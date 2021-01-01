I would have agreed with you, if we didn't already have Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Elliott, Jones, Carvalho and Bajcetic for next season ...
Sorry but Elliot, Jones and Carvalho are not central midfielders, in the system we play football.
Fabinho and Thiago are starters but both have injury issues, and Henderson is not good enough or robust enough to start every match now. For example, he should NOT be starting today against Brentford, after a very poor showing against Leicester.
Bajetic looks like a really good player and maybe now have to start some games this season if Fab or Thiago don't get through to May without a knock.
You can name Elliot and Jones as many times as you like but in a 4-3-3 they are getting bullied and shown up against good Premier League midfields, and sometimes against poor ones as well.
I like positivity and backing our players but we need a physical presence in this midfield, we need it now and
to expect miracles from the likes of AOC and Keita now, when both have one eye on June exits, is surely madness.
I'll judge where we are on January 31st though.