We're beyond patient.



We've signed 1 midfielder in 3 years (Thiago)



No one is asking for Man City or PSG Level spending. Just some help in the appalling midfield.



We needed a new roof and we got given a kitchen.



We still need the fucking roof. Without the roof we're likely fucked despite the new kitchen.



It's not ungrateful to say thanks for the kitchen like, it's a lovely kitchen and it'll do a great job but the number one issue for this house is the fucking roof is falling in.



Thats on the manager though, he has chosen to spend the money on the forward areas and has spent little in the midfield area. The forward areas have now been refurbished, so I fully expect the midfield will get some money spent on it next.I still maintain the biggest issue was Klopp expected much more from Ox and Keita to be first choice midfielders but their injuries and general lack of quality on a consistent basis fucked us over. Right now they both should have been first choices given their age and how much we spent on them, both both have been failures and its making our midfield situation look bad right now. Nearly 100mill on 2 players who have unfortunately been massive flops.