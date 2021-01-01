I think this being pushed again by the clubs sources reads to me that its part of a negotiation with someone? We don't have endless pots of money so don't ask for mad fees for our targets



Also- the self sustaining thing may be true but to what level is it applicable? We have spent a fortune in the last 12 months on forwards (£150m on Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo), we've got a load of money coming off the wage bill this summer (circa £30m) plus we are ending the capital investment (been running in the tens of millions for the past few summers).



I think this hasn't been praised enough. Signing 3 attackers of that talent level in less than 12 months for only £150 million is great work from our club. We have rebuilt our attacking department without limiting our chances of getting the best young midfieder in the World in the summer.As for the other midfielder people want on top of Bellingham, there might be different reasons why we are not pursuing him in January. Maybe we are planning to use the 4-2-3-1 or the 4-4-2 more often, now that we have the personell for it, maybe Jurgen and his staff have more faith in the development of Elliott, Carvalho, Jones and Bajcetic, or maybe the other midfielder we want (if we want him) is not available in January.With players like Ismael Bennacer, Ruben Neves, Youssouf Fofana or Djibril Sow having only 12 months left on their contracts in the summer, we might be able to strike a cut-price deal on top of signing Bellingham, and within our financial means ...