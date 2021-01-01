« previous next »
PeterTheRed

Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 11:50:51 pm
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Yesterday at 11:41:35 pm
However that trio have the worst injury records and it would be a miracle if they are physically capable of playing at their best level.

Hope they can but previous history isnt convincing.

I agree, but the good news is that they will be backup players behind Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson, and will also share the playing time with Elliott, Milner, Jones, Carvalho and Bajcetic. It is not an ideal situation, but it is certainly not as bad as some people are suggesting ...
FlashGordon

Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 11:57:56 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:50:51 pm
I agree, but the good news is that they will be backup players behind Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson, and will also share the playing time with Elliott, Milner, Jones, Carvalho and Bajcetic. It is not an ideal situation, but it is certainly not as bad as some people are suggesting ...

Have you watched any of our games this season? How would you say the midfield has performed?
PeterTheRed

Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 11:58:19 pm
By the way, here is an interesting statement by Jurgen:

Quote
On what position Gakpo will play, Klopp said, He has played mostly from the left, but in a 4-2-3-1 formation he can play in all four positions.

https://www.football-oranje.com/klopp-delighted-with-gakpo-arrival/
JackWard33

Reply #363 on: Today at 12:00:12 am
He should show these quotes to himself four months ago

We desperately need a sporting director with the task of building the next team and the power required to say no to Klopp when merited

On a tactical level we only had 40 million to spend, spending it on Cody Gakpo was quite the decision  lets hope that isnt the case
macmanamanaman

Reply #364 on: Today at 12:00:26 am
Ma Vie en Rouge

Reply #365 on: Today at 12:02:09 am
Quote from: Thiago12291 on Yesterday at 11:19:39 pm
I fucking adore Klopp. His worst trait for me though is the lying to and the treating fans as idiots. I get there is a goal to it to a point but it takes the piss sometimes.

But what should he say?

"Boys, FSG are taking the piss and won't do a thing for this club that is going to make them billions of pounds, our midfield is fucked and none of them can run anymore, no one can coach this shite to be faster, we're going to get battered in the CL and maybe miss top 4, and I'm sick of it all and will soon retire to a beach somewhere and polish my teeth."

It's a total joke that we are settling, in yet another window, for having no midfield. It's actually ridiculous. The planning has been dreadful, but that doesn't matter now. Get Jurgen what he needs: he's won the club enough trophies and raised the value through the roof. Fucking buy a midfielder from your 3 billion impending profit.

PeterTheRed

Reply #366 on: Today at 12:02:40 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:57:56 pm
Have you watched any of our games this season? How would you say the midfield has performed?

Certainly not as good as I expected. The injuries to Keita, Ox, Jones and Arthur have increased the workload on Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson, and influenced their performances. Should be better in the second half of the season, with more rest and rotation ...
mickeydocs

Reply #367 on: Today at 12:03:12 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:50:51 pm
I agree, but the good news is that they will be backup players behind Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson, and will also share the playing time with Elliott, Milner, Jones, Carvalho and Bajcetic. It is not an ideal situation, but it is certainly not as bad as some people are suggesting ...

For once I agree with Mac. We have a manageable workload for January and the rare opportunity to play a game every seven days. You never want to lose a game, but going out of the League Cup does help with the load on the squad.

So much hysteria. Klopp is not a liar. He's focused on the here and now, and values squad morale highly.

Our attack is quite close to be frightening. We usually look like scoring more than one goal.
We need to get our starts right, and in fairness we got the first half start right against Villa.

Klopp hinted that we would do something if the right situation arose (listen to the end of his interview). He is not an idiot. Why not trust the man that has won number 19 and got the club to three cl finals, winning one.
Thiago12291

Reply #368 on: Today at 12:05:08 am
Has Gakpo trained with us since his transfer was announced? Or only as of today?
Thiago12291

Reply #369 on: Today at 12:05:39 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:02:40 am
Certainly not as good as I expected. The injuries to Keita, Ox, Jones and Arthur have increased the workload on Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson, and influenced their performances. Should be better in the second half of the season, with more rest and rotation ...

Even the shape hasn't looked right
Coolie High

Reply #370 on: Today at 12:05:41 am
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 12:03:12 am
For once I agree with Mac. We have a manageable workload for January and the rare opportunity to play a game every seven days. You never want to lose a game, but going out of the League Cup does help with the load on the squad.

So much hysteria. Klopp is not a liar. He's focused on the here and now, and values squad morale highly.

Our attack is quite close to be frightening. We usually look like scoring more than one goal.
We need to get our starts right, and in fairness we got the first half start right against Villa.

Klopp hinted that we would do something if the right situation arose (listen to the end of his interview). He is not an idiot. Why not trust the man that has won number 19 and got the club to three cl finals, winning one.

Our attack has always been frightening, its the midfield that is substandard.
RedBec1993

Reply #371 on: Today at 12:08:43 am
Quote from: Thiago12291 on Today at 12:05:08 am
Has Gakpo trained with us since his transfer was announced? Or only as of today?

Klopp said hes unable to train until his work permit goes through.
dis glazed moist 'n fruity chrimbo cake (yummy!)

Reply #372 on: Today at 12:09:25 am
Imagine the carnage in this thread in about 20 hours time if we've lost at Brentford with a poor midfield performance. Half want to see it to be honest  ;D

Nah, but seriously, sign a fucking midfielder ASAP
Thiago12291

Reply #373 on: Today at 12:09:39 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 12:08:43 am
Klopp said hes unable to train until his work permit goes through.

Ah missed that. Doubt he'll even be on the bench tomorrow (unless klopp has said otherwise and I missed it)
Ma Vie en Rouge

Reply #374 on: Today at 12:09:55 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:42:46 pm
I want to laugh but whatever. The majority of this group of midfielders have been with Klopp for years now. The thinking that he would casually get rid of any of them when basically every piece of evidence is he wants them around longer is just all of our faults. It's Ride or Die baby.

Edit: Also the thinking that because Keita and Ox are moving on with Milner means we need more than just one midfielder is a bit misplaced I think. He's already added Elliott and now Bajcetic to the group. It's only really Milner that is being replaced.

I mean, this is just nonsense thinking. Which part of our midfield works? Thiago, given some support. Elliot is woefully inadequate in CM, you can surely see that every game? Bajcetic is a kid, no way should he be a major part of our plans this season. Henderson needs regular rotation. Fab, well - we hope he gets back to his best but even then, he needs pace around him. We have almost nothing, despite having lots of bodies. Every team we come up against fancies it against our midfield. Go back to our peak, and not one team felt that way. We could dominate any team in pressing situations. Now we can barely get near them.

FlashGordon

Reply #375 on: Today at 12:10:17 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:02:40 am
Certainly not as good as I expected. The injuries to Keita, Ox, Jones and Arthur have increased the workload on Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson, and influenced their performances. Should be better in the second half of the season, with more rest and rotation ...

It's been absolutely unequivocally shite.
JJ Red

Reply #376 on: Today at 12:10:18 am
Elliott just isn't a midfielder, at least not one that would work in our 3 man system with attacking FBs. He could be useful in a position which allows him to focus on the attacking end a little more without so much defensive responsibility. Thing is though, is he good enough for that treatment? I doubt it to be honest.

I don't know about Klopps comments or what we might do but I do know that (somehow) we still have a chance at top 4. However, the warning signs and deficiencies couldn't be clearer and, unless we are going to completely change our midfield set up (we haven't up until now) and throw more bodies at it, we are going to miss out on the top 4 without question. Villa and Leicester were both lucky results IMO and better teams (or anyone away from home) are going to just waltz through us at will and run up the score.

Obviously there is a budget and FSG don't spend but it really seems negligent in this instance. We don't want miracles but i can't understand how certain teams are spending more than us?
dis glazed moist 'n fruity chrimbo cake (yummy!)

Reply #377 on: Today at 12:10:43 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 12:08:43 am
Klopp said hes unable to train until his work permit goes through.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

What's the punishment if he's found to have trained with us beforehand?
Thiago12291

Reply #378 on: Today at 12:11:13 am
Quote from: dis glazed moist 'n fruity chrimbo cake (yummy!) on Today at 12:09:25 am
Imagine the carnage in this thread in about 20 hours time if we've lost at Brentford with a poor midfield performance. Half want to see it to be honest  ;D

Nah, but seriously, sign a fucking midfielder ASAP

It's a quite likely outcome for the game on both fronts
cdav

Reply #379 on: Today at 12:12:19 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:00:12 am
He should show these quotes to himself four months ago

We desperately need a sporting director with the task of building the next team and the power required to say no to Klopp when merited

On a tactical level we only had 40 million to spend, spending it on Cody Gakpo was quite the decision  lets hope that isnt the case

Yeah he literally said he was wrong and we needed a midfielder in the summer, then we get Arthur on loan who has been injured and we've just decided to buy (another) wide left forward.

I'm hoping its some posturing for negotiations that we won't spend ridiculous amounts that are being asked for the targets
