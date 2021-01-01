« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #440 on: Today at 04:09:44 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:01:47 am
Ok well it matters on the forum and in the context of the conversations we have on here, otherwise why are you or anyone posting on here?
Comedy mostly ;D

I understand what you're saying, but there's a tendency for people to mix up their own wishes - which are often derived, built up and reinforced during endless back and forth conversations here and on social media - with what the manager and/or club want.

The two wishlists, if you want to term them that way, won't necessarily coincide. He has chosen to spend money on Gakpo. It's now irrelevent if you or I would rather have spent it on X or Y instead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #441 on: Today at 04:43:22 am
We should go after ugarte if caicedo's value is too high. Looked great in the CL games.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #442 on: Today at 05:19:05 am
Top reds out in force I see. Same song and dance in the summer only for Klopp to massively backtrack and admit he/we got it wrong. Maybe allow others to have opinions eh?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #443 on: Today at 05:21:40 am
Quote from: Wool on Today at 05:19:05 am
Top reds out in force I see. Same song and dance in the summer only for Klopp to massively backtrack and admit he/we got it wrong. Maybe allow others to have opinions eh?
What the fuck is a "top Red"?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #444 on: Today at 05:30:18 am
We should go for Manuel Ugarte, young Uruguayan defensive midfielder, plays for Sporting Lisbon, 21, inexplicably unused at the World Cup. Would love to see him stealth snapped up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #445 on: Today at 05:54:13 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 04:02:55 am
Caicedo doesnt fit the profile of an 8 really. The first 2 have stat comparison closer to thiago would think would be looking for somebody in that role. Bellingham would like he would fit more as the highest of the 3 not the controller type
https://fbref.com/en/players/f81ef10d/Maxence-Caqueret
https://fbref.com/en/players/db092d3b/Ismael-Bennacer
https://fbref.com/en/players/57d88cf9/Jude-Bellingham
https://fbref.com/en/players/b51b1b9c/Yunus-Musah
https://fbref.com/en/players/5ff4ab71/Enzo-Fernandez
https://fbref.com/en/players/5a2cb25d/Sofyan-Amrabat
https://fbref.com/en/players/16264a81/Moises-Caicedo

Cheers for that. Quite eye opening. Amrabat's passing is pretty good ...not much of a goal threat.. no wonder people saying his club form was pretty ordinary (tackling stats poor)..Can see why Jude is so highly rate. Like Wow (interesting list of players similar to him..darn we missed out on Bruno :/ )
Caqueret looks very interesting... weren't we looking at him a fair while back?(thinking....)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #446 on: Today at 06:02:40 am
May as well close this thread because we are not signing anyone else this window. Klopp was quite clear. Do I think it will end up being a mistake? Yes. It is what it is. Hopefully keita somehow stays fit.
