LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 6828 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #440 on: Today at 04:09:44 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:01:47 am
Ok well it matters on the forum and in the context of the conversations we have on here, otherwise why are you or anyone posting on here?
Comedy mostly ;D

I understand what you're saying, but there's a tendency for people to mix up their own wishes - which are often derived, built up and reinforced during endless back and forth conversations here and on social media - with what the manager and/or club want.

The two wishlists, if you want to term them that way, won't necessarily coincide. He has chosen to spend money on Gakpo. It's now irrelevent if you or I would rather have spent it on X or Y instead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #441 on: Today at 04:43:22 am »
We should go after ugarte if caicedo's value is too high. Looked great in the CL games.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #442 on: Today at 05:19:05 am »
Top reds out in force I see. Same song and dance in the summer only for Klopp to massively backtrack and admit he/we got it wrong. Maybe allow others to have opinions eh?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #443 on: Today at 05:21:40 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 05:19:05 am
Top reds out in force I see. Same song and dance in the summer only for Klopp to massively backtrack and admit he/we got it wrong. Maybe allow others to have opinions eh?
What the fuck is a "top Red"?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #444 on: Today at 05:30:18 am »
We should go for Manuel Ugarte, young Uruguayan defensive midfielder, plays for Sporting Lisbon, 21, inexplicably unused at the World Cup. Would love to see him stealth snapped up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #445 on: Today at 05:54:13 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 04:02:55 am
Caicedo doesnt fit the profile of an 8 really. The first 2 have stat comparison closer to thiago would think would be looking for somebody in that role. Bellingham would like he would fit more as the highest of the 3 not the controller type
https://fbref.com/en/players/f81ef10d/Maxence-Caqueret
https://fbref.com/en/players/db092d3b/Ismael-Bennacer
https://fbref.com/en/players/57d88cf9/Jude-Bellingham
https://fbref.com/en/players/b51b1b9c/Yunus-Musah
https://fbref.com/en/players/5ff4ab71/Enzo-Fernandez
https://fbref.com/en/players/5a2cb25d/Sofyan-Amrabat
https://fbref.com/en/players/16264a81/Moises-Caicedo

Cheers for that. Quite eye opening. Amrabat's passing is pretty good ...not much of a goal threat.. no wonder people saying his club form was pretty ordinary (tackling stats poor)..Can see why Jude is so highly rate. Like Wow (interesting list of players similar to him..darn we missed out on Bruno :/ )
Caqueret looks very interesting... weren't we looking at him a fair while back?(thinking....)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #446 on: Today at 06:02:40 am »
May as well close this thread because we are not signing anyone else this window. Klopp was quite clear. Do I think it will end up being a mistake? Yes. It is what it is. Hopefully keita somehow stays fit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #447 on: Today at 06:31:36 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:21:40 am
What the fuck is a "top Red"?
I believe it's anyone who doesn't piss and moan all the time. It's a Twitterism that has no place anywhere outside that cesspit, but is creeping more and more into wider discourse. It also says more about the user than the posters they aim it at...

Quote from: Wool on Today at 05:19:05 am
Maybe allow others to have opinions eh?
Kerching! ;D

Too easy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #448 on: Today at 06:46:15 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:27:41 am
Nobody is asking for hundreds of millions and nothing wrong with fans wanting the best manager in the world to be backed more especially since our net spend is low compared to how much revenue he generated for the club. Anyhow continue writing love letters to John Henry maybe he will reply back instead of crying about fans wanting Klopp to be backed more.

Klopp and the recruitment team have spent around £120 million over the last 6 months. If you're angry about us not signing a midfielder, they should be who you direct it towards, not FSG.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #449 on: Today at 07:16:46 am »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Today at 06:31:36 am
I believe it's anyone who doesn't piss and moan all the time. It's a Twitterism that has no place anywhere outside that cesspit, but is creeping more and more into wider discourse. It also says more about the user than the posters they aim it at...
Kerching! ;D

Too easy
Nah it refers to people who are incredibly snide and rude to others just cos they dont agree with the clubs stance and are on discussion boards even though theyre allergic to opposing views  :wave

No issues with folks calling out people clearly talking shit but thats not what happens is it? Like I said this same song and dance happened in the summer 🤷‍♂️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #450 on: Today at 07:26:17 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 06:02:40 am
May as well close this thread because we are not signing anyone else this window. Klopp was quite clear. Do I think it will end up being a mistake? Yes. It is what it is. Hopefully keita somehow stays fit.
At no stage in that press conference did Klopp make it clear we would be signing no one this window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #451 on: Today at 07:27:33 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 07:16:46 am
Nah it refers to people who are incredibly snide and rude to others just cos they dont agree with the clubs stance and are on discussion boards even though theyre allergic to opposing views  :wave

No issues with folks calling out people clearly talking shit but thats not what happens is it? Like I said this same song and dance happened in the summer 🤷‍♂️

Ironically calling someone a "top red" is being rude and snide to someone who has an opposing view, is it not? Works both ways. It's just a phrase that people have created to try and deter criticism of their moaning, and is often used in replacement of actually explaining an opinion.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #452 on: Today at 07:28:21 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:46:15 am
Klopp and the recruitment team have spent around £120 million over the last 6 months. If you're angry about us not signing a midfielder, they should be who you direct it towards, not FSG.

? this logic is used by non Liverpool fans against Klopp. Money spent instead of the net spend. Having a 120m budget without sales is not the same as having a budget of 50 or 60m plus sales because you need to replace some of the players you lost not to mention dealing with injuries or players decline so with a budget like this the manager need to take risks and wait.

Still I don't understand what is wrong with fans wanting the club to back Klopp with a bigger budget
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #453 on: Today at 07:31:21 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:27:33 am
Ironically calling someone a "top red" is being rude and snide to someone who has an opposing view, is it not? Works both ways. It's just a phrase that people have created to try and deter criticism of their moaning, and is often used in replacement of actually explaining an opinion.
Yes, which is the point. Its not nice and its why people get their backs up when called it so maybe dont be arseholes to others.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #454 on: Today at 07:33:09 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:28:21 am
? this logic is used by non Liverpool fans against Klopp. Money spent instead of the net spend. Having a 120m budget without sales is not the same as having a budget of 50 or 60m plus sales because you need to replace some of the players you lost not to mention dealing with injuries or players decline so with a budget like this the manager need to take risks and wait.

Still I don't understand what is wrong with fans wanting the club to back Klopp with a bigger budget

No I agree with you, and obviously a bigger budget would be better. All I'm saying is that Klopp has had the funds and opportunity to buy a central midfielder, regardless of where that money has come from. He could have signed a cheaper forward than Nunez, and he could have not signed Gakpo, but he's obviously seen that as a better use of the funds that have been available. I imagine that's because he knows what can be done in the summer and is willing to wait, but we shall see.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #455 on: Today at 07:44:29 am »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 05:54:13 am
Cheers for that. Quite eye opening. Amrabat's passing is pretty good ...not much of a goal threat.. no wonder people saying his club form was pretty ordinary (tackling stats poor)..Can see why Jude is so highly rate. Like Wow (interesting list of players similar to him..darn we missed out on Bruno :/ )
Caqueret looks very interesting... weren't we looking at him a fair while back?(thinking....)
There might have been reports of caqueret i dont remember though.
It funny I go Arthur profile and Amrabat comparable. Basically both for them are very good at passing, not much else but it really fits into somebody who can dictate the tempo of the game but they also not creative(so like better tactical Gini, not sure gini progressive passing but I dont think was good as Arthur or Amrabat).
Would think if Jude comes it playing more the role of Henderson has(when he not playing 6) then the role of Thiago.
Thiago Role I do think Jones can develop into it, but also going to need more then just 1 player. Caqueret and Bennacer would seem now type options for it(obv dont know availblity, price etc). Caqueret only issue imo is about the same age as Jones would think want more a prime age player there as Clark may also develop into that type of MFer too but he also 17, not as sure on this(he played LCM in the game vs Derby)
Morton Stats dont look great for the Championship for that role(may also be part how blackburn play)
https://fbref.com/en/players/48b3dd60/Arthur-Melo
https://fbref.com/en/players/2bc28bb9/Tyler-Morton
