Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 5666 times)

Offline Caps4444

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #400 on: Today at 12:42:56 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 12:09:55 am
I mean, this is just nonsense thinking. Which part of our midfield works? Thiago, given some support. Elliot is woefully inadequate in CM, you can surely see that every game? Bajcetic is a kid, no way should he be a major part of our plans this season. Henderson needs regular rotation. Fab, well - we hope he gets back to his best but even then, he needs pace around him. We have almost nothing, despite having lots of bodies. Every team we come up against fancies it against our midfield. Go back to our peak, and not one team felt that way. We could dominate any team in pressing situations. Now we can barely get near them.

Well look at Barca giving opportunities to Pedri and Gavi.

I say give him a run of games and see what he can do with people like Thiago and Fab next to him.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #401 on: Today at 12:44:15 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Yesterday at 11:32:02 pm

You don't think FSG will ask themselves questions when we don't make top 4? We all know he's the best man for the job regardless where we end up this year but i don't have faith that they do. They'll just see the value of their asset diminish. An asset they want to sell.

Klopp should be demanding a new midfielder and telling them CL qualification is in serious jeopardy without one.

Were going to walk top 4 by the end of the year. 
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #402 on: Today at 12:45:40 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 11:33:47 pm
The problem that this provides for this season is how do these three fully commit themselves to the cause knowing that they aren't really fancied for a new contract next year and will need to be injury free to be available for a lucrative free contract. Milner is a bit different due to his age but basically they can talk to other clubs now.

Are you really questioning the professionalism of players at the club? 
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #403 on: Today at 12:47:06 am »
Quote from: Thiago12291 on Today at 12:35:50 am
Jesus christ

Manager apologises for getting it wrong on the not buying a midfielder front in August.

We loan one that has featured for twenty mins and is injured. We are getting overrun in midfield every single game and now the manager is telling us we may not rectify the midfield issue at the next available opportunity.

Yeah everyone is so spoiled for wanting one

Manager said so himself in his presser, we sign Gakpo and then everyone just wants the next player. Focus on what we have more than what we dont. The summer is when we will get the midfield sorted, but we clearly cant afford to just spend fortunes on brand new players for multiple positions and we chose to get Gakpo now as the opportunity came up.

As a fan base we need to be patient. Three out of contract in the summer gives us the scope to change things around.
Online Thiago12291

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #404 on: Today at 12:49:26 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 12:47:06 am
Manager said so himself in his presser, we sign Gakpo and then everyone just wants the next player. Focus on what we have more than what we dont. The summer is when we will get the midfield sorted, but we clearly cant afford to just spend fortunes on brand new players for multiple positions and we chose to get Gakpo now as the opportunity came up.

As a fan base we need to be patient. Three out of contract in the summer gives us the scope to change things around.

I know what we've done and I think it's a mistake. But I also accept Jurgen usually gets these things bang on so we'll see
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #405 on: Today at 12:50:00 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:35:52 am

Sorry but youre talking shite, most of us would rather a midfielder than Gakpo, and even so 40m each on a forward and midfielder sounds pretty reasonable for a top 6 club.

Sadly for you Klopp disagreed with you and took the opportunity to get Gakpo instead of a midfielder. You can say 40mill on each for a top 6 club is reasonable but it clearly isnt for us. We have players on big wages who we clearly cant shift right now, but in the summer they will be gone and we will then have scope to reshape the midfield.
Offline WoodenHanger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #406 on: Today at 12:50:03 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 12:47:06 am
Manager said so himself in his presser, we sign Gakpo and then everyone just wants the next player. Focus on what we have more than what we dont. The summer is when we will get the midfield sorted, but we clearly cant afford to just spend fortunes on brand new players for multiple positions and we chose to get Gakpo now as the opportunity came up.

As a fan base we need to be patient. Three out of contract in the summer gives us the scope to change things around.

We're beyond patient.

We've signed 1 midfielder in 3 years (Thiago)

No one is asking for Man City or PSG Level spending. Just some help in the appalling midfield.

We needed a new roof and we got given a kitchen.

We still need the fucking roof. Without the roof we're likely fucked despite the new kitchen.

It's not ungrateful to say thanks for the kitchen like, it's a lovely kitchen and it'll do a great job but the number one issue for this house is the fucking roof is falling in.
Online Thiago12291

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #407 on: Today at 12:50:58 am »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 12:50:03 am
We're beyond patient.

We've signed 1 midfielder in 3 years (Thiago)

No one is asking for Man City or PSG Level spending. Just some help in the appalling midfield.

We needed a new roof and we got given a kitchen.

We still need the fucking roof. Without the roof we're likely fucked despite the new kitchen.

It's not ungrateful to say thanks for the kitchen like, it's a lovely kitchen and it'll do a great job but the number one issue for this house is the fucking roof is falling in.

This. Basically
Online kvarmeismydad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #408 on: Today at 12:51:26 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:45:40 am
Are you really questioning the professionalism of players at the club? 

Sort of yeah. Not expecting anything to occur yet but if a player has a contract on the table from elsewhere then they'd likely be harder to motivate. Kieta for example was unprofessional in his actions prior to coming here. Its not them specifically though. Its the situation it puts them in, can't be helpful.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #409 on: Today at 12:53:47 am »
Quote from: Thiago12291 on Today at 12:49:26 am
I know what we've done and I think it's a mistake. But I also accept Jurgen usually gets these things bang on so we'll see

I think we badly need 2 or 3 midfielders in the medium to long term, but right now we needed a forward too with the injuries to Jota and Diaz so I think in the very short term (next 3 months) a forward was more priority than a midfielder. Thats why Gakpo made more sense this window, and then next window I expect we go full beans for at least two new midfielders when we have freed some money up in the wage budget.
Online Thiago12291

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #410 on: Today at 12:56:51 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 12:53:47 am
I think we badly need 2 or 3 midfielders in the medium to long term, but right now we needed a forward too with the injuries to Jota and Diaz so I think in the very short term (next 3 months) a forward was more priority than a midfielder. Thats why Gakpo made more sense this window, and then next window I expect we go full beans for at least two new midfielders when we have freed some money up in the wage budget.

But you can see why people think there's a chance we miss out on top four due to not investing in midfield and then the midfielders we get are not who we have been waiting for etc. Surely?
Online RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #411 on: Today at 12:56:56 am »
Probably not going to happen but I wonder if we do try and sign a midfielder whether we include keita or chamberlain in any deal? Were going to lose them for free in the summer anyway. Obviously it would be down to either player and whether a deal suits them.  Gets them off the wage bill.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #412 on: Today at 12:57:16 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 12:51:26 am
Sort of yeah. Not expecting anything to occur yet but if a player has a contract on the table from elsewhere then they'd likely be harder to motivate. Kieta for example was unprofessional in his actions prior to coming here. Its not them specifically though. Its the situation it puts them in, can't be helpful.

Jesus Christ.   :butt :butt :butt
Online peachybum

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #413 on: Today at 12:57:52 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:44:15 am
Were going to walk top 4 by the end of the year.

We need to be in it by the end of May! I posted before the season started that our midfield wasn't good enough to make top 4 and they've played worse than i thought they would. Without having the best keeper in the world this season we wouldn't even be close.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #414 on: Today at 12:59:03 am »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 12:50:03 am
We're beyond patient.

We've signed 1 midfielder in 3 years (Thiago)

No one is asking for Man City or PSG Level spending. Just some help in the appalling midfield.

We needed a new roof and we got given a kitchen.

We still need the fucking roof. Without the roof we're likely fucked despite the new kitchen.

It's not ungrateful to say thanks for the kitchen like, it's a lovely kitchen and it'll do a great job but the number one issue for this house is the fucking roof is falling in.

Thats on the manager though, he has chosen to spend the money on the forward areas and has spent little in the midfield area. The forward areas have now been refurbished, so I fully expect the midfield will get some money spent on it next.

I still maintain the biggest issue was Klopp expected much more from Ox and Keita to be first choice midfielders but their injuries and general lack of quality on a consistent basis fucked us over. Right now they both should have been first choices given their age and how much we spent on them, both both have been failures and its making our midfield situation look bad right now. Nearly 100mill on 2 players who have unfortunately been massive flops.
Offline SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #415 on: Today at 01:01:55 am »
Quote from: dis glazed moist 'n fruity chrimbo cake (yummy!) on Today at 12:10:43 am
:lmao :lmao :lmao

What's the punishment if he's found to have trained with us beforehand?
For us? A lifetime ban for him, and half a million quid fine.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #416 on: Today at 01:03:04 am »
Quote from: Thiago12291 on Today at 12:56:51 am
But you can see why people think there's a chance we miss out on top four due to not investing in midfield and then the midfielders we get are not who we have been waiting for etc. Surely?

We could miss out on top even if we got a midfielder though, and clearly we just dont have the money right now to spend. If it was up to me we would get all the players we need this window, but then I dont hold the purse strings so dont have a clue how much money we have to spend.
Offline red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #417 on: Today at 01:03:44 am »
It's not totally impossible that Arthur gets healthy, stays healthy, and gives us four months of very good midfield play. I'm not holding my breath or anything, but it's something that could happen.

I reckon the best thing we can do as supporters is not freak out for the next month. That's impossible for a lot of us, but the rest of us should make an effort to just be patient for the next 30 days and believe we'll get someone in for the midfield.

If it doesn't happen, we can spend a few days screaming into the void, and then just try to enjoy the prospects of heavy metal football, i.e., trying to outscore everyone 4-3.
Online kvarmeismydad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #418 on: Today at 01:05:37 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:57:16 am
Jesus Christ.   :butt :butt :butt

What? I mean Naby was criticised whilst at his last club for his performances and attitude during the period where he had agreed to sign for us, so I'm allowed to wonder what will happen if he does a pre-agreement elsewhere surely? Same goes for anyone else. All I'm saying is will every one of those outgoing players really do a Wijnaldum. It's a valid question.
Offline rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #419 on: Today at 01:11:07 am »
:lmao just when you think it cant get any worse in the transfer thread some bonkers shouts, tomorrows game cant come quick enough.
Online "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #420 on: Today at 01:15:20 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 01:11:07 am
:lmao just when you think it cant get any worse in the transfer thread some bonkers shouts, tomorrows game cant come quick enough.

Its hilarious in here recently. Genuinely never seen so many grown ass men hanging on the word of random journos and their emotions go from one extreme to the other. Is like being around hormonal teenagers.

I swear if you could bottle this and turn it into a TV show it would be a huge hit.
Online kvarmeismydad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #421 on: Today at 01:15:40 am »
I'm going back to lurking I reckon
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #422 on: Today at 01:19:35 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 12:57:52 am
We need to be in it by the end of May! I posted before the season started that our midfield wasn't good enough to make top 4 and they've played worse than i thought they would. Without having the best keeper in the world this season we wouldn't even be close.

If we win tomorrow we're 3 points off 3rd place. 
Online RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #423 on: Today at 01:20:43 am »
Tbf I think Dewsbury Hall running through our midfield unchallenged in the 4th minute tipped everyone over the edge 🤣🤣

Transfer season is fun 👀
Online Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #424 on: Today at 01:27:41 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 12:32:36 am
Toddlers, Toys and Prams - bunch of spoilt little babas wailing because we arent spending hundreds of millions. We get Gakpo but its not enough, you just want more and more.

Newcastle, Man City or PSG just take your pick if you want the shiniest most expensive toys to play with where cost doesnt really matter.

Edit - in the summer we will likely see Keita, Ox, Milner and possibly Bobby go and that will free up wages for the midfield refresh we need.

Nobody is asking for hundreds of millions and nothing wrong with fans wanting the best manager in the world to be backed more especially since our net spend is low compared to how much revenue he generated for the club. Anyhow continue writing love letters to John Henry maybe he will reply back instead of crying about fans wanting Klopp to be backed more.
Online Big Dirk

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #425 on: Today at 01:34:13 am »
Not quite sure why there is a meltdownif you listen to the whole Brentford game press conference Jurgen says if the right player becomes available the club will look at itare we expecting him to start naming names?ffs weve just brought in a sought after kid from PSV,have had 4 league wins on the bounce and the teams above us are dropping pointskeep calm.
