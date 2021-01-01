It's not totally impossible that Arthur gets healthy, stays healthy, and gives us four months of very good midfield play. I'm not holding my breath or anything, but it's something that could happen.
I reckon the best thing we can do as supporters is not freak out for the next month. That's impossible for a lot of us, but the rest of us should make an effort to just be patient for the next 30 days and believe we'll get someone in for the midfield.
If it doesn't happen, we can spend a few days screaming into the void, and then just try to enjoy the prospects of heavy metal football, i.e., trying to outscore everyone 4-3.