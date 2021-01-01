Ok well it matters on the forum and in the context of the conversations we have on here, otherwise why are you or anyone posting on here?



Comedy mostlyI understand what you're saying, but there's a tendency for people to mix up their own wishes - which are often derived, built up and reinforced during endless back and forth conversations here and on social media - with what the manager and/or club want.The two wishlists, if you want to term them that way, won't necessarily coincide. He has chosen to spend money on Gakpo. It's now irrelevent if you or I would rather have spent it on X or Y instead