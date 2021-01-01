« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 03:57:05 am
Anyone looked at Fbref to see what midfielders similar to what we need/want are doing? Options aside from
Caicedo (yes!),
Amrabat (no thanks),
Bellingham (who knows at this point)
Enzo (nah at the price)
Laimer? (going to Bayern?)
Musah ?
Whats happened to Sangare or Neuhaus (sorry spelling)?

Or are we saying there is a shortage of quality young midfielders? (like people always complain about re: CB's?).
In all honesty are there any cheap quality players in the championship or north of the border?
About Bajectic -- why not throw him in more than we ideally want for young players?. Some sink some swim and thrive
Caicedo doesnt fit the profile of an 8 really. The first 2 have stat comparison closer to thiago would think would be looking for somebody in that role. Bellingham would like he would fit more as the highest of the 3 not the controller type
https://fbref.com/en/players/f81ef10d/Maxence-Caqueret
https://fbref.com/en/players/db092d3b/Ismael-Bennacer
https://fbref.com/en/players/57d88cf9/Jude-Bellingham
https://fbref.com/en/players/b51b1b9c/Yunus-Musah
https://fbref.com/en/players/5ff4ab71/Enzo-Fernandez
https://fbref.com/en/players/5a2cb25d/Sofyan-Amrabat
https://fbref.com/en/players/16264a81/Moises-Caicedo
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:01:47 am
Ok well it matters on the forum and in the context of the conversations we have on here, otherwise why are you or anyone posting on here?
Comedy mostly ;D

I understand what you're saying, but there's a tendency for people to mix up their own wishes - which are often derived, built up and reinforced during endless back and forth conversations here and on social media - with what the manager and/or club want.

The two wishlists, if you want to term them that way, won't necessarily coincide. He has chosen to spend money on Gakpo. It's now irrelevent if you or I would rather have spent it on X or Y instead
We should go after ugarte if caicedo's value is too high. Looked great in the CL games.
