Cheers for that. Quite eye opening. Amrabat's passing is pretty good ...not much of a goal threat.. no wonder people saying his club form was pretty ordinary (tackling stats poor)..Can see why Jude is so highly rate. Like Wow (interesting list of players similar to him..darn we missed out on Bruno :/ )

Caqueret looks very interesting... weren't we looking at him a fair while back?(thinking....)



There might have been reports of caqueret i dont remember though.It funny I go Arthur profile and Amrabat comparable. Basically both for them are very good at passing, not much else but it really fits into somebody who can dictate the tempo of the game but they also not creative(so like better tactical Gini, not sure gini progressive passing but I dont think was good as Arthur or Amrabat).Would think if Jude comes it playing more the role of Henderson has(when he not playing 6) then the role of Thiago.Thiago Role I do think Jones can develop into it, but also going to need more then just 1 player. Caqueret and Bennacer would seem now type options for it(obv dont know availblity, price etc). Caqueret only issue imo is about the same age as Jones would think want more a prime age player there as Clark may also develop into that type of MFer too but he also 17, not as sure on this(he played LCM in the game vs Derby)Morton Stats dont look great for the Championship for that role(may also be part how blackburn play)