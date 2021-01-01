I agree, but the good news is that they will be backup players behind Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson, and will also share the playing time with Elliott, Milner, Jones, Carvalho and Bajcetic. It is not an ideal situation, but it is certainly not as bad as some people are suggesting ...
For once I agree with Mac. We have a manageable workload for January and the rare opportunity to play a game every seven days. You never want to lose a game, but going out of the League Cup does help with the load on the squad.
So much hysteria. Klopp is not a liar. He's focused on the here and now, and values squad morale highly.
Our attack is quite close to be frightening. We usually look like scoring more than one goal.
We need to get our starts right, and in fairness we got the first half start right against Villa.
Klopp hinted that we would do something if the right situation arose (listen to the end of his interview). He is not an idiot. Why not trust the man that has won number 19 and got the club to three cl finals, winning one.