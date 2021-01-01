« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 8484 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #480 on: Today at 09:58:11 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 09:54:17 am
The reality is that we already have 3 x 40mill plus midfielders, and looking at the age range I think Klopp felt that his first team midfield would be Fabinho, Ox and Keita by now given the age range and cost of the players. Its not that the club havent invested in midfield because they have, but the investment in Ox and Keita didnt work out and thats the issue. Its easy for City, Chelsea or Man Utd to recover from bad signings as they can afford to get replacements, but when we do it then it sets us back as we try to recover.
We bought 2 of them nearly 6 years ago & Fabinho nearly 5.
Keita & Ox have been injured for years.

Im talking about recent investment of course. Part of the problem is keeping injury prone players at the club.
Curtis Jones needs a loan next summer for example.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #481 on: Today at 09:59:25 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 07:16:46 am
Nah it refers to people who are incredibly snide and rude to others just cos they dont agree with the clubs stance and are on discussion boards even though theyre allergic to opposing views  :wave

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #482 on: Today at 10:01:23 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 09:54:17 am
The reality is that we already have 3 x 40mill plus midfielders, and looking at the age range I think Klopp felt that his first team midfield would be Fabinho, Ox and Keita by now given the age range and cost of the players. Its not that the club havent invested in midfield because they have, but the investment in Ox and Keita didnt work out and thats the issue. Its easy for City, Chelsea or Man Utd to recover from bad signings as they can afford to get replacements, but when we do it then it sets us back as we try to recover.
Yes but at what point was Klopp supposed to engage plan B? It's been obvious for a painfully long time that post-ACL Oxlade-Chamberlain was a shadow of his former self and of little use for our aspirations, and Keita, well he's just been frustrating for a good few seasons now.

You don't shrug your shoulders and hope against all the evidence to dare, they'll somehow revert to the players we signed. You do something about it, before the damage becomes extensive.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #483 on: Today at 10:02:08 am »
would not surprise if after the Brighton game things change

I can see Caicedo,McAllister & with De Zerbi's set up dominating our midfield
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #484 on: Today at 10:03:08 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:43:18 am
In the Summer Klopp was happy with our options in midfield, and he only changed his mind a couple of days before the window shut when everyone got injured. We're now only missing Jones, Milner and Arthur who all sound like they'll be back within a month. So it's not too surprising that he doesn't want to spend on a midfielder now. It's a return to reality from the time during December when there was talk of signing both Bellingham and Enzo, and that the chance of new investment meant that FSG would break the shackles and we'd abandon our model from the last 10 years.

I really don't see how we sign Bellingham in the summer and make the additional changes that we desperately need. With that in mind, I'm not sure how we get Bellingham at all.

It's interesting hearing his comments about rotation etc.. He's always preferred to have a small squad of players but it looks like that might be changing given the increasing fixture congestion.

It's with age as well. You can't be starting players like Henderson and Thiago 3 games in a week and we need to stop running Fabinho into the ground. With Keita, Jones and Arthur being injured all season before the World Cup and Bajcetic not really used either we haven't had those rotational options. We need to move on from Elliott and Carvalho in midfield as well if we're playing our usual 4-3-3.

We have been looking for that 6/8 hybrid but if we don't get them this m onth we'll just have to show faith in Bajcetic and hope Keita (and Fabinho/Thiago) stay fit for the rest of the season.

We generally got by in midfield last season (although it could be our weakness in many key games) because Fabinho and Thiago mostly stayed fit but suffered particularly this season when Fabinho was burnt out/off form and Thiago injured. We saw again what happened though the other night when one is missing and the balance isn't right.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #485 on: Today at 10:03:54 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:53:19 am
He is arriving from a terrible league. He will need time to adapt most likely so I expect him to play from the left.

I hope he is the exception but nearly every Dutch forward arriving from the eredivisie has flopped in the PL.

Suarez isnt relevant as this was when the PL was much weaker than it is now.

Everything you've said there is wrong, and it still doesn't change the fact that Gakpo is much more than a left forward ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #486 on: Today at 10:05:01 am »
If we aren't going to sign someone else then I feel we need to change our tactics. Nothing too drastic is needed. Just something that will make us a bit more compact/solid. Possibly just drop our line 5 yards back or something.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #487 on: Today at 10:05:45 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:53:19 am
He is arriving from a terrible league. He will need time to adapt most likely so I expect him to play from the left.

I hope he is the exception but nearly every Dutch forward arriving from the eredivisie has flopped in the PL.

Suarez isnt relevant as this was when the PL was much weaker than it is now.

Look at Brighton stopping shopping in the Eredivisie & went to South America.

So Suarez would have flopped if the PL was as strong as it is now? What kind of nonsense is this? Of course everyone from the Eredivisie has flopped if you discount the ones that haven't.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #488 on: Today at 10:06:17 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:03:54 am
Everything you've said there is wrong, and it still doesn't change the fact that Gakpo is much more than a left forward ...
name me a succesful forward signed from the Eredivisie in the last 9 years?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #489 on: Today at 10:06:22 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:03:54 am
Everything you've said there is wrong, and it still doesn't change the fact that Gakpo is much more than a left forward ...

Yeah Id slow your roll on this one  Its not clear yet whether hell be a good enough left forward to make it for us let alone any other role. Lets wait and see
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #490 on: Today at 10:08:59 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:05:01 am
If we aren't going to sign someone else then I feel we need to change our tactics. Nothing too drastic is needed. Just something that will make us a bit more compact/solid. Possibly just drop our line 5 yards back or something.

Fuck it, just play 5-0-5 and try and outscore the opposition. It'll be bad for the heart but I'll take it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #491 on: Today at 10:12:14 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:05:01 am
If we aren't going to sign someone else then I feel we need to change our tactics. Nothing too drastic is needed. Just something that will make us a bit more compact/solid. Possibly just drop our line 5 yards back or something.

It's been the frustrating thing as well with our complacency in sorting the midfield. If you want to get by with what we have then you have to compromise tactically. To carry a highline you need the midfield to be solid.

If you drop back a bit and make the midfield more compact then we've still got the forward players to hurt teams, we just might not necessarily be 1-0 down after 3 minutes every game. Examples are Napoli and City home. Very solid performances with clean sheets and not giving the opposition much. Then compare how we set up when we played them away and gave chances away at will.

Other option is just go all out attack like 13/14 which might have been feasible if we had all our forwards fit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #492 on: Today at 10:15:17 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:06:17 am
name me a succesful forward signed from the Eredivisie in the last 9 years?



Do you have a list of forwards signed from Holland over the past 9 years?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #493 on: Today at 10:15:39 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:43:18 am
In the Summer Klopp was happy with our options in midfield, and he only changed his mind a couple of days before the window shut when everyone got injured. We're now only missing Jones, Milner and Arthur who all sound like they'll be back within a month. So it's not too surprising that he doesn't want to spend on a midfielder now. It's a return to reality from the time during December when there was talk of signing both Bellingham and Enzo, and that the chance of new investment meant that FSG would break the shackles and we'd abandon our model from the last 10 years.

I really don't see how we sign Bellingham in the summer and make the additional changes that we desperately need. With that in mind, I'm not sure how we get Bellingham at all.

It's interesting hearing his comments about rotation etc.. He's always preferred to have a small squad of players but it looks like that might be changing given the increasing fixture congestion.

If hes genuinely happy with what weve got having seen our games since the summer he needs someone with enough power at the club to help him out and show him the problems. But given the very blueprint that all of us are looking for (hard running, effective pressing, back very quickly in numbers when were broken on) is missing and given its Klopps blueprint, theres no way hes happy with what hes seen.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #494 on: Today at 10:16:27 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:06:22 am
Yeah Id slow your roll on this one  Its not clear yet whether hell be a good enough left forward to make it for us let alone any other role. Lets wait and see

Imagine telling fellow supporters to not get too excited about a player we just signed.  ::)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #495 on: Today at 10:17:14 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:06:17 am
name me a succesful forward signed from the Eredivisie in the last 9 years?


Bony, Eriksen (ok bit of a stretch calling him a forward player but certainly an attacking midfelder at times), Chadli I seem to recall being decent, Tadic, Pelle (needed Mr Google to find him ), Wijnaldum (technically he was an attacking player when he was in Holland and when he made the move to Newcastle  ;D ).


Is easier to make a list of defenders and midfielders who did well for their PL clubs after moving than forwards if confined to the last decade only.

From what I can tell the better forwards from the Dutch league tended to move to other leagues like the Bundesliga during that 9 or 10 year period.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #496 on: Today at 10:19:13 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:05:45 am
So Suarez would have flopped if the PL was as strong as it is now? What kind of nonsense is this? Of course everyone from the Eredivisie has flopped if you discount the ones that haven't.
no obviously Suarez was exceptional.
But I do not want us shopping in the Eredivisie. Its a very weak league especially physically.
The Dutch in general are not developing top class players in general.

France & England the best in Europe superior athletes with technical ability.
The Dutch bit like Spain too much focus on technical players which is no use if you get outrun & knocked off the ball
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #497 on: Today at 10:21:18 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:16:27 am
Imagine telling fellow supporters to not get too excited about a player we just signed.  ::)

He's not saying don't be hopeful he'll be a good signing or be excited to see him play. He's just saying we don't really know if he'll succeed here or not until we him play for us. And that's why he's telling the Macedonian one to reign it in a bit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #498 on: Today at 10:22:45 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:16:27 am
Imagine telling fellow supporters to not get too excited about a player we just signed.  ::)

I am the transfer grinch  I mean its exciting finding out how good he is or isnt .. how about that :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #499 on: Today at 10:23:27 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 09:45:25 am
Nothing wrong with wanting the board to back Klopp with a bigger budget, but when you dont have the money then its not possible.

Net spend on transfers can be misleading though as you dont factor in signing on fees and agents fees, so whilst it may appear we should have money the reality is signing players costs a lot more than just the transfer fee.

It seems to be possible for every other club we are competing against though, including fake clubs like City and Newcastle, and legitimate ones like Arsenal and United. Why are we so special in this regard?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #500 on: Today at 10:24:39 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:19:13 am
no obviously Suarez was exceptional.
But I do not want us shopping in the Eredivisie. Its a very weak league especially physically.
The Dutch in general are not developing top class players in general.

France & England the best in Europe superior athletes with technical ability.
The Dutch bit like Spain too much focus on technical players which is no use if you get outrun & knocked off the ball



Surely we should buy based on what we think of the player and not what we think of the league he is in.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #501 on: Today at 10:24:41 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:19:13 am
no obviously Suarez was exceptional.
But I do not want us shopping in the Eredivisie. Its a very weak league especially physically.
The Dutch in general are not developing top class players in general.

France & England the best in Europe superior athletes with technical ability.
The Dutch bit like Spain too much focus on technical players which is no use if you get outrun & knocked off the ball

It's about the player though. Gakpo is 6 foot 4. I don't think that is the case with Dutch players either. Look at Dirk Kuyt - he was a starter for Holland for a decade and anything but technical or bruisers like Van Bommel and Nigel De Jong. If anything they've been technically short in recent times or admittedly less top players in general.

It's a weak league but Ajax/PSV/Feyernoord have always had strong Academies and Ajax and traditionally PSV (Romario/Ronaldo going back a while) strong recruitment along the lines of Benfica and Porto.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #502 on: Today at 10:27:19 am »
Quote from: NightDancer on Today at 10:17:14 am

Bony, Eriksen (ok bit of a stretch calling him a forward player but certainly an attacking midfelder at times), Chadli I seem to recall being decent, Tadic, Pelle (needed Mr Google to find him ), Wijnaldum (technically he was an attacking player when he was in Holland and when he made the move to Newcastle  ;D ).


Is easier to make a list of defenders and midfielders who did well for their PL clubs after moving than forwards if confined to the last decade only.

From what I can tell the better forwards from the Dutch league tended to move to other leagues like the Bundesliga during that 9 or 10 year period.
So bad at City.
As you have proven there has been none in the last 7 years in terms of forwards.

Locadia,Depay,Bergwijn(good player imo)Antony,Jansen,Jahanbakhsh,Altidore,Luuk De Jong,Assaidi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #503 on: Today at 10:28:34 am »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 10:24:41 am
It's about the player though. Gakpo is 6 foot 4. I don't think that is the case with Dutch players either. Look at Dirk Kuyt - he was a starter for Holland for a decade and anything but technical or bruisers like Van Bommel and Nigel De Jong. If anything they've been technically short in recent times or admittedly less top players in general.

It's a weak league but Ajax/PSV/Feyernoord have always had strong Academies and Ajax and traditionally PSV (Romario/Ronaldo going back a while) strong recruitment along the lines of Benfica and Porto.



He's not. He's smaller than VVD and please don't use Wiki as your source to back up your claim. They are loads of other sites that say differently.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #504 on: Today at 10:30:25 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:14:27 pm
I think we have to take a step back really and acknowledge that whilst we all want a midfielder, that if this was another club then we as fans would list all the midfielders and ask .how much more do these c*nts want?.
I dont want to be like Mac Red listing players but we have Fabinho, Henderson, Milner, Thiago, Elliott, Keita, Arthur, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jones for our midfield positions. Thats 9 midfielders and at least 6 of them are on £100k a week (Thiago is on £200k a week) and even of the ones that are not, Elliott is pretty much a regular.
The facts are that if you are one of the financial people you should be asking why do we have so many midfielders and why are they so expensive? I would be questioning why we are unable to move so many of these players on.
At the end of the day the midfield is a mess and we have ended up in a shite situation partly through being unlucky and partly through decisions. Thats why I am sanguine about not now signing a midfielder because the whole thing needs knocking down and starting again.
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 09:54:17 am
The reality is that we already have 3 x 40mill plus midfielders, and looking at the age range I think Klopp felt that his first team midfield would be Fabinho, Ox and Keita by now given the age range and cost of the players. Its not that the club havent invested in midfield because they have, but the investment in Ox and Keita didnt work out and thats the issue. Its easy for City, Chelsea or Man Utd to recover from bad signings as they can afford to get replacements, but when we do it then it sets us back as we try to recover.
These posts pretty much nail it for me, and I still find it hard to understand how people can't see this.

It was clear that Fabinho, Keita and Ox were Jurgen's long term midfield plan a few years ago, and would've been the perfect combination of control, strength, energy, and directness if things had worked out. But two of those 3 haven't worked out, which has created a huge issue for us for the last 2-3 years. We've also invested over £150m plus wages in Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo in the last 12 months, so the comments about FSG being tight or us not spending are dead in the water. The arguments around the 'Coutinho money' or 'selling to buy' are also wearing thin.

Despite injuries to Diaz and Jota, scoring goals hasn't been our issue - it's been our porous midfield, lack of pressing, lack of protection for the back four, and failing to control the middle of the pitch effectively. But I think it's time some accepted that we could've bought midfielders in the last 4 or 5 windows, but have chosen not to for a variety of reasons.

We've been in limbo with Ox/Keita for 2-3 years now - waiting for them to either be injury free and put in consistently high level performances, or leave for another club. But those two scenarios are inter-linked and one affects the other - the more injuries they've picked up and the less game time they get, the less attractive they are to other clubs. The less interest there is from other clubs (especially when it's smaller clubs that want them), then the less likely they'll want to leave - as it'll mean less success, less money, and let's face it - a massive step down from being around elite players and a manager like Jurgen.

It also never ceases to amaze me that some also can't understand the limitations of squad size, or the huge impact of having 2 injury prone players on decent wages that you can't seem to either keep fit or sell - but then say things like 'the club is negligent' or 'FSG are tight arses' - when we've actually successfully built an elite group of goalkeepers, defenders and strikers over the last 5 years.

Our current midfield situation isn't due to lack of funds, or negligence, or John Henry preferring a new yacht to Tchouameni. It's a combination of injuries, bad luck, players not wanting to leave, contracts, key targets not wanting to join, Jurgen's loyalty/faith in players (plus his belief he'll be able to get a tune out of them), plus many players all reaching (or passing) their peak at the same time.

We absolutely need a workhorse, durable, and ball winning/retaining midfielder this window, followed by a box to box elite midfielder in the summer - both in the 22 to 26 age range (although I'll make an exception for a 19 year old).

But if this was all as simple as some make out, then Ox would've been sold 2 years ago (plus probably Keita too), and we wouldn't be relying on an ageing Hendo/Thiago, or an out of form Fabinho, or a 37 year-old Milner, or playing a bunch of kids out of position. Fortunately it looks like the next 2 windows could finally fix this, letting Ox/Keita/Milner move on, whilst bring in at least 2 younger (and hopefully more durable) players.

Its always a balancing act getting an elite goalkeeper, defence, midfield and attack to peak at the same time - which is something we achieved between 2019 and 2022. If it wasn't for City we'd have won 3 titles in that period, so the argument about spending is mostly about 'we didn't spend as much as City' (who can...). During that same period, we've also had a global pandemic, been building a new training ground, a new stand, and been hit with unprecedented injuries, which are all massive mitigating factors for much of what has happened on and off the pitch.

I think given what we've seen over the last 12 months in terms of transfers, we could well see similar activity in midfield in the next 2-3 windows - especially as the pandemic is over, a lot of the main stand is paid off, Kirby is finished, and the ARE almost ready. Things are far, far better than people often make out, and the future is very bright despite our relatively poor start to the season.
« Reply #505 on: Today at 10:30:46 am »
If Klopp thinks we don't need a midfielder then that's fine. But he's got to sort the ones we do have out. Because bar Thaigo the rest have been pretty awful.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #506 on: Today at 10:30:49 am »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 10:24:41 am
It's about the player though. Gakpo is 6 foot 4. I don't think that is the case with Dutch players either. Look at Dirk Kuyt - he was a starter for Holland for a decade and anything but technical or bruisers like Van Bommel and Nigel De Jong. If anything they've been technically short in recent times or admittedly less top players in general.

It's a weak league but Ajax/PSV/Feyernoord have always had strong Academies and Ajax and traditionally PSV (Romario/Ronaldo going back a while) strong recruitment along the lines of Benfica and Porto.
I like the look of Gakpo but the defending in those youtube clips is lower championship standard

I am not expecting an immediate impact like Diaz or Jota. Even Nunez has adapted quite quick despite the agenda against him.
But Diaz & Nunez were performing very well in the Champions League . Jota in the PL.
Gakpo has literally not much experience at the highest level. He will need time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #507 on: Today at 10:34:54 am »
So if I'm to believe this thread, we don't take enough chances on unproven talent, except when we do and then we shouldn't

Fuck me..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #508 on: Today at 10:36:21 am »
The transfer politics / opinion is starting to slightly mask the footballing need at the moment.

The need for a midfiedler started as a desire to stay on top - now (18 months later) its needed to get back to a consistent top 4 level.
This season we've conceeded big chances in pretty much every game we've played to ferocious attacks like Forest, Leeds, Villa etc etc - our xG against puts us in the middle of the league between Crystal Palace and Southampton.
This matches the eye test where every game results in an alarming amount of situations with no pressure on the ball, opposition players enjoying a shit ton of space in front of our back 4 or running in on goal
Klopp and team have tried pretty much every exisiting combination of players and set ups, including a recent midseason reset, but the problem hasn't changed

Our midfield isn't fit for purpose defenseively and it's turned a pretty automatic top 4 spot (given the rest of the talent in the squad) into a coin flip and we're sitting here with yet anothet opportuntiy to do something about it. (Ironically Bellingham doesn't do that much to deal with this specific problem so 'waiting for him' becomes a bit irrelevant in this context)
If we can get Konate and Keita fit for most of the remaining games that does help - Konate is probably our best defender now and allows us to play higher up and Keita is a better defensive midfielder than Elliot or Henderson so we can make some improvements using the squad.

The bottom line is the team has a chornic need that hasn't changed from the first game of the season when Fulham exploited the issue.
I'm still hopeful we get one or are trying because without it we're gambling with top 4 when its unnecessary
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #509 on: Today at 10:38:46 am »
Paul Joyce

Liverpool face having to wait till the summer to sign Jude Bellingham who will cost around £130million, whilst also trying to see off intense competition from Real Madrid and Manchester City. An added complication (to signing players) is that Liverpools transfer strategy is built on a self-sustaining model, but theres only a few candidates that can be sold this winter, Firmino, Keita, Ox and Milner are all out of contract in the summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #510 on: Today at 10:40:58 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:30:49 am
I like the look of Gakpo but the defending in those youtube clips is lower championship standard

I am not expecting an immediate impact like Diaz or Jota. Even Nunez has adapted quite quick despite the agenda against him.
But Diaz & Nunez were performing very well in the Champions League . Jota in the PL.
Gakpo has literally not much experience at the highest level. He will need time.

At worst, he'll offer more than Ox or Carvalho on the left until Diaz and/or Jota are back.

I trust the club when it comes to identifying players (unless it's in a panic like Arthur or Kabak) because our scouting and due diligence is solid under Klopp and Edwards/Ward. We're buying the right characters as well as ability and potential.

Even with the midfield the players we've held interest in (Enzo/Bellingham/Caicedo etc) are the right players, it's just getting them in that's been the problem.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #511 on: Today at 10:43:00 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:38:46 am
Paul Joyce

Liverpool face having to wait till the summer to sign Jude Bellingham who will cost around £130million, whilst also trying to see off intense competition from Real Madrid and Manchester City. An added complication (to signing players) is that Liverpools transfer strategy is built on a self-sustaining model, but theres only a few candidates that can be sold this winter, Firmino, Keita, Ox and Milner are all out of contract in the summer.
Nothing out of the ordinary there really?
« Reply #512 on: Today at 10:43:34 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:38:46 am
Paul Joyce

Liverpool face having to wait till the summer to sign Jude Bellingham who will cost around £130million, whilst also trying to see off intense competition from Real Madrid and Manchester City. An added complication (to signing players) is that Liverpools transfer strategy is built on a self-sustaining model, but theres only a few candidates that can be sold this winter, Firmino, Keita, Ox and Milner are all out of contract in the summer.

Milner leaving on a free is fine. But the other 3 that's poor squad planning.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #513 on: Today at 10:44:12 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:38:46 am
Paul Joyce

Liverpool face having to wait till the summer to sign Jude Bellingham who will cost around £130million, whilst also trying to see off intense competition from Real Madrid and Manchester City. An added complication (to signing players) is that Liverpools transfer strategy is built on a self-sustaining model, but theres only a few candidates that can be sold this winter, Firmino, Keita, Ox and Milner are all out of contract in the summer.

I'd rather we find a couple of midfielders for that price.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #514 on: Today at 10:47:57 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:38:46 am
Paul Joyce

Liverpool face having to wait till the summer to sign Jude Bellingham who will cost around £130million, whilst also trying to see off intense competition from Real Madrid and Manchester City. An added complication (to signing players) is that Liverpools transfer strategy is built on a self-sustaining model, but theres only a few candidates that can be sold this winter, Firmino, Keita, Ox and Milner are all out of contract in the summer.

I think this being pushed again by the clubs sources reads to me that its part of a negotiation with someone? We don't have endless pots of money so don't ask for mad fees for our targets

Also- the self sustaining thing may be true but to what level is it applicable? We have spent a fortune in the last 12 months on forwards (£150m on Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo), we've got a load of money coming off the wage bill this summer (circa £30m) plus we are ending the capital investment (been running in the tens of millions for the past few summers).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #515 on: Today at 10:50:09 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 10:44:12 am
I'd rather we find a couple of midfielders for that price.

I thought it wasn't about the numbers, but about quality? If we can sign a player like Bellingham, there shouldn't even be a debate about it. You sign the best young midfielder in the World, and then build your midfield around him ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #516 on: Today at 10:50:50 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:38:46 am
Paul Joyce

Liverpool face having to wait till the summer to sign Jude Bellingham who will cost around £130million, whilst also trying to see off intense competition from Real Madrid and Manchester City. An added complication (to signing players) is that Liverpools transfer strategy is built on a self-sustaining model, but theres only a few candidates that can be sold this winter, Firmino, Keita, Ox and Milner are all out of contract in the summer.
If that's the case then Bellingham is out of our price range, we've been swimming against the tide for so long now and some point we will get overrun.
With Newcastle now a factor, Utd and Arsenal getting their act together , even Spurs are splasing the cash.
Even with Klopp's genius top four will become increasingly difficult, really worry for us if we don't get it this season.
