with the ability to do it all again.

Stop talking sense. This is the transfer thread ...
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #563 on: Today at 01:11:36 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 12:53:54 pm
Building for 4231 makes sense.
With a bit of luck, we are already 90% there for this switch, even with our existing personnel, and assuming noone else signs.

I for one,  am all for bypassing midfield. 
Have a double pivot, 2DMs that never cross the halfway line and have everyone except for the 2 cb and 2 dms attack attack attack.

I don't think we have the players for our typical 4-3-3 anymore.
Offline cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #564 on: Today at 01:11:43 pm »
Its all just numbers written down- what we need to talk about is roles within the team. The 4231 shouts are to try and make us more secure by adding more defensive players (like the occasional 3 at the back shouts)- I don't think this manager will go that way.

We need more energy in the team to press firstly and to recover into shape in a transition. I think its more likely we will play with a higher line to compress space (Konate is so important), bring in someone firstly to do a Wijnaldum job of blocking space and passing lanes on the left (Caicedo or Kone) and a new Hendo to play the shuttler role on the right with Trent and Mo (hopefully Bellingham)
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #565 on: Today at 01:13:06 pm »


The biggest heart breaker is we never capitalised on our success under FSG, rather than build on our momentum they used it as an excuse to tighten their belts, what a generational mistake for a football club to make

weve got 2 seasons of catch up now ahead of us with perhaps one last hurrah under Klopp where we might have a chance of winning something

we will look back at this era as our biggest missed opportunity
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #566 on: Today at 01:14:44 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:13:06 pm

The biggest heart breaker is we never capitalised on our success under FSG, rather than build on our momentum they used it as an excuse to tighten their belts, what a generational mistake for a football club to make

weve got 2 seasons of catch up now ahead of us with perhaps one last hurrah under Klopp where we might have a chance of winning something

we will look back at this era as our biggest missed opportunity

I'll personally look back on the era as the one that delivered the first league title in my life time, but each to their own.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #567 on: Today at 01:16:28 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:11:36 pm
I don't think we have the players for 4-3-3 anymore.
Every other post in here over the summer was people wanting a switch to 4-2-3-1 but we tried it recently we looked no better and weve quickly gone back to 4-3-3.

The formation isnt the issue, its the midfield and full backs being spread out all the time.

Online Wabaloolah

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #568 on: Today at 01:21:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:24:57 am
Fucking hell. 10 pages and it's carnage.

If people don't behave nicely then the mods will take this service away. And I for one won't lose an ounce of sleep over it.
you can see now why there used to be a dedicated Transfer forum area, rather than a thread, that was only available during the windows. I'm hoping there's some serious discussion at bringing that back after the way things have been going recently
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #569 on: Today at 01:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 01:16:28 pm
Every other post in here over the summer was people wanting a switch to 4-2-3-1 but we tried it recently we looked no better and weve quickly gone back to 4-3-3.

The formation isnt the issue, its the midfield and full backs being spread out all the time.

I meant more in terms of how we usually set the midfield 3, we just haven't got the players for it due to lack of legs/pace/age/fitness issues etc.

But then you'll still have issues with the 4-2-3-1 without midfield reinforcements. 4231 can either be effectively 4-2-4 or 4-5-1 depending on tactics/personnel.

When we've looked solid this season are when we've been compact, tough to break down and back to basics like Napoli and Man City at home. We kept clean sheets and barely gave them a sniff, while being a threat on the break and won the game. We did that because of the quality of the opponent (both of whom have created chances at will when we've played them away with our usual wide open spaces).

Either we sign what we need now or just go back to basics tactically. Formation itself isn't really the issue.

Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #570 on: Today at 01:21:53 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:14:44 pm
I'll personally look back on the era as the one that delivered the first league title in my life time, but each to their own.

Yes indeed each to their own
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #571 on: Today at 01:22:08 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:31:27 am
Sorry but Elliot, Jones and Carvalho are not central midfielders, in the system we play football.

Fabinho and Thiago are starters but both have injury issues, and Henderson is not good enough or robust enough to start every match now. For example, he should NOT be starting today against Brentford, after a very poor showing against Leicester.

Bajetic looks like a really good player and maybe now have to start some games this season if Fab or Thiago don't get through to May without a knock.

You can name Elliot and Jones as many times as you like but in a 4-3-3 they are getting bullied and shown up against good Premier League midfields, and sometimes against poor ones as well.

I like positivity and backing our players but we need a physical presence in this midfield, we need it now and
to expect miracles from the likes of AOC and Keita now, when both have one eye on June exits, is surely madness.

I'll judge where we are on January 31st though.

Oh man, he knows. Or he should by now, because everyone keeps telling him that those guys are not central midfielders (or at least, not capable of playing there for us, at present, to an acceptable standard). It's utterly disingenuous to keep including them in his lists of our endless midfield options when everyone can see that we are overrun in midfield every week by almost every team.
Online FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #572 on: Today at 01:26:18 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 01:16:28 pm
Every other post in here over the summer was people wanting a switch to 4-2-3-1 but we tried it recently we looked no better and weve quickly gone back to 4-3-3.

The formation isnt the issue, its the midfield and full backs being spread out all the time.


It's a simple as this. We no longer have the legs in midfield to allow the fullbacks play as auxiliary wingers.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:31:01 pm by FlashGordon »
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #573 on: Today at 01:32:29 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:40:56 am
Thats not the current issue - we just spent some money
The issue is the imbalance in the squad and the shitty planning thats generated the problem  plus whether we do anything about it this window obv
If youd read the post I responded to, and the posts keyop quoted youd see that it wasnt just shitty planning, there was more at play.

My main issue is with people unwilling to try to understand why we are where we are and it isnt as simple as just shitty planning. Its the framing of complex issues in simplistic terms that gets me.

Bad luck has played a large part, as I think has availability. Obviously Klopp feels we could have taken more risks, but that felt like transfers in general rather than just midfielders. Theres also an argument that we were all in on Tchouameni and could have been more flexible. As ever, we seem to get injuries that target one position with laser guided accuracy.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #574 on: Today at 01:32:53 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:04:23 am
Yeah don't see the money being an issue, can't see us putting in all this supposed effort to get to May/June and go "oh sorry mate, we can't afford what Dortmund want haha". Whether we can afford anyone else on top of him is the massive question though, I don't think just signing him on his own does much for us as good as he is. Not unless Stef becomes incredible pretty much straight away anyway!
there will be players out of contract in June that we can get in on a free to compliment Bellingham, wouldn't surprise me if we start that this month by getting some on a pre-contract agreement
Offline JP!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #575 on: Today at 01:34:45 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:14:44 pm
I'll personally look back on the era as the one that delivered the first league title in my life time, but each to their own.

Yeah, thank god you said this.  The amount of whinging mingebags in our support is fucking unbelievable.   The entitlement culture that's crept into football in the last 5 years is fucking rancid.
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #576 on: Today at 01:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:32:53 pm
there will be players out of contract in June that we can get in on a free to compliment Bellingham
can't see FSG agreeing to pay people to say nice things about him.
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #577 on: Today at 01:37:43 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 01:34:45 pm
Yeah, thank god you said this.  The amount of whinging mingebags in our support is fucking unbelievable.   The entitlement culture that's crept into football in the last 5 years is fucking rancid.
I'd love to see age demographics on this trend.
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #578 on: Today at 01:39:35 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:35:36 pm
can't see FSG agreeing to pay people to say nice things about him.

Mingebags.
Online Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #579 on: Today at 01:40:35 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:37:43 pm
I'd love to see age demographics on this trend.

What's the age demographic of Twitter users?  ;)
Online CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #580 on: Today at 01:42:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:37:43 pm
I'd love to see age demographics on this trend.

There are def some grown ass men in here losing their shit over little snippets from journos, then becoming elated off others, before dropping down to the depths of transfer hell again.

It's hilarious and sad to watch at the same time.
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #581 on: Today at 01:43:15 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 01:32:29 pm
If youd read the post I responded to, and the posts keyop quoted youd see that it wasnt just shitty planning, there was more at play.

My main issue is with people unwilling to try to understand why we are where we are and it isnt as simple as just shitty planning. Its the framing of complex issues in simplistic terms that gets me.


Of course its complex, they're running a 600 million quid business and a 300 million quid salary bill ... its just not super relevant to list the mitigating factors or challenges because the brief is super clear (produce a squad that can challenge) and we can't take 'it was complex' to Brentford tonight and use it to get 3 points
Two things are true at once.. 1)  its a hard job - agreed, that's why the coaching and executive team are paid millions a year - 2) they've done a poor job of it over the last two years and ended up with a squad that's declined and, currently (subject to change) no structure or evident coherent plan to get it back to challenging

It's fine to disagree with 2 that's definitely a subject for debate but we have to judge on outputs of their process
Online filopastry

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #582 on: Today at 01:44:50 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 01:34:45 pm
Yeah, thank god you said this.  The amount of whinging mingebags in our support is fucking unbelievable.   The entitlement culture that's crept into football in the last 5 years is fucking rancid.

I have to agree, fucking hell I wonder how the current fanbase would deal with the shit we all had to work through in the Hicks and Gillett years.
Online Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #583 on: Today at 01:45:14 pm »
The fucking state of this thread :lmao

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:36:21 am
The transfer politics / opinion is starting to slightly mask the footballing need at the moment.

The need for a midfiedler started as a desire to stay on top - now (18 months later) its needed to get back to a consistent top 4 level.
This season we've conceeded big chances in pretty much every game we've played to ferocious attacks like Forest, Leeds, Villa etc etc - our xG against puts us in the middle of the league between Crystal Palace and Southampton.
This matches the eye test where every game results in an alarming amount of situations with no pressure on the ball, opposition players enjoying a shit ton of space in front of our back 4 or running in on goal
Klopp and team have tried pretty much every exisiting combination of players and set ups, including a recent midseason reset, but the problem hasn't changed

Our midfield isn't fit for purpose defenseively and it's turned a pretty automatic top 4 spot (given the rest of the talent in the squad) into a coin flip and we're sitting here with yet anothet opportuntiy to do something about it. (Ironically Bellingham doesn't do that much to deal with this specific problem so 'waiting for him' becomes a bit irrelevant in this context)
If we can get Konate and Keita fit for most of the remaining games that does help - Konate is probably our best defender now and allows us to play higher up and Keita is a better defensive midfielder than Elliot or Henderson so we can make some improvements using the squad.

The bottom line is the team has a chornic need that hasn't changed from the first game of the season when Fulham exploited the issue.
I'm still hopeful we get one or are trying because without it we're gambling with top 4 when its unnecessary

Absolutely nailed it. Regardless of who you think we should be targeting, our midfield has been providing an express post service to the opposition to get them at our defence (or past them). Clearly theres too many midfielders on the books which appears to be the main hurdle in getting one in, but waiting until the summer jeopardises staying in the top 4. Hopefully we can find a solution for someone that cover space when we dont have the ball, because teams are playing through us at will at the moment.
Online Persephone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #584 on: Today at 01:48:26 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:44:50 pm
I have to agree, fucking hell I wonder how the current fanbase would deal with the shit we all had to work through in the Hicks and Gillett years.
Twitter hashtags and tik tok videos.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #585 on: Today at 01:50:27 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 10:23:27 am
It seems to be possible for every other club we are competing against though, including fake clubs like City and Newcastle, and legitimate ones like Arsenal and United. Why are we so special in this regard?

Because the people who control the clubs finances are not willing or able to spend the money most of us want them to. They clearly dont want to run the club as a debt dependent business, or rely on covering massive losses each year with huge annual investment like Abramovic used to do. If other clubs want to plunge themselves into big debts then thats their choice, but I cant see FSG doing that with us.
Offline JP!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #586 on: Today at 01:51:07 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:44:50 pm
I have to agree, fucking hell I wonder how the current fanbase would deal with the shit we all had to work through in the Hicks and Gillett years.

They wouldn't, we'd roll over and die now, unless there was a trendy hashtag for it.  God forbid we go through a season or two like under Shankly where we don't win anything either.
